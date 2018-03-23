DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Offered To Pay Stephon Clark’s Funeral Expenses In Sacramento

03.23.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins can’t make an impact on the floor for the New Orleans Pelicans due to his achilles injury, but he still seems intent on making one off the court in his former home of Sacramento.

The city is reeling from the shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times by police in his grandmother’s backyard on Sunday. The shooting death of another unarmed African American man drew outrage from the community and sparked a protest Thursday night outside of a Sacramento Kings home game.

The team has publicly supported those protesting and grieving in the city, and the family of Clark set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, which as of Friday had reached its intended goal. But that might no longer be necessary according to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee.

Around The Web

TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANSpolice brutalitysacramentoSACRAMENTO KINGSStephon Clark

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 10 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP