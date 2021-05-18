The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to try and make a massive run through the play-in and playoffs to defend their 2020 championship, starting with a showdown with the Warriors on Wednesday night for the 7-seed and a series with the Suns.

L.A. is finally getting healthy at the right time, with LeBron James insistent his ankle tweak on Sunday night was nothing, Anthony Davis playing some of his best basketball of the season, and Dennis Schröder back from health and safety protocols. When the Lakers take the court on Wednesday night, they hope they’ll be back to normal and back to the form they showed early in the year when at full strength, but one player will be making a bit of a change.

While Schröder is back on the court, you won’t see him in a large chunk of his sneaker collection. The Lakers point guard had been among the many players who are fans of Nike’s Kyrie line, but as he said recently as he was going through his shoe collection, after his on-court kerfuffle with Irving back in April, he won’t be wearing them going forward and plans on giving away all of his Kyries.

Kyrie Irving’s sneakers won’t touch Dennis Schroeder’s feet ever again says Lakers PG: “Unfortunately l can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game. “I can not do it. Not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them.” pic.twitter.com/upBy0Zjyvr — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 17, 2021

It’s not a huge change for this season, as Schröder has been wearing a lot of Kobes during his time in L.A., but for someone with 30-plus pairs of Kyries it’s certainly a sizable chunk of his rotation. Dennis is far from the first player to stop wearing someone’s sneakers, but usually guys will do that in games they’re playing against the player whose signature they typically wear. In this case, Schröder is making this change wholesale, so if you wear a size 12 and have a way to get in touch with him, there’s some sneakers available.