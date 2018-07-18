Getty Image

Up until late January, DeMarcus Cousins was an All-Star starter and seemed destined to pick up a max or near-max contract this offseason, potentially to stay in New Orleans with Anthony Davis.

When he ruptured his Achilles on January 26 against the Rockets, everything changed and his free agency suddenly became a major question mark. When July 1 rolled around, there were rumblings the Lakers could be the team to take the risk on Cousins coming back from the debilitating injury, but it suddenly became clear they were heading in a different direction after landing LeBron James and filling their roster with other veterans.

The Pelicans bringing in Julius Randle all but assured Cousins would be headed elsewhere, and shortly after that move, he found himself a home in Golden State with the two-time defending champs. The immediate reaction from fans, media, and players in the league was of disbelief, but as Cousins explains in a new Showtime documentary “The Resurgence,” this was his “last resort” after he got rebuffed by other teams he contacted.