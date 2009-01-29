Dennis Scott Is Out Of His Mind

With the Magic hosting the Cavs for the first time this season, all eyes are on Dwight Howard and LeBron James. So in anticipation, my man Brian Schmitz asked the inevitable question: If you had to start a franchise, would you take Dwight or LeBron?

“Uh, oh, wow. … I played with Shaq, but that’s a tough one,” said former NBA veteran Dennis Scott. “I would, um, go with. …”



The fact that Scott even paused speaks for the spell LeBron has cast. Scott concedes that, as a shooter, he’s partial to taking the side of the big men. Even as good as LeBron is, “finding a seven-footer with skills is so rare. “Traditionally, I’d have to go with the big guy â€” Dwight. At the end of the day, you need that inside presence … for defense, rebounding. He opens everything up and makes the game easier. Not to discredit LeBron, but as good as he is, I think it’s easier finding another LeBron than a Shaq or a Dwight.

Really?!? It’s easier finding another LeBron? Last time I checked, I haven’t found a 6-foot-8, 270-pound monster in years. Perhaps it’s just me, but as much as I like Dwight, this is not even a debate.

Source: Orlando Sentinel