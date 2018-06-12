Watch An Emotional Dennis Rodman Heap Praise On Trump And Kim Jong Un For Meeting In Singapore

Entertainment Writer
06.11.18

While the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-un will likely go down as the more historic moment, but Dennis Rodman managed to steal the spotlight on Monday night itself thanks to his appearance on CNN. The NBA legend and North Korea whisperer was on hand in Singapore to support the face-to-face meeting between the two leaders, opening the door for his tearful interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo above.

The moment that seems to overwhelm Rodman is how many reacted to him when he returned home from his visit to North Korea, noting that he received death threats:

“When I went back home, I got so many death threats. When I came home, I couldn’t even go home. I had to hide out for 30 days. But I kept my head up high, brother. I knew things were going to change.”

He also urged Trump to put his heart on the table with Kim Jong-un, pushing for some common ground between the two.

TAGSDENNIS RODMANdonald trumpkim jong unNORTH KOREA

