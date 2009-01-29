Dennis Scott Is Out Of His Mind

With the Magic hosting the Cavs for the first time this season, all eyes are on Dwight Howard and LeBron James. So in anticipation, my man Brian Schmitz asked the inevitable question: If you had to start a franchise, would you take Dwight or LeBron?
“Uh, oh, wow. … I played with Shaq, but that’s a tough one,” said former NBA veteran Dennis Scott. “I would, um, go with. …”
The fact that Scott even paused speaks for the spell LeBron has cast.
Scott concedes that, as a shooter, he’s partial to taking the side of the big men. Even as good as LeBron is, “finding a seven-footer with skills is so rare.
“Traditionally, I’d have to go with the big guy â€” Dwight. At the end of the day, you need that inside presence … for defense, rebounding. He opens everything up and makes the game easier. Not to discredit LeBron, but as good as he is, I think it’s easier finding another LeBron than a Shaq or a Dwight.
Really?!? It’s easier finding another LeBron? Last time I checked, I haven’t found a 6-foot-8, 270-pound monster in years. Perhaps it’s just me, but as much as I like Dwight, this is not even a debate.
What do you think?
Scott is right. LeBron can easily be replaced by something comparable. I give you both JJ and Pierce.
Shaq cannot be replaced/duplicated. D12 isn’t even close, but is still harder to find than LeBron.
Honestly though, neither of them have won a championship so it’s really a wash.
im watching the game between the cetics and kings last night and wow the celtic announcers are as bad as sean elliot…but no question you cant find another lebron what is this guy thinking..7 footers will come and go but lebron is something else
Of course you go Lebron.
Question.. as far as starting a franchise goes, how would your top 4 go? (these 4 are obviously the top 4 at this point in time, considering age).
I´d go.
1. Lebron
2. Dwight
3. CP3
4. Wade
But I go back and forth on 3 and 4, ultimately settling on CP3 because of Wade´s checkered injury history.
well if u think about it, lebron is just your average swing man with muscle. His overall game isn’t that well rounded. Hes not a great shooter or dribbler, so its more his muscle at the position that seperated him from the other 6’8 wings like tmac and joe johnson etc…Dwight on the other hand is similar to shaq in a era where big men suck ass and all the decent ones wanna be power forwards and shooting big men.Its alot more often you’ll find a smooth wing than a big man who dominates both ends and is triple double threat at such a young age….that bein said, if lebron had a consistant jumper, this wouldn’t really be a argument
p.s: keep in mind, dennis scott played with penny hardaway too..so he knows how beastly a nice wing player can be too so his comparison isn’t too far off
A great big man is a lot harder to find than a big small forward, I realize Lebron is good and will be great one day but so will D-Ho. Also only one team in NBA history has ever won a championship without a dominating big man and that would be the MJ Bulls. So I agree with #1 and Scott I would Draft D-Ho and then hire Kareem to work with him.
i agree with dennis. i think lebron is the far better player, but you can compare the skills and impact of lebron with d-wade, kobe, and maybe even pierce. but who else in the league can you compare to howard?
again, i’m not sayin howard is better, but, like they say, you can’t teach height.
Not even a debate, it’s LeBron. IF Dwight had a reliable post move though, it’d be Dwight, but he’s useless offensively if he’s more than 5 ft. from the basket…
mavid says:
Question.. as far as starting a franchise goes, how would your top 4 go? (these 4 are obviously the top 4 at this point in time, considering age).
Lets say all things being equal the #1 pick (active players) for most people with any knowledge of the game the pick would have to be
Timmy Duncan
@weezy, if 7′ footers are so easy to come by, how come they all suck now? and how come shaq was so rare? Lebrons a athlete, not a skill set guy. Hes gerald wallace with 30 pounds.
@mavid, um injury or not, wade is the most accomplished guy on the whole list lol playoffs since his rookie season, got a ring, a gold medal, done more with less, etc..
IF Dwight had a post move other than “jump over guy, dunk”, IF he had better footwork and rebounding fundamentals, then this could be a discussion.
You gotta take LeBron, not just because of what he can do on the court, but what he can do OFF the court. He sells out everywhere he goes, he sells product, he puts fans into the seats, he puts jerseys on backs, he puts hotdogs in bellys. He doesn’t just bring you a few wins on the courts, he brings you a major cash flow off it. If you are starting a franchise, you are starting it to make money off it…ain’t no one in the game since MJ that can make you more money than LeBron (thanks Nike).
AND LeBron’s not just another superstar wing, he’s the Shaq of the perimeter. He’ll overpower normal 3s and go right by a 4 (most of which are still barely his size) if one’s guarding him. The jumper’s still a work in progress, but it’s coming along nicely.
@ Control that’s the problem with Lebron, he’s more concerned about his image (to sell products) than he is about improving his game.
IF dwight had a reliable post move other than dunking? um if lebron had a reliable jump shoot outside of just dunking lol ITs funny, neither is a good shooter but both will still give you 30 points lol cept dwight will give you 20 boards too
This is close but I would take Dwight for the above reasons..
This is not a knock on lebron at all, but an unstoppable inside presence like Dwight Howard is very rare…
You can find other talented Wing players, however not at the level of lebron. If you any dynamic wing player with Dwight, you will be competing for a championship every year
Thanks Aron for giving us something to debate about during these slow times at work
@Bron – LeBron’s an athlete AND a skill set guy with Ray Lewis’s body if he was 6’8″. Name 1 thing he can’t do well. The biggest knocks (and I was one of the loudest critics) were defense (he’s gotten MUCH better) and shooting (coming along nicely.) Dude’s got a sick handle, passing ability/court vision that most PGs would be jealous of, he can drive by you, dunk on you, power through you, he can post up, run an offense, work off the ball, rebound, steal, block shots. No skills, you’re right…
Dennis Scott clearly didn’t see how LeBron ‘Dimed’ Mo on like 5 3s and he routinely gets his guys shots…
Don’t Dennis get a check from Orlando as a coach, or exec or somthing??
lebron can’t shoot, his handle is weak and all this defense your praising is weak side help defense or blocks from behind. His best asset is his athletic ability and passing. He hardly posts up, he hardly runs the offense or works off the ball. 90% of lebrons games is a) fast break run through everyone brandon jacobs style and dunk or b) a weak ass crossover fade away with a very suspect jumper….hes a VERY good athlete, hes not a great skill player. Thats like comparing a great route running WR to a guy who runs a 4’4 and jumps outthe gym but his hands and awareness suck. Ones more exciting and the other actually gets wins. Lebron is a beast, i kno personally but his SKILL set isn’t up there with kobe, or tmac, or joe johnson or brandon roy etc…..hes just way more physically imposing.
Poor Aron Phillips.. You sound like you damn near had a seizure LOLOLOLOLOL
Believe it or not the game is played from the inside AND THEN out.. I dont think Lebron’s TEAM would have gotten as far as they did earlier without Big Z.. remember him?? One of the better centers in the league?? but yeah everyone forgets about this because LBJ is so dominant and can guard every man at once..
If i had to start a team i would take a young Tim Duncan over Kobe, LBJ, Dwight, Dwade, larry, curly, etc.. A dominant post player is way more rare than a dominant wing player.. Even if the wing player is King of the Media.. i mean NBA.. my bad..
I think if you put D-Ho with say, JJ, PP, KB24 (that would be cruel to the L)but they win a chip
i think some guys are missing the point. there’s no debate about lebron being a gifted athlete, and an amazing basketball player, but kobe and wade’s stats are just about the same, if not better.
and dwight’s presence doesn’t always show up on the stat sheets. how many players routinely avoid the lane when playing the magic because of howard?
you can replace lebron with at least two or three other current players. i don’t think the same can be said about howard.
dwight on the other hand, is just as physically imposing, but in a era where big men don’t seem to exist anymore in college other than skinny no talent 7’0s or slow obese guys who don’t last, dwight is a throw back who dominates on both ends, gives you 20-20 on a regular basis AND its easier to improve his skill set than it would be lebrons. Teach dwight a hook shot or a bank shot and hes unstoppable. He’ll never have to be a good dribbler or anything. Lebron has to be great at everything since hes a wing and he just doesn’t
@ Bron42…
Great points on Lebron and Howard!
thanks blue, but this is gonna go on all day so i’ma go train before all the lebron fan boys come out sayin hes better than MJ and kobe combineds and shit lol. Duncan/Shaq already proved a dominant big man beats a explosive win man. And while lebron isn’t your average win (hes josh smith with a handle and spotlight), dwights not your average 7’0 footer….but anyways, i’m out..lata guys
wow i cant type…wing* not win
Your funny CeltsFan..
Read post #19.. that sums it up pretty well.. but you must one of those guys still mesmerized by that posterization he laid on KG last year.. here is what you listed that didnt help anything you said about skills..
“Dude’s got a sick handle (since? crossover is weak), passing ability/court vision that most PGs would be jealous of (skill), he can drive by you (physical), dunk on you (physical), power through you (physical), he can post up (No post moves), run an offense (not a skill), work off the ball (nope, doesnt use screens effectively just a fast as fuck slasher), rebound (ill be nice and call this skill), steal (physical – gambles), block shots (physical – only a good help defender). No skills, you’re right…”
And the jumper is coming along nicely?? hes been in the league for six years and since a rookie hes had to work on that ugly shit..
Like I said, it’d be Dwight if he had any post moves, but he doesn’t. He’s a better, cooler, younger, more athletic version of Marcus Camby. That’s a GREAT piece to have, but I’ll take the best player in the game.
and yes, young Tim Duncan over LeBron all day. Timmy’s still the 3rd best player in the league, best PF ever, and a top 10 all timer. A SKILLED big man is the choice (we had the LeBron argument, but Dwight’s the guy that’s literally ONLY an athlete,) but Dwight’s just a big guy that can jump. Best 5 in the league, but you don’t take him over LeBron when he can’t do anything but dunk offensively.
Haterade & Bron
LeBron is improving on his game AND his athletic skills. He DOES rely on his physical gifts way too much, but it’s not like he’s a horrible player. Even without the physical gifts he’d still be a pretty good player, adding them just makes him great. He ain’t averaging 7apg because he is 6’8 270, he ain’t averaging 28ppg because of his physical gifts. There are a few other players in the NBA who have very high speed/strength/size combos that can’t pull that shit off on their best day.
LeBron has one major goal in his life: Becoming the first billionaire athlete. He is going to be more driven to win a championship than anyone else in the league…cause honestly without a championship he ain’t hitting that plateau. There ain’t no guys who are in the discussion of best basketball player ever who don’t have championships, and if he doesn’t end up getting one, 5 years after he is out of the league he won’t be known as shit.
If people want to build a franchise around being the most consistently successful…then all you have to do look at the Spurs since they got Timmy.
If you want to build a franchise to make money, then you need to get the brightest star in the sky and blind people out of their cash…the brightest star in the sky is LeBron right now.
actually one last zinger before I go…fast forward 10 years when both their athletic ability is gone. Lets just say in 10 years from now thier skill sets are EXACTLY THE SAME AS NOW, their just old guys who can’t jump anymore….all lebron will have left is his passing. He wont be able to just run and dunk on everyone, his handle would still suck, and his jumpshot is wayyy too suspect..so lebron becomes old magic johnson. Now dwight would be just as effected not bein able to just dunk on everyone BUT hes a center, so either way, hes still a 7’0 with muscle who is constantly starting a play 5 feet away from the basket. So he would still be way more effective than lebron (compare duncan and shaqs decline to tmac and carter, keep in mind tmac is a amazing passer for a guy his size too) People said if u took away shaqs ability to dunk on everyone he would suddenly suck, ok, he cant dunk on everyone but he still has the size and length to be abusive…can’t say the same for wings who lose their athletic ability….look at penny hardaway..took away his speed and he was out of the league instantly..take away dwights speed and hes at least still mutumbo.
he’s not 270, it’s a number Bron put out there to add to his mystique…he can’t be over 250.
I think Howard will end up with more rings than Lebron. Lebron will probaly end up with more money, better stats, and things of that nature. But you know here at dime you can’t say anything bad about the King.
control, look at lebrons shooting charts from games. the majority of his points are right around the basket, not jump shots and since hes posting up, that shows its all him getting to the lane, again showing he just relys on athletic ability. hes not ray allen hes not joe johnson..and after that i’m officially done lol have fun takin the heat haterade
I’m more surprised by the beat writer’s take:
“The fact that Scott even paused speaks for the spell LeBron has cast.”
Like it’s not even a question worth asking and that LBJ is all hype. I know he watches Dwight every night, but the argument is one worth posing. That said, I probably take Dwight. While you can’t get another LeBron, you can find a SG/SF in the 22 ppg, 5-6 rpg, 4-5 apg range more easily than you can find a center who comes close to Howard’s production.
edub
LeBron can be 270 easy. He’s the same height as me and I’m 260, but he is 1000x more built. Ron Artest is listed at 260, and LeBron looks a lot bigger than him.
Bottomline:
If you are taking into consideration all business aspects, as well as basketball aspects of starting a franchise…you gotta take LeBron.
If you just want basketball considerations, Dwight is harder to replace. Young Timmy would be #1 as far as basketball considerations, but between Dwight and LeBron…Dwight would be easier to build a successful team around. Hiring a coach who can teach Dwight a baby hook and/or some footwork would be the #1 priority after signing him.
Based on duplication. You can def. find someone in the frame of what LeBron does offensively better than you can find a replacement of what Dwight does as successful as they both do it.
I go with Dwight.
Wow, I’m actually surprised that there isn’t THAT MUCH LeSlurping going on. I figured LeSlurpers would be in here crying their eyes out.
Heh still early, the kids gotta get outta school. We’ll see.
Lebron without question. Look at the team he’s led to 35-8 as far as I’m concerned Lebron is good for 40 wins with any other 4 players in the starting linueup. You won’t find another Lebron anywhere.
Here’s how I look at it. LeBron’s got the potential to be an All Time great. Dwight’s got the potential to be a Hall of Famer. Normally, you take the big (you guys are dead on, centers win titles in this league) but LeBron’s just got that something special.
@Lakeshow – I’m pretty sure steals, blocking shots, driving, finishing after contact, and running an offense are skills, otherwise, Gerald Green could do all that stuff too.
@ Control…last time I checked D. Howard was leading in allstar votes and had the most in history. If that doesn’t translate to sells I don’t know what does?
*Let me say again, if Dwight developed Hakeem’s or Timmy’s game, I’d take Dwight WITHOUT QUESTION.
Just to further weigh in on the argument. I take Lebron then I take Tim Duncan before I take Howard. Generally you take a big man, but I just happen to believe that Lebron’s talent and what he brings to the game is going to prove to be the exception. I’m not saying he’s better than Jordan or even in that category, but yes Jordan is the one other wing exception who fit that description. To me right now LBJ is the most dominant player in the league. Not Dwight Howard. Think about it LBJ is 6’8, 6’9 he can develop a post move too, he’s about Karl Malone’s size. Then what would you say?
if the question is shaq in his prime or lebron, then its a more even question, but if its dwight v bron, theres no question its bron. theres not many players in the game that can completely dominate an entire game like he can. id only put wade and kobe + bron on that list.
Big Shot BOB
Yeah, the Thunder sell out games when Dwight comes into town…Dwight is just KILLING jersey sales…
As good as he is, Dwight has NOTHING on LeBron when it comes to marketing, promotion and drawing fans. You can debate his skills, potential, jumpshot and athletic ability all day, but you can’t debate that LeBron is the biggest money draw in the NBA.
In short I agree with Celts fan, and since I’m a lakers fan that’s probably the last thing we agree on. lol.
I’d take Dwight, for the same reasons that Austin gave. You can find someone else who is 90% of LeBron’s stats (Wade, Pierce, etc) but not too many guys could be a close replacement for Howard. These days, scorers are everywhere, but it’s a quality center that is rare. If you’re building a franchise, you go after the role that’s hardest to fill first, and then you look for the pieces that are more interchangeable.
The thing I have a problem with is classifying LBJ as purely a scorer, he’s not purely a scorer, he puts up statistics in every category, and it’s not about the atatistics either, he changes the dimensions of a game in a way even Dwight Howard is not doing right now.
Centers win titles? Go ask MJ about that.
Lebron now. I’d take Timmy D in his prime over anyone and i’d still pick him over Dwight Howard right now. Maybe if Superman were a little smarter and develops to be a better passer, we’ll talk.