Denver’s Winning Streak Is Over; John Wall Lights Up Memphis For 47 Points

Fifteen-game winning streaks generally don’t end at the hands of names like Brian Roberts, Darius Miller, Ryan Anderson and Roger Mason. Then again, 15-game winning streaks generally don’t end in 24-point blowouts at the hands of a 25-win team, either … The Hornets matched every Nuggets spurt in their 110-86 thumping of Denver, getting 14 three-pointers and seven players in double-figures. Anderson led the way with 23 points, nine boards and five triples. He also ended any hope after the Nuggets had cut it to 13 at the start of the fourth by drilling a triple and then a step-back on consecutive possessions with 8:17 left. Roberts added 18 assists and someone disguised as Darius Miller scored 16 … Danilo Gallinari might’ve been the only Nugget who didn’t lose his game somewhere on Bourbon Street. He had 24 points, and after canning two straight perimeter shots in the second quarter, New Orleans’ broadcast team said, “That’s target practice. Gallinari, you gotta guard him. He’s a great shooter.” In theory, yeah. In reality, er, not so much. Gallo’s shooting prowess might be one of the most overrated skills in the NBA. Did you know he’s never shot even 43 percent from the floor since becoming a regular rotation player? Or that he’s never shot even 40 percent from deep during that same span? And before last night, he was shooting 37 percent in March … At this point with the Heat, the only drama comes from trying to guess what shenanigans they’ll pull in the postgame interviews. They beat Orlando for their 27th straight win last night, 108-94, and really didn’t even try until the second half. The Heat ended the third on a 10-0 spurt, and then turned it into a 20-2 run pretty quickly in the fourth after LeBron James (24 points, nine boards, 11 assists) caught a lob from Norris Cole where Beno Udrih literally ducked to get out of the way, and then dished a lob to Birdman on the next possession … This one was so anti-climatic that Jeff Van Gundy started contemplating how Dwight Howard should go back to Orlando this summer and re-sign with them as a free agent … We hope you missed Stu Scott last night. He emblazoned LeBron’s night as “freaknasty” and then said this about Chris Andersen: “I dont think there is a part of Chris Andersen’s body that is not tattooed… I’m not going into that any further.” … In some injury news, Boston’s Kevin Garnett will be missing two weeks because of an ankle injury, with the Celtics holding him out in an effort to get him completely healthy for the playoffs. It couldn’t come at a worse time, not with them in the midst of a four-game losing streak. But as long as they don’t fall behind Milwaukee and become Miami’s first-round appetizer, they should have a chance in the playoffs … Keep reading to hear about John Wall’s career night …
this what happen when they call the Wizards a Circus
End the misery already!!! Lakers shouldn’t fight to make the playoffs, this thing is done already. Lose the battle, but don’t lose the war. Kobe, Nash, Pau, D12, Antawn, basically everyone could use an early vacation and load up for next year. A few tweaks to the roster (including putting an end to the LA version of the Dwightmare), guys staying healthy and a full training camp and this team is a juggernaut.
Oh……and fire the damn coach. I’ll take Bernie .B. over this guy any day of the week.