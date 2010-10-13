DeMarcus Cousins will win Rookie of the Year

With names like John Wall and Blake Griffin gracing the Rookie of the Year headlines coming into the 2010-11 season, it seems many are starting to forget about DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, the Sacramento Kings’ big man fully equipped with an even bigger attitude.
After averaging 15.1 points (55% FG), 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks during his 23.5 minutes per game as a Kentucky freshman, Cousins dropped to No. 5 in the Draft due to perceived “character issues” and questions about his work ethic and conditioning. Cousins, of course, believes he should have gone higher, and a lot of Philly and New Jersey fans may agree, considering how good Cousins has looked against NBA competition while Evan Turner (No. 2, Sixers) and Derrick Favors (No. 3, Nets) have been up and down.
Aside from being labeled as immature, he’s also undeniably talented. We’re talking about a kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder that’s big enough to feed Cambodia night in and night out. Why? Because he’s willing to stand up against those who try to belittle him. Although Cousins has taken all of the negativity in stride, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get back at everyone by dominating the opposing team on the hardwood.
“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Cousins told Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports. “But I can’t wait to play [the teams that passed on me] because I’m going at their necks, especially the big that got picked before me.”
That would be Favors. And if I’m Favors, I might be a little worried come Oct. 29 and Nov. 19, when the Kings and Nets go head-to-head. All due respect to Favors, he has nothing on Cousins right now. Through four preseason games, Cousins has averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and a +14.00 efficiency rating, while Favors has struggled to develop consistency, averaging 7.5 points, six rebounds, and posting a +6.00 efficiency rating. After similarly terrorizing the Vegas Summer League (14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks) and being the most efficient player coming out of college, Cousins is projected to have a PER of 16.14 this year by ESPN’s John Hollinger, the highest amongst rookies.
It’s quite possible for the Kings to have back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners on their team, after Tyreke Evans won the award in 2010. The only real knock on Cousins is that he gets in foul trouble. He’s managed to foul out twice in the preseason while only playing 25 minutes a night — just imagine his numbers once he gets into the 35-minute range.
For a team that’s biggest strength has been on the perimeter with Evans, Cousins brings a toughness inside and a rebounding attitude that the Kings have lacked, and he knows his way around the rim with the ball in his hands. There’s no doubt that Cousins is going to shake off the pre-draft perceptions, which in turn makes him my choice for the 2011 Rookie of the Year.
I was arguing about this last night. Dalembert’s injury will increase Cousins’ playing time but the foul trouble will still be a problem. I still have Wall, Griffin, and Cousins in that order but it’s not a knock on DMC; he can play.
Ummm. I still don’t see him outplaying Blake Griffin though, its gonna be tough…
Griffin will win ROY. I have money on it.
@ JAY and George W Kush
Griffin has to stay healthy first. That’s been his rap since college but it’s a race between those two, and IMO Cousins takes it.
@ Macaluso
Yeah, you’re right but since I have $50 on it i can’t back out now. Fuk reality… GRIFFIN ALL THE WAY!
I have a bet here in the office that Cousins wins it…I won $100 dollars with Tyreke winning last year…this year i think is a little more difficult, but I do think Cousin’s is one of the best player in the draft…top 3 easily.
Ha-ha-ha keep the hype machine going fools. DMC got his rear end handed to him in Summer League against undrafted opponents. Besides, he is a moron.
No denying the talent & tude, and I want him to win it, but he is not in NBA shape. He is trying, but he gets winded after 20 minutes and its not regular season yet. BG is in top condition and seems over his injury.
DMC make me eat my words. I dare you!
DMC ain’t winning shit, apparently he has “”character issues” and questions about his work ethic and conditioning.” People who have “”character issues” and questions about his work ethic and conditioning.” don’t win anything, it’s just a fact of life.
Griffster is taking this ROY if he’s healthy. That’s a huge IF, because the Clipper’s curse IS REAL!
It’s Wall’s to lose. Why? Cause the Wizards have a better chance of making the playoffs than the Kings or Clippers ever will this season.
I think he will be rookie of the year too
@ Captain Fantastic
Wait, you’re saying that Cousins is hyped up too much? What about the point guard who can’t shoot? Matter of fact, Cousins is actually a better outside shooter than Wall, and he’s a big.
I felt the same way… UNTIL I saw Blake Griffin play.
The best rookie is the draft is John Wall. He will get similar numbers as Derrick Rose in his rookie season, with more assists.
Boogie was my Pick for ROY, until I saw Griffin destroying fools, now I’m a lil concerned about back to back ROY for Cousins.
