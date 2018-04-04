Dennis Smith Jr. Busted Out A Dunk Contest-Caliber Jam Against The Blazers

#Portland Trail Blazers
Associate Editor
04.03.18

Getty Image

When the field for the 2018 Dunk Contest was announced, it was viewed as one of the most loaded groups we’ve seen in recent memory. A lot of the hype that surrounded the field came because of Dennis Smith Jr., the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie guard who is easily among the most explosive players in the NBA.

Smith didn’t win the competition, but his second dunk in the first round might have been the best of the entire contest. Fast forward a few months and Smith decided that he was in a position to remind fans why he very well could end up winning a Dunk Contest some day.

The Mavericks were playing the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, and in the fourth quarter, Smith was able to get out ahead of the other nine players on the floor. Smith, wanting to put on a show, did this in the midst of a basketball game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSdallas mavericksDennis Smith Jr.PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 14 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 7 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP