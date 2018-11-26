Getty Image

The Warriors have been in a bit of a funk lately, but despite a rough stretch without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, they remain the second seed in the West at 14-7.

Curry is expected to return soon from his groin injury, and that bodes well for Golden State as they are, unsurprisingly, a much better team with their two-time MVP point guard. However, the Warriors also figure to get another major addition sometime in the relatively near future, as DeMarcus Cousins apparently is targeting some time after Christmas for his Warriors debut.

According to Logan Murdock of Bay Area News Group, Cousins and the Warriors training staff met recently as the All-Star center was hoping to return even sooner, possibly during the Warriors’ upcoming road trip. However, they pushed that return back so he could focus on being at peak conditioning when he does return, and he will continue to be reevaluated periodically to see how his surgically repaired Achilles tendon is faring as his workload picks up.