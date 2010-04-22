Dennis Rodman has a new job

The last time I saw Dennis Rodman he was on VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab,” swimming in a deep pool of complete denial that he had anything more than a minor drinking problem. That was a couple months ago during the reality show’s first episode, and I didn’t watch any more after that.
If the TV rehab process did in fact work for Rodman, he’s apparently not afraid to put himself back in sketchy situations where drinks will flow freely. I just got this press release a couple minutes ago:
Former NBA Superstar, former “Celebrity Apprentice” cast member and all-around Bad Boy Dennis Rodman is taking on a new career. He’ll be dressing up as DJ this time around. Dennis Rodman is hitting the dj booth with his good bud DJ Vic Latino this Friday at Mohegan Sun’s Ultra 88 night club.
It’s only a matter of time before Rodman ends up on another reality show, whether it’s “Sober House” or “Basketball Wives” or “The Biggest Loser” or “The Bachelor.” So out of all the possibilities, which TV show would you actually watch Rodman on? What if he hosted a show? Or you can create your own show just for The Worm…
Create a show for him? right
i’m okay with him fighting Karl Malone btw. D-Rod should stick to a “we’re here next year Scottie” thing, but u know..
one of my all time fav players.
what a fall from grace.
..and why hasnt the NBA allowed him into the Hall yet?!!?
@3 – he played pro ball within the last x years, where x doesn’t fit the requirements for the Hall. It’s like 5 yrs or something.
he should go on that show will Ron Artest. I would watch every episode. it would be a classic.
@Heckler
Fall from grace?? What grace did he fall from?? I loved him as a player too but he wasn’t exactly a saint or model citizen. If someone told me 15yrs ago, that Rodman would be on a reality show called Celebrity Rehab in 2010, trying to get his life together but he was denying any problems, I would have believed it. and I bet you and 90% of NBA fans out there would have too. He did not “fall from grace”. His antics as an player foreshadowed what he is doing now. It sucks, but i’m sure none of us are surprised.
He last played pro ball in 2005 so he’s eligible this year. To me, he a first ballot HOFer. I don’t think Hitler(Stern) allows that to happen.
wait he’s apearing in a club in a dj booth and that qualifies for a post?
How about the sternbot threatening suspensions for criticizing the refs?
put him in paradise hotel.or on a island in survivor.all by himself-
Dude is a “Hot Mess”