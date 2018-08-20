Watch The Third Splash Brother DeMarcus Cousins Drill Threes During Injury Rehab

#Golden State Warriors
08.20.18 53 mins ago

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 26 and, depending on his rehab from a serious Achilles injury, the All-Star big man might not be on the floor in uniform anytime soon. However, encouraging visual evidence came to light this week of Cousins knocking down threes during his injury recovery and, in short, it might just be terrifying for the rest of the league.

Obviously, Cousins isn’t doing anything too rigorous during the video clips above and that has to be noted. However, the multi-talented big man does look quite comfortable shooting the ball from beyond the NBA three-point line and that isn’t something to blatantly ignore in the middle of August.

Even the most optimistic timetable (at least so far) doesn’t project Cousins to return for the season opener in October and plenty of whispers exist that he may not enter Golden State’s rotation until the calendar flips to 2019. Still, this is an undeniably positive sign at this relatively early juncture and, even if many fans (and NBA players) aren’t terribly keen on Cousins playing for the Warriors, it is always fun to see the best players in the world at full strength.

DeMarcus Cousins will be healthy eventually and, at that point, the Warriors will have questions to answer in terms of how he’ll be deployed and how he’ll fit within the confines of a team that was already seen as the title favorite without him. Until then, enjoy Cousins firing up 27-footers in an empty gym and working up a sweat as he approaches a more comprehensive return to action.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 9 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP