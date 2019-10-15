The Denver Nuggets were one of last year’s biggest surprises, going from the last team out of the playoffs in 2018 to the second seed in the loaded Western Conference. While there were plenty that thought the Nuggets could break through to reach the postseason, few if any projected an eight win increase and the team becoming one of the league’s best.

It was a dramatic improvement that occurred almost completely due to the internal development of players already on the roster, rather than any major additions in free agency or via trade. Of the 12 players that averaged 15 or more minutes per game last year for the Nuggets, only one was a new addition — Isaiah Thomas, who appeared in 12 games for 15.1 minutes per game, the fewest of all of those players. The top 11 players on the Denver roster were all there the year before, and simply managed to take the proverbial leap together, a testament to the development program in Denver

For the past three years, Denver’s player development department has been headed up by John Beckett, who was promoted from player development director to an assistant coach this summer. A longtime video coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks, Beckett joined the Nuggets in 2014, and has been the one tasked with putting together the development programs for the Nuggets young roster along with Stephen Graham and Ognjen Stojakovic, who moved into the director role this season. The job of that group, in correlation with the rest of the coaching staff and front office, has yielded some of the most impressive internal growth in the NBA in recent years.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the poster boys for the Nuggets player development program as a young budding star tandem in a league that’s now filled with star duos. Jokic has emerged as an All-NBA talent, while Murray has become a dynamic offensive guard, inking a max extension this summer to stay in Denver long-term. With Jokic and Murray locked up for the foreseeable future, the Nuggets are banking on the ability of this staff to get the most out of the rest of the roster to continue to take steps forward.

For Beckett, who has worked closely with Murray while Stojakovic has worked with Jokic, the most impressive thing about both of the Nuggets young stars has been the ownership they’ve taken as players for putting in the work and being honest with what they need to work on.

“You always hear about the really good teams — they coach themselves, they police themselves,” Beckett said at Summer League in Las Vegas. “I think when guys are young we stay on them about staying with your routine, whether it’s coming in early and doing your rehab work, getting on the court and doing your stuff, and now I think the difference with them is they know what their routine is. They know what kind of shots they’re going to get in the game. So, sometimes, we’ll get on the court and I’m there with Jamal and I’ll say, ‘Let’s work on this,’ and he’ll say, ‘Nah, nah, I’m struggling with my pull-up three, let’s really maybe work on my pull-up three a little more.’ Or I’m like, ‘Let’s work on your floater,’ and he’ll say, ‘Uh, maybe let’s work on finishes through contact, I’ve been struggling finishing through the contact the last few games.’ So, the main growth that I’ve seen in terms of player development with those guys is their consistency in work habits and knowing what they need to work on.”

While those two are the biggest names, the real story of Denver’s success has been the depth they’ve created with the improvement of players throughout the roster. Gary Harris, Malik Beasley, Monte Morris, and Torrey Craig have all been homegrown successes, and Beckett noted it always starts with the players taking it upon themselves to put in the work necessary and buying into the plan. Last season the leaps those four took were as vital as the improvement of Jokic and Murray, as turning that group into quality role players was critical in Denver’s run to the conference semis.