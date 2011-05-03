Denver Must Bring Back Nene

For everything they accomplished in the second half of this season – busting through all of the Carmelo trade rumors, mixing in a few new players with the old and securing a five-seed in the West – none of it will matter next season if the Nuggets don’t resign Nene.

While he probably won’t ever reach the All-Star potential most saw in him (he’s now 28 years old), the Brazilian is Denver’s rock. He’s their only inside presence and one of the few legitimate centers who can keep up the pace in that high altitude. But after years of sacrificing, he says he wants to be rewarded. The Nuggets should be smart and give him what he wants.

Even with the lockout looming this summer and the very real possibility that NBA salaries are significantly reduced, Nene will command a lot of money. The Denver Post is reporting that he is “strongly considering” opting out of the final year of his contract to test the market. He’s set to make $12 million next year, so while it is a risk, there will be teams willing to throw money at one of the most athletic centers in the game.

After nine seasons in the NBA, Nene has full control of his future and it could take hard work for the Nuggets to make him happy enough to return. “I’ve been here for nine years,” said Nene, 28. “If that doesn’t work how you want it, you need to sit down and evaluate everything and see what you can do.” The overarching issues in this situation are his level of happiness with the Nuggets and, ultimately, his value on the open market.

Nene’s numbers this year (14.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 62 percent shooting) were right around his career averages, and at his age, don’t figure to change much. But because of his combination of skill, physicality and athleticism, he would be one of the top free agents if he were to opt out. The Heat and the Thunder are two teams that have been linked to him in the past and will undoubtedly go after him again. For Nene, it could all be about feeling wanted, according to the Denver Post.

Nuggets executives Masai Ujiri and Josh Kroenke have said they want Nene back, but will have to ask themselves how high they want to go. But it’s not all about the next contract for Nene. There is a large component of appreciation that Nene says is missing, and that’s proving to be equally as important as the dollars. “If I play happy, if I enjoy the game, my game improves,” Nene said. “I did my best for the team, for the city. I tried to do my best for the fans. But the (Nuggets) need to understand you need to see the return on the other side, or you need to look for it. You need to look for it sometimes. “They don’t realize all of the sacrifices I made. When you don’t feel appreciated, it’s hard.”

The Nuggets were one of the feel-good stories of this NBA season. But feel-good doesn’t win in the playoffs. They need more talent. All of that starts with bringing their best player back.

Should Denver resign Nene, even if it means a big price?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.