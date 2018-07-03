DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Picked The Warriors Over The Celtics

07.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The first two days of July have been unlike anything the NBA has ever seen. That may feel like a hyperbolic statement but, with LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers and DeMarcus Cousins (stunningly) choosing the Golden State Warriors in free agency, it also happens to be true.

While Cousins’ choice to accept less than $6 million from the Warriors was far more surprising than what James elected to do, the All-Star big man was seemingly always going to surprise with his choice. In fact, Chris Haynes of ESPN brings word that Cousins’ second choice happened to be the Boston Celtics.