I’ll wait till the first month of the season before I finalize my pick between the two.
Wall is pretty damn good, I didn’t know until I saw some highlights from this summer, but he’s just too hyped up for me
@iLL MAGO
hahah ur crazy. makin playoffs obviously don’t count much these days..
examples:
brandon jennings had decent year.. his team goes on to make playoffs with him runnin the team without m. redd.. makes bogut look like an allstar. he finishes third in roy voting.. behind stephen curry and tyreke. both teams had horrible records.
melo single handedly brings his team to playoffs. has virtually same stats as lebron james.. (except for assists) but melo avgs 5 less mins than lebron.. lebrons team does horrible.. melos already the go to man on the team. melo SNUBBED.
case in point.. im not saying hes NOT gonna win ROY.. but im just sayin.. u can’t just say that becasue his team has better chance at playoffs, that hes gonna get it.
I’m a die hard Kings fan, but I’ve also seen Blake Griffin play in person during the Kings/Clips last preseason game, and I have to say… before I saw BG play, I had my man DMC taking the ROYA, but man, I really think this Blake Griffin kid is good; I mean, really good. It’s weird, but he kinda reminds me of Lebron for some reason.
My Top 3 ROY placement probably looks like this:
1) Blake Griffin
2) Demarcus Cousins
3) John Wall
I gotta say, I do hope that DMC wins it this year, but it’s gonna be tough to outplay Blake. Regardless, all 3 of these guys will be playing together or against each other in many All-Star Game appearances. They are all great players with great upside.
You make a good point Jace, lots of rookies that made a DIFFERENCE once they joined their team got snubbed over highlight reel dunks, flashy plays, and the stats “better” rookies had to get the ROY nod. To me, ROY comes down to the name of the player and the hype networks and media outlets surround him with; and in terms of rookie hype you don’t have to look very far to see who the NBA is posting as their golden child – John Wall. It’s all marketing – PANINI WHAT?!
@16 & 18 I don’t disagree on hype machines and such but then how do you explain Reke? I’m from Sactown and we don’t ring cowbells for no reason. Unlike LBJ, he had little fanfare coming in to the league either. Heck, our media shogans are Grey Jim and a part time Bill Walton.
he will be a beast, but i saw a report today in which paul westphal said we shouldnt expect more than 24 or 25 minutes for cousins on a regular basis…. idk how beastley he can be in those limited mins this season.
@Jawjack, Tyreke had a pretty good deal of hype coming in. And when he got to Sac it died down a bit until his numbers and highlights took over. But Wall is on another level with the hype. Near LBJ levels. But give me Blake the snake for ROY. He had it last year if the injury doesnt happen. Dude is like a mix between Karl Malone and Shawn Kemp. He will be the best PF in the game for the next decade. DMC, nice numbers but ill believe it when i see it. Kwame Brown and Nicholus Skitisvilli once put up big numbers in the summer L and pre season. I wanna see him keep it up and develope and work on his game AND stay out of trouble before i crown him not a bust.
While their talent is comparable, having already lived the grind of the NBA season, and considering also that his team will be better stood at season’s end, Griffin will almost certainly be ROY. If I didn’t know any better I would contend this article is about being anti-establishment and attracting web traffic. It worked for me. But, I know better.
I can somewhat agree. DMC is a a monster, and in his rookie year he is gonna go all out to try and prove everyone wrong. But he will average 5.5 fouls in 25 mins, so unless he can average 15 and 8 in 25 mins he aint gonna win nothing. Plus, he got a stacked frontcourt, and Landry is probably gonna get a lot of the post up opportunities because he is proven.
My money is on Griffin, he got a chance to sit and watch a year. Its not like he wasn’t doing anything, he was still working out and getting better. When Amare went out a year with his Microfracture, he came back with a jump shot, Im hoping Blake did the same thing.
Griffin got one freaky injury and all of a sudden people are looking at him like he is Greg Oden? If Griffin gets hurt again I will look like an idiot, for both his and my sake, I hope that doesn’t happen.
Blake Griffin… All fuckin day
I see a lot of people falling in love with the glamor and glitz of players that make their living above the rim. D. Cousins is a waaaaayyyy better back to the basket player than Blake G. Blake is the superior athlete but he is undersized, has no go to moves (other than dunking) and he has very limited range. As for Wall, he has everything you need including the star power to make the strongest push for ROY. However, my vote is with Cousins… he is the most physically mature and polished product to this point. Real recognize Real!!
