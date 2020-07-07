The Nuggets Have Promoted Calvin Booth To General Manager

After the NBA went on hiatus, the Chicago Bulls began to clean house and completely restructure their front office, ousting longtime fixtures John Paxson and Gar Forman. They first chose Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas to head up the front office as their new VP of basketball operations, and he hired Marc Eversley to be his new general manager.

In Denver, that meant they needed to address their sudden GM vacancy and have done so internally, with the announcement on Tuesday that Calvin Booth had been elevated to GM from assistant GM, as was widely anticipated.

“Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” said president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role.”

Booth has been in Denver as an assistant GM since 2017 after four years in Minnesota in the Timberwolves front office. Booth has been a fast-rising name in NBA circles as someone who was expected to become a future general manager, so it comes as little surprise that Denver would want to promote him internally to keep him in their building and also maintain their organizational continuity given their on-court success over recent years.