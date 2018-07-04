DeMarcus Cousins Turned Down $40 Million From The Pelicans Before The Season Ended

07.04.18

The Golden State Warriors might have made the move of the offseason when they secured the services of DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year deal worth a hair above $5 million. Cousins is working his way back from a ruptured achilles, but even if he takes his time and gets as close to 100 percent possible, that’s fine, because the Warriors can afford for him to take as much time as he needs.

It’s a major blow to the other 29 NBA teams, but it’s an especially tough break for the New Orleans Pelicans, which traded for Cousins prior to the 2017 NBA trade deadline and were unable to keep him on board. As it turns out, they tried to secure his services ones more, but surprisingly enough, Cousins turned them down.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times‘ newsletter, the Pelicans offered Cousins a two-year deal prior to their season ending. Cousins didn’t want it, and the Pelicans pulled the offer.

League sources say that Cousins rebuffed New Orleans’ offer of a two-year contract extension in the $40 million range after the injury but before the season ended. When that offer was declined, sources say, New Orleans took it off the table.

