An interesting summer awaits for the Denver Nuggets and financial considerations will be at the center of it all. Though the Nuggets fell short of reaching the 2018 NBA Playoffs, Denver came as close as possible to joining the postseason fray and, by any measure, the squad has a bright future based on young talent like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

However, the roster is already expensive and the Nuggets have every incentive to decline Jokic’s cheap team option in favor of extending a lucrative offer to the big man in order to keep him out of future unrestricted free agency. Beyond that, Denver is dealing with an already expensive roster, with Paul Millsap set to earn nearly $30 million next season and the duo of Wilson Chandler and Darrell Arthur expected to opt in to player options totaling more than $20 million.

Available capital in free agency isn’t the concern for Denver, though, as the team’s ownership group will be staring at a potentially cumbersome luxury tax bill if the aforementioned scenario comes together. To that end, buzz has existed that highly paid big man Kenneth Faried could be on the trading block and, on Thursday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Denver is “aggressively seeking to shed salary” by dealing Faried elsewhere in the near future.