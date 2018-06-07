Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are getting new uniforms, colors, and logos for the 2018-19 season, which is something we’ve known about for some time. However, we didn’t have an official look at the new threads and logos until Wednesday night.

The Nuggets announced their new look during halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, likely trying to maximize eyeballs that would be on NBA Twitter in the middle of the offseason. While the 10:15 p.m. ET drop was curious, it happened nevertheless and we now have our first look at what Denver will sport next season.