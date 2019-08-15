DeMarcus Cousins Has Reportedly Suffered A Torn ACL

Getty Image

It has been a brutal two years for DeMarcus Cousins, who saw what was surely to be a max contract coming his way last summer taken away from him when he ruptured his Achilles in January 2018.

Cousins signed a mid-level deal with the Warriors and he rehabbed for a year to get back on the court, performing well once he got back, proving he still was an offensive force post-Achilles. However, a quad injury suffered in the first round of the playoffs kept him out until the Finals and when he did return he didn’t have the same lift or burst, and struggled to be consistently effective.

This summer, he agreed to a deal to join the Lakers to once again try and boost his value for next summer and prove he can be a valuable piece on a contender. Then, on Thursday, it was announced he had suffered a knee injury. Shortly after, Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed the worst fears, reporting Cousins had torn his ACL.