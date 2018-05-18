Getty Image

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the New Orleans Pelicans’ first round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers was that it occurred while DeMarcus Cousins was on the sidelines. The Pelicans managed to look like a legitimately dangerous squad, even though Anthony Davis’ partner in the frontcourt hadn’t played in months due to a torn achilles.

Cousins’ season came to an unceremonious end, which gave him the opportunity to think about his impending free agency far earlier than anyone would have liked. As for what Cousins is going to do, well, that’s anyone’s guess, as the All-Star big man doesn’t even sound like he knows what the future holds just yet.

Cousins spoke to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated about his rehab and his mindset going into the summer. He gave a timetable for a return — “I’m shooting to be ready for training camp,” Cousins said — before diving into where he could end up next year. In Boogie’s eyes, the Pelicans are firmly in the running to retain his services, but anything is possible.