GIF: DeMarcus Cousins Smash On Mason Plumlee

#GIFs
12.30.14 4 years ago

DeMarcus Cousins should be an All-Star this season. Mason Plumlee should probably not, but Plumlee more than held his own against the scowling Kings center in Monday night’s 107-99 win in Brooklyn. Then again, Boogie dropped 24 including two that came right in Plumlee’s mug.

Plumlee scored 22 points on a borderline perfect night from the field — 6-of-7 — and multiple trips to the line for free throws — he finished 10-of-16 from the stripe. He also had four rebounds, three steals and a block in the win. But Boogie did this to him, and it’s the definition of an in-your-face jam:

Boogie continued to show why he should be an All Star starter in the West with 24 points (9/12), 13 rebounds, four assists, a steal, two blocks and five costly turnovers (the Kings had 21 of them, and the Nets only had nine). It just wasn’t enough, a common refrain for Cousins the last couple seasons.

DeMarcus isn’t shirking responsibility, or blaming poor officiating, telling Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee after the game, “Brooklyn flat-out outplayed us.”

Not on this play, but games aren’t usually won or lost on single play as Boogie knows.

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDEMARCUS COUSINSgifsMason PlumleeSACRAMENTO KINGS

