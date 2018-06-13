Who The Denver Nuggets Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets fell short of the 2018 NBA Playoffs by the slimmest of margins and the future appears bright for the franchise. Denver has a legitimate franchise center in Nikola Jokic, a veteran All-Star forward in Paul Millsap, a multi-talented guard in Jamal Murray and all kinds of quality depth on a roster that doesn’t have a ton of holes. Of course, that is a very nice place to start but, in the same breath, the 2018 NBA Draft holds quite a bit of intrigue for the Nuggets on a number of levels.

First, Denver’s salary cap situation is such that there have been rumblings that the team could look to move its No. 14 overall pick in order to clear a contract or two before next season begins. That could be deemed necessary in order to avoid a potentially ugly luxury tax bill but, in the same breath, the Nuggets aren’t a perfect roster and it feels odd that a young team would ship a lottery pick away in the midst of building for the future.

Regardless, there are a number of moving parts, headlined by a potential max contract for Jokic, and the Nuggets are a team to watch between now and June 21. Still, Denver currently has three picks to add to an already deep roster and, in this space, we will glance at a few players that could make sense in the draft.