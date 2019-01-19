Getty Image

It’s been nearly a year since DeMarcus Cousins has played in an NBA game, so the whole basketball world was anticipating his debut as a member of the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Not everyone was psyched about it, if you can imagine. Clippers coach Doc Rivers, for one, had some pretty mixed feelings about the fairness of the Warriors trotting out five All-Stars in their starting lineup, regardless of whether has positive feelings for Boogie about his health and his rehabilitation.

But, needless to say, the Warriors themselves were pretty psyched about adding Boogie to the mix, and when he bulldozing his way through the lane in the opening minutes to hammer home his first point with his new team, everyone on the bench erupted in celebration.