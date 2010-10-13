DeMarcus Cousins will win Rookie of the Year

With names like John Wall and Blake Griffin gracing the Rookie of the Year headlines coming into the 2010-11 season, it seems many are starting to forget about DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, the Sacramento Kings’ big man fully equipped with an even bigger attitude.

After averaging 15.1 points (55% FG), 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks during his 23.5 minutes per game as a Kentucky freshman, Cousins dropped to No. 5 in the Draft due to perceived “character issues” and questions about his work ethic and conditioning. Cousins, of course, believes he should have gone higher, and a lot of Philly and New Jersey fans may agree, considering how good Cousins has looked against NBA competition while Evan Turner (No. 2, Sixers) and Derrick Favors (No. 3, Nets) have been up and down.

Aside from being labeled as immature, he’s also undeniably talented. We’re talking about a kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder that’s big enough to feed Cambodia night in and night out. Why? Because he’s willing to stand up against those who try to belittle him. Although Cousins has taken all of the negativity in stride, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get back at everyone by dominating the opposing team on the hardwood.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Cousins told Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports. “But I can’t wait to play [the teams that passed on me] because I’m going at their necks, especially the big that got picked before me.”

That would be Favors. And if I’m Favors, I might be a little worried come Oct. 29 and Nov. 19, when the Kings and Nets go head-to-head. All due respect to Favors, he has nothing on Cousins right now. Through four preseason games, Cousins has averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and a +14.00 efficiency rating, while Favors has struggled to develop consistency, averaging 7.5 points, six rebounds, and posting a +6.00 efficiency rating. After similarly terrorizing the Vegas Summer League (14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks) and being the most efficient player coming out of college, Cousins is projected to have a PER of 16.14 this year by ESPN’s John Hollinger, the highest amongst rookies.

It’s quite possible for the Kings to have back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners on their team, after Tyreke Evans won the award in 2010. The only real knock on Cousins is that he gets in foul trouble. He’s managed to foul out twice in the preseason while only playing 25 minutes a night — just imagine his numbers once he gets into the 35-minute range.

For a team that’s biggest strength has been on the perimeter with Evans, Cousins brings a toughness inside and a rebounding attitude that the Kings have lacked, and he knows his way around the rim with the ball in his hands. There’s no doubt that Cousins is going to shake off the pre-draft perceptions, which in turn makes him my choice for the 2011 Rookie of the Year.