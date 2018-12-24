Getty Image

Luka Doncic has quickly emerged as one of the young faces of the NBA in his rookie season in Dallas. The Slovenian star has adapted to the NBA game almost immediately and its clear the Mavs are already handing him the keys as the team’s primary ball-handler.

Doncic’s 26.7 usage rate is the second highest on the team, only to J.J. Barea who runs the show for the second unit and is doing so at an exceptional level this season. With Doncic steadily taking on a greater role on the ball, it’s left some to wonder about their lottery pick from 2017, Dennis Smith Jr., and what his role can be in Dallas.

The Doncic-Smith pairing has not fared well this season, as the two haven’t been able to figure out how to make things work when both are on the floor. Smith’s shooting has improved this season, but he’s still not a great shooter and as such isn’t a great off-ball threat around Doncic. Beyond that, for whatever reason they can’t figure out how to share touches while keeping the offense in rhythm. The Mavs’ offense plummets from its typical 106.6 offensive rating to 100.5 when Doncic and Smith share the floor together and he is the only one of eight teammates Doncic has played more than 100 minutes with this season without a 105 offensive rating or above when on the court together.

While the Mavs clearly liked Smith in the 2017 draft and may still see a future for him, there are questions about how effective he can be next to Doncic. It doesn’t seem like it’s an issue of Doncic being incapable of playing with another ball-handler, as his highest offensive rating comes when paired with J.J. Barea and his third-highest is with Jalen Brunson on the floor with him. It simply seems to be an incompatibility between the two recent lottery picks.