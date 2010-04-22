Dennis Rodman has a new job

The last time I saw Dennis Rodman he was on VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab,” swimming in a deep pool of complete denial that he had anything more than a minor drinking problem. That was a couple months ago during the reality show’s first episode, and I didn’t watch any more after that.

If the TV rehab process did in fact work for Rodman, he’s apparently not afraid to put himself back in sketchy situations where drinks will flow freely. I just got this press release a couple minutes ago:

Former NBA Superstar, former “Celebrity Apprentice” cast member and all-around Bad Boy Dennis Rodman is taking on a new career. He’ll be dressing up as DJ this time around. Dennis Rodman is hitting the dj booth with his good bud DJ Vic Latino this Friday at Mohegan Sun’s Ultra 88 night club.

It’s only a matter of time before Rodman ends up on another reality show, whether it’s “Sober House” or “Basketball Wives” or “The Biggest Loser” or “The Bachelor.” So out of all the possibilities, which TV show would you actually watch Rodman on? What if he hosted a show? Or you can create your own show just for The Worm…