"Matter of fact, Cousins is actually a better outside shooter than Wall, and he's a big"
REALLY? do you mind backing this up? im interested as to why you said this.
Griffin is in the mold of Duncan cos he is not a’ rookie’ because he’s that good.
Im starting to like this dude. He’s like a baby Charles Barkley (especially when it comes to their mouth) Gotta respect a cat who isnt afraid to speak his mind, even if what he has to say is “out there”. I can see them having similar careers
LMAOO!!!!!!!!!!
Just to add onto what Consignment says, your writing reminds me of colorful autumn leaves dancing across the horizon like a blazing fire. So vivid and full of description. It's obviously you put in work honing your fanciful writing skills.
@Brooklyn Bulls: “He’s like a baby Charles Barkley… I can see them having similar careers”
A baby Barkley?? Uhhh, not exactly… Barkley was an undersized PF who dominated despite his size. Cousins is a MUCH bigger player. This cat is NOTHING like Barkley… nobody questioned Barkley’s work ethic. Cousins is more like a Derrick Coleman, not Barkley. Barkley ran the floor, handled the ball (even led the break) and also shot 3s. I don’t see any similarities. Maybe you can point them out to me.
Charles was my favorite player growing up so I’m actually offended by your statement. Lol.
“Gotta respect a cat who isnt afraid to speak his mind, even if what he has to say is “out there”. ”
I guess you have a lot of respect for Arenas for lying to coaches.
@Jay……How is Arenas’ idiotic choice to lie to his coaches related to my point? Let me help you. Organizations prepare these guys to “give the right answers”. iow, they present a fake image to the public. Sometimes u just want to hear an athlete say whats really on their mind. Cousin is motivated double double machine…how can u label him before he even begins his rookie season. I love Barkley as well…whether u agree with it or not they remind of each other.
@Brooklyn: “whether u agree with it or not they remind of each other.”
Your initial statement is that Cousins IS LIKE Barkley. I disagreed. I don’t think he is like Barkley. I pointed out how they differ. If you can point out similarities, I’m open to being convinced that they are alike.
and Barkley is all personality. Always has been. When he talks, he speaks with passion. Cousins sounds like a rookie Shaq… all monotone and shit.
And about Arenas, he speaks his mind. He speaks before he thinks. He’s EXACTLY what you said “you gotta respect”.
You: “Gotta respect a cat who isnt afraid to speak his mind, even if what he has to say is “out there”.”
Furthermore….
YOU: “Cousin is motivated double double machine…how can u label him before he even begins his rookie season. ”
Ummm… what did I label him?? The closest thing to a “label” that I said was that he’s more Derrick Coleman than Charles Barkley.
My logic is that Cousins has the talent and skills but I just don’t think he will dominate his whole career like Barkley did… just for the first few years and then he will fade fast, like Derrick Coleman. and his game is similar to Coleman.
So I ask again, what did I label him??
@ ??
Have you seen Cousins shoot? His mid-range game is outstanding from 20 feet out. He puts a nice rotation on the ball, it has a nice release, and is mechanically sound.
When I watch Wall shoot, I cringe – especially behind the three-point line. Sure he looks great on a YouTube video, but the fact of the matter is, Wall only shot 32.6% from beyond the arch and 46% from the field – on a ton of dunks and layups. He shied away from his jump shot the majority of the time.
@Andrew Macaluso
Yes i have, and i agree he has good release and good rotation on his shot, reminds me Marc Gasol’s shot actually. although i think he needs to work on his follow through.
However, i dont think its fair to say that he’s a better shooter than John Wall. While i agree that Wall’s percentages show that he needs to work on his shooting, their situational in-game shot opportunities are completely different.
For one, Demarcus isnt expected (by both coach and defender) to step out and shoot those 20footers. He’s a banger, and defenders expect him to be that way, i dont think they’re gonna step out and pressure him 20feet away. (Although i do think he’s gonna KILL with the 10-15footers)
Compare that to John Wall, who i think defenders are asked to constantly pressure and defend anywhere on the floor. He’s rarely gonna get a chance to shoot uncontested 20footers.
I just think comparing their shooting abilities while in-game is not a very reliable source cause of the mitigating factors. Now, if Demarcus wins a shootout while in practice with no defenders.. then the wizards should go hire Mark Price
P.S. Im not dissing on your ROY prediction (Although i have Blake Griffin as this year’s ROY..), i actually love Demarcus’ game and rank him higher than Wall this season. I love that he is so deceptively quick and agile for his SIZE. Just watch this if you wanna know what im talking about. [www.youtube.com]