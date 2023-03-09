The Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament somehow finds a way to deliver absolutely wild finishes seemingly every year, and the 2023 edition proved to be no different as DePaul and Seton Hall produced a truly insane final minute.

It started with Seton Hall, leading by two, turning it over in a scrum on the floor, before DePaul botched an alley-oop on the other end leading to a jump ball.

WHAT IN THE MARCH MADNESS 😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/uJXB2iZnpB — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 9, 2023

From there, DePaul couldn’t get a shot in the lane or any of their tip-in attempts to fall to tie the game, meaning they had to foul the Pirates.

DePaul with this close to making it a tie game 😅 pic.twitter.com/UR9kaff5Ys — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 9, 2023

Seton Hall would make their free throws, with DePaul getting a quick two to cut the lead back down to two with just under eight seconds remaining when chaos truly set in. The Pirates threw the ball away on the inbound and immediately fouled a three-point shooter.

OOOOHHHH MMYYYYY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6BFQ4FjIai — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 9, 2023

After sinking all three, DePaul found itself up one with 3.9 seconds left in the game and Seton Hall needing to go the length of the court for a game-winning attempt. Somehow, the Pirates were able to get the ball in and all the way to the rim, as Femi Odukale darted all the way up the floor after making the inbound play and getting it back on a handoff, only to get blocked at the rim by Nick Ongenda — which was initially ruled a goaltend.

The review took a considerable amount of time as they tried to figure out whether it was a clean block or a goaltend, ultimately determining it was a clean block for DePaul as he got it as the ball was still going up — despite Tim Brando so emphatically and wrongly insisting it was a goaltend on the broadcast.

After further review, the call was ruled a block and @DePaulHoops advances to the @BIGEASTMBB Quarterfinals! 😤 pic.twitter.com/igeGl11CCc — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 9, 2023

That put an end to Seton Hall’s Big East Tournament run and kept DePaul alive for what would be a shocking run in Madison Square Garden. The chaos of the final minute sets the bar high for wild March Madness moments the rest of the way, and we’ll see if any teams can top this sequence of insanity.