Dennis Rodman won’t go away

01.14.09 10 years ago
Dennis Rodman (photo. SI.com)

The day before Dime’s own Christian Grant-Fields makes his reality TV debut, none other than Dennis Rodman takes his 628th go-round at staying in the mainstream spotlight.

Rodman will be part of the cast of “Celebrity Apprentice” along with Herschel Walker, Brian McKnight, T-Boz, Khloe Kardashian (Rashad McCants‘ girl), Andrew Dice Clay, Tom Green, “Deal or No Deal” model Claudia Jordan, country singer Clint Black, figure skater Scott Hamilton, and (unfortunately) Joan Rivers, among others.

The show airs March 1 on NBC.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP