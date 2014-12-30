GIF: DeMarcus Cousins Smash On Mason Plumlee

DeMarcus Cousins should be an All-Star this season. Mason Plumlee should probably not, but Plumlee more than held his own against the scowling Kings center in Monday night’s 107-99 win in Brooklyn. Then again, Boogie dropped 24 including two that came right in Plumlee’s mug.
Plumlee scored 22 points on a borderline perfect night from the field — 6-of-7 — and multiple trips to the line for free throws — he finished 10-of-16 from the stripe. He also had four rebounds, three steals and a block in the win. But Boogie did this to him, and it’s the definition of an in-your-face jam:
Boogie continued to show why he should be an All Star starter in the West with 24 points (9/12), 13 rebounds, four assists, a steal, two blocks and five costly turnovers (the Kings had 21 of them, and the Nets only had nine). It just wasn’t enough, a common refrain for Cousins the last couple seasons.
DeMarcus isn’t shirking responsibility, or blaming poor officiating, telling Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee after the game, “Brooklyn flat-out outplayed us.”
Not on this play, but games aren’t usually won or lost on single play as Boogie knows.
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Just Mean…
Not just the dunk, but he bullied two guys that were trying to keep him from driving to the basket and he pushed past them gathered holding the ball low and just exploded through Mason.