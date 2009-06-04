Dennis Rodman to appear on “Celebrity Rehab”

06.04.09 9 years ago 5 Comments

Even if Dennis Rodman‘s final episode of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” hadn’t ended with him being fired and Donald Trump leading an awkward quasi-intervention with the rest of the cast about Rodman’s drinking, you could still easily predict The Worm’s next reality TV revival.

Rodman, 48, will be on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” a VH1 show airing sometime in 2010. Rodman will undergo an intense 21-day substance abuse rehab program, with cameras running the entire time, joining a cast that includes former Hollywood ho Heidi Fleiss, actress MacKenzie Phillips, actor Tom Sizemore, country singer Mindy McCready (a.k.a. Roger Clemens‘ alleged affair), and one-time beauty queen Kari Ann Peniche.

In all seriousness, it’s pretty obvious to anyone who’s followed Rodman over the years that he’s got problems well beyond just his off-beat personality. Hopefully he cleans himself up in time to make an induction speech at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

