Denver’s Winning Streak Is Over; John Wall Lights Up Memphis For 47 Points

Fifteen-game winning streaks generally don’t end at the hands of names likeand. Then again, 15-game winning streaks generally don’t end in 24-point blowouts at the hands of a 25-win team, either … The Hornets matched every Nuggets spurt in their 110-86 thumping of Denver, getting 14 three-pointers and seven players in double-figures. Anderson led the way with 23 points, nine boards and five triples. He also ended any hope after the Nuggets had cut it to 13 at the start of the fourth by drilling a triple and then a step-back on consecutive possessions with 8:17 left. Roberts added 18 assists and someone disguised as Darius Miller scored 16 …might’ve been the only Nugget who didn’t lose his game somewhere on Bourbon Street. He had 24 points, and after canning two straight perimeter shots in the second quarter, New Orleans’ broadcast team said, “That’s target practice. Gallinari, you gotta guard him. He’s a great shooter.” In theory, yeah. In reality, er, not so much. Gallo’s shooting prowess might be one of the most overrated skills in the NBA. Did you know he’s never shot even 43 percent from the floor since becoming a regular rotation player? Or that he’s never shot even 40 percent from deep during that same span? And before last night, he was shooting 37 percent in March … At this point with the Heat, the only drama comes from trying to guess what shenanigans they’ll pull in the postgame interviews. They beat Orlando for their 27th straight win last night, 108-94, and really didn’t even try until the second half. The Heat ended the third on a 10-0 spurt, and then turned it into a 20-2 run pretty quickly in the fourth after(24 points, nine boards, 11 assists) caught a lob fromwhereliterally ducked to get out of the way, and then dished a lob toon the next possession … This one was so anti-climatic thatstarted contemplating howshould go back to Orlando this summer and re-sign with them as a free agent … We hope you missedlast night. He emblazoned LeBron’s night as “freaknasty” and then said this about: “I dont think there is a part of Chris Andersen’s body that is not tattooed… I’m not going into that any further.” … In some injury news, Boston’swill be missing two weeks because of an ankle injury, with the Celtics holding him out in an effort to get him completely healthy for the playoffs. It couldn’t come at a worse time, not with them in the midst of a four-game losing streak. But as long as they don’t fall behind Milwaukee and become Miami’s first-round appetizer, they should have a chance in the playoffs … Keep reading to hear about John Wall’s career night …