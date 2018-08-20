Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 26 and, depending on his rehab from a serious Achilles injury, the All-Star big man might not be on the floor in uniform anytime soon. However, encouraging visual evidence came to light this week of Cousins knocking down threes during his injury recovery and, in short, it might just be terrifying for the rest of the league.

Obviously, Cousins isn’t doing anything too rigorous during the video clips above and that has to be noted. However, the multi-talented big man does look quite comfortable shooting the ball from beyond the NBA three-point line and that isn’t something to blatantly ignore in the middle of August.

Even the most optimistic timetable (at least so far) doesn’t project Cousins to return for the season opener in October and plenty of whispers exist that he may not enter Golden State’s rotation until the calendar flips to 2019. Still, this is an undeniably positive sign at this relatively early juncture and, even if many fans (and NBA players) aren’t terribly keen on Cousins playing for the Warriors, it is always fun to see the best players in the world at full strength.

DeMarcus Cousins will be healthy eventually and, at that point, the Warriors will have questions to answer in terms of how he’ll be deployed and how he’ll fit within the confines of a team that was already seen as the title favorite without him. Until then, enjoy Cousins firing up 27-footers in an empty gym and working up a sweat as he approaches a more comprehensive return to action.