DeMarcus Cousins can’t make an impact on the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans due to his achilles injury, but he still seems intent on making one off the court in his former home of Sacramento.

The city is reeling from the shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times by police in his grandmother’s backyard on Sunday. The shooting death of another unarmed African American man drew outrage from the community and sparked a protest Thursday night outside of a Sacramento Kings home game.

The team has publicly supported those protesting and grieving in the city, and the family of Clark set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, which as of Friday had reached its intended goal. But that might no longer be necessary according to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee.