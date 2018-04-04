Getty Image

When the field for the 2018 Dunk Contest was announced, it was viewed as one of the most loaded groups we’ve seen in recent memory. A lot of the hype that surrounded the field came because of Dennis Smith Jr., the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie guard who is easily among the most explosive players in the NBA.

Smith didn’t win the competition, but his second dunk in the first round might have been the best of the entire contest. Fast forward a few months and Smith decided that he was in a position to remind fans why he very well could end up winning a Dunk Contest some day.

The Mavericks were playing the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, and in the fourth quarter, Smith was able to get out ahead of the other nine players on the floor. Smith, wanting to put on a show, did this in the midst of a basketball game.