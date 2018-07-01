The Nuggets Will ‘Aggressively Pursue’ A Free Agent Meeting With LeBron James

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.01.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

The early hours of 2018 NBA free agency were filled with action but after the initial flurry things appear to have settled, at least for now. Part of that almost certainly revolves around LeBron James (and, to a lesser extent, Kawhi Leonard) as players, agents and teams wait to see what the best player in the world might elect to do.

For the most part, it is widely assumed that James is deciding between the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. His agents have spoken to the Cavaliers already and reportedly will meet with the Sixers, but another team apparently wants into the mix.

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reported on Sunday that the Denver Nuggets will “aggressively pursue” a free agent meeting with James before he makes his decision.

