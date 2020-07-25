On paper, things look promising for the Denver Nuggets. They hold the No. 3 spot the West and they’re just a game and a half behind the Clippers for the No. 2 seed heading into the eight-game regular-season slate in Orlando. But just 2.5 games separate them from the No. 6 Rockets, and as you’ll see from their bubble schedule below, it’s anything but a cakewalk.

Their record also belies the fact that it’s been something of an up-and-down season. During the first two months, Nikola Jokic looked like a shadow of the player who led his team to the second round the season before, though a hot start in the win column helped distract from his lackluster play, and he eventually returned to his dominant form.

Before the shutdown, the Nuggets were in prime position heading into the season stretch, despite some faltering against top-flight contenders. As the bubble circumstances have leveled the playing field for everyone, they have as good a shot as anyone in Orlando.

ROSTER

Will Barton

Keita Bates-Diop

Bol Bol

Vlatko Cancar

Tyler Cook

Torrey Craig

Troy Daniels

PJ Dozier

Jerami Grant

Gary Harris

Nikola Jokic

Paul Millsap

Monte Morris

Jamal Murray

Mason Plumlee

Michael Porter Jr.

Noah Vonleh

SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 1 — 1:00 pm ET — vs. Miami Heat

Monday, August 3 — 4:00 pm ET — vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Wednesday, August 5 — 4:00 pm ET — vs. San Antonio Spurs

Thursday, August 6 — 8:00 pm ET — vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Saturday, August 8 — 3:30 pm ET — vs. Utah Jazz

Monday, August 10 — 9:00 pm ET — vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, August 12 — 9:00 pm ET — vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Friday, August 14 — TBD — vs. Toronto Raptors

STANDINGS

1. Los Angeles Lakers: 49-14

2. Los Angeles Clippers: 44-20 (5.5)

3. Denver Nuggets: 43-22 (7.0)

4. Utah Jazz: 41-23 (8.5)

5. OKC Thunder: 40-24 (9.5)

6. Houston Rockets: 40-24 (9.5)

7. Dallas Mavericks: 40-27 (11.0)

8. Memphis Grizzlies: 32-33 (18.0)

9. Portland Trail Blazers: 29-37 (21.5)

10. New Orleans Pelicans: 28-36 (21.5)

11. Sacramento Kings: 28-36 (21.5)

12. San Antonio Spurs: 27-36 (22.0)

13. Phoenix Suns: 26-39 (24.0)

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

The first goal is to survive the eight-game slate without plummeting down the standings. But Denver clearly has aspirations beyond that. Whether they’re a legitimate sleeper threat to take the West will depend on a number of factors. Jokic — who contracted COVID-19 while in Serbia this summer but has since recovered — has transformed his body during the shutdown, reportedly shedding 40 pounds and looking slimmer than we’ve ever seen him. It remains to be seen whether that slimmer figure will aid in this endeavor. Jokic himself has admitted that prefers to be on the heavy side so he can body his defenders in the post more effectively. A conference finals appearance is certainly in play if everyone stays healthy and a few things go their way over the next two months.

X-FACTOR

After Bol Bol’s eye-popping debut in Orlando this week, it’s tempting to slot him in here. He was a monster on the defensive end against the Wizards, logging five highlight-reel blocks, but the 7’2 center also showed off his versatility in the open court and even knocked down a pull-up three in transition.