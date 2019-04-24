The Nuggets Annihilated The Spurs To Take A Commanding 3-2 Series Lead

Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets struggled mightily for the majority of three games to begin the team’s first round series against the San Antonio Spurs. With the exception of a fourth quarter explosion from Jamal Murray, there wasn’t much to hold on to in terms of optimism but, in Game 4, Mike Malone’s team showed up in a big way to restore home-court advantage and set the stage for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday evening. Forty-eight minutes later, the Nuggets were in a much more favorable position, holding serve in a 108-90 victory that gave Denver a 3-2 series advantage.

After a back-and-forth start to the night, the Nuggets asserted control, using a 14-2 spurt to grab a 19-11 lead.