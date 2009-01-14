Dennis Rodman won’t go away

The day before Dime’s own Christian Grant-Fields makes his reality TV debut, none other than Dennis Rodman takes his 628th go-round at staying in the mainstream spotlight.
Rodman will be part of the cast of “Celebrity Apprentice” along with Herschel Walker, Brian McKnight, T-Boz, Khloe Kardashian (Rashad McCants‘ girl), Andrew Dice Clay, Tom Green, “Deal or No Deal” model Claudia Jordan, country singer Clint Black, figure skater Scott Hamilton, and (unfortunately) Joan Rivers, among others.
The show airs March 1 on NBC.
Awww Tom Green! It’s just the Tom Green show lol. Dude was a nut sucking that milk from the cow.
T-Boz with that low voice. Shame that group just went to nothing without Left-Eye. She always said she was the shiznit in the group.
Khloe…ain’t that the thick one?
I got Brian McKnight winning the show early.
Dennis Rodman back on reality tv….
if any athlete needs video cameras around him all day long, its rodman. i’d watch (almost) anything with him in it. except for the pros vs joes BS
but damn. this comes about 15yrs too late.
imagine what a reality show starring rodman would have been like 15yrs ago?
mad liqs and white chicks….
rashard mccants is with that kardashian chick?
WTF…is that dude even still in the league? i thought his rookie contract been expired
You forgot to mention one more chick, hot swan golfer Natalie Gulbis…
I so think that with all that dough, McCants could do better, she’s the ugly Kardashian.
andrew dice clay is awesome.
LMAO what an All Star lineup, as much as I find Trump amusing this show saw its last sunset a few years back,
Pretty soon he is going to have to start paying NBC to put his crap on TV,
But that doesnt mean Im not going to watch it! – Maybe for a challenge they can bring in Carmen Electra and have her and Dennis beat the hell out of each other again, that or he has to run an obstacle course in that wedding dress of his,
ALL the Karsashians are thick..
But Kim is just plain PERFECT.. who wouldve ever thought there would be a real life Princess Jasmine/ Jessica Rabbit woman in the real world nonetheless makin $ex tapes..
God bless America!
kim kardashian has fake boobs and ass implants:S that doesn’t do it for me…
Tom Green and Dennis Rodman in one room? together 24/7 in their showbizz roles? haha wow