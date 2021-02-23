Three Potential Landing Spots For The Recently Waived DeMarcus Cousins

It seems like a lifetime ago when DeMarcus Cousins was one of the most promising young big men in the NBA during his All-Star days in Sacramento. It’s been a steep and steady decline ever since as he’s battled multiple injuries, the most recent of which was an ACL tear that cost him all of last season.

Cousins has been back on the court with the Rockets, but the team announced on Tuesday that they were officially parting ways with him, despite guaranteeing his contract last week for the remainder of the season. Cousins had been acting as backup center behind emerging star Christian Wood and was logging a respectable 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 20 minutes of action.

But his lack of lateral quickness has rendered him a liability on defense, and what’s more, it makes it difficult to envision a scenario in which he can play a significant role on a contender that might be looking to add a little size and scoring punch as they look ahead to the postseason.

Regardless, someone will likely take a gamble on him and talk themselves into believing that he still has some juice left as a scorer who can provide some spot minutes at center. Here are three possible destinations that might make that happen.

Lakers

The latest rumors claim that the Lakers aren’t actually interested in potentially adding Cousins, but you have to take that with a grain of salt. Cousins spent all of last season on the Lakers bench as he recovered from ACL surgery, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to think he could add some depth to a roster that is currently lacking size due to the Anthony Davis injury.

Marc Gasol certainly isn’t what he used to be as a defender or an offensive threat, but savvy and experience make up for a lot. Given his injury history, Cousins’ defensive issues are a real concern, although he could possibly add some scoring to the second unit. The recently waived Quinn Cook clears a roster spot, and depending on how long Davis is sidelined, it could make sense as a stop-gap solution.

Raptors

The Raptors climbed above .500 this week, thanks to a four-game win streak, earning the No. 5 seed in a conference that has become increasingly top-heavy once you get past the Sixers, Nets, and Bucks. It’s the Wild East, and if they want to fight for good playoff positioning, they could use some extra size in the paint and on the boards.