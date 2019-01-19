The Warriors Bench Exploded After DeMarcus Cousins’ First Dunk During His Debut

01.18.19 11 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been nearly a year since DeMarcus Cousins has played in an NBA game, so the whole basketball world was anticipating his debut as a member of the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Not everyone was psyched about it, if you can imagine. Clippers coach Doc Rivers, for one, had some pretty mixed feelings about the fairness of the Warriors trotting out five All-Stars in their starting lineup, regardless of whether has positive feelings for Boogie about his health and his rehabilitation.

But, needless to say, the Warriors themselves were pretty psyched about adding Boogie to the mix, and when he bulldozing his way through the lane in the opening minutes to hammer home his first point with his new team, everyone on the bench erupted in celebration.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP