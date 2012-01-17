Derek Fisher Beats Dallas; Boston Loses Their 5th Game In A Row

Well that was ugly. On a night where the big stories were supposed to be Lamar Odom‘s return to Staples and Kobe‘s shot at a fifth-consecutive 40-point game, neither side could hit a shot and couldn’t get out of each other’s way. So it came down to a guy who’s shooting 33 percent and averaging 4.3 points a night. Derek Fisher (13 points) hit the game-winning three with three seconds left, and the Lakers won one of the ugliest games we’ve seen in a long time when Vince Carter‘s last-ditch look was off. Nobody all night played well. Dirk had 21 but was airballing open shots in the first half. Kobe shot 7-for-22. Really, the only player who had his A-game was Andrew Bynum (17 points, 15 rebounds). The third quarter was unwatchable, the two teams combining for 23 points … Odom (10 points) got a big ovation, a warm hug from Derek Fisher, a montage headed by the “Welcome Back Kotter Theme” and was chomping away at his gum in an effort not to smile at his former boys … Spencer Hawes is out here banging threes. Andre Iguodala is making jumpers. And the Sixers are dominating. We’re getting the feeling it’s going to stay sunny in Philadelphia. Philly beat Milwaukee by 12, and did literally whatever they wanted during the second half. Jrue Holiday had 24 points and five steals while Iggy filled up the box score again (21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks). The Sixers have now won by double figures in nine of their last 12 games … Malik Rose is the Sixers’ color guy this season. He’s been up and down at best, and we called him out last week when the man sounded like he was having sex on air. But whatever, he’s figuring it out. At one point yesterday, the Sixers just played great D on the Bucks for a full possession before Jon Leuer hit a three as time ran out (the first of his career). Rose sounded despondent and goes, “That really sucks” … How’s this for a way to start a back-to-back-to-back if you’re Orlando? The Magic were unconscious from behind the arc, shooting 17-of-35 from three against the Knicks. Seven of those were responsible to Ryan Anderson, who finished with a career-high 30 points. His last from deep was a dagger from the left wing, coming one possession after Hedo Turkoglu (15 points) banked in his fourth three from straight on for a five-point lead with five minutes left. Cue Carmelo Anthony (33 points, 8 rebounds) missing three straight hoops (Does New York know how to do anything outside of chuck long treys at the end of a tight game?), and the Knicks were resigned to their third straight loss… not that they didn’t have their moments. Iman Shumpert‘s pretty behind-the-back dime to ‘Melo on the break in the fourth quarter woke up the Garden and even got bystander Amar’e Stoudemire (10 points, two rebounds and the last free “get out of jail card” we’re giving him) on his feet, with ice bags on his knees, yelling … Is this an idea of what Orlando, winner of four straight, could look like A.D. (After Dwight)? With GM Otis Smith watching up in the Magic’s tunnel, Howard (eight points, 10 rebounds) wasn’t needed to dominate with his teammates shooting like they were. That seems like an oxymoron, like Green Bay winning despite an ineffective Aaron Rodgers, but Howard’s small contributions helped carry the win, too. Twice on one late possession, he rotated to cut off drives by Toney Douglas and ‘Melo at 15 feet, forcing a bad Douglas floater in a seven-point game. It never got closer … By the way, does anyone know where Orlando buried Jameer Nelson? … Was that Zach Randolph in the first half or Marreese Speights? The new Memphis big was hitting Js, doing the dirty work and even had two powerful – albeit vertically challenged – one-handed jams. Speights ended up with 16 and 12, and Memphis slapped Chicago right out of town with a 16-point win. Even if Derrick Rose had played, it might not have helped. The Grizz found their swagger by getting big nights from their three main guns. Mike Conley (20 points, eight assists, four steals) treated John Lucas like a small child. Marc Gasol rumbled his way to 19 and 10. And Rudy Gay gave the best defense in the world 24, five and five … Joe Johnson (27 points, six assists) had his fifth straight solid night, but Josh Smith was the real beast. In what’s shaping up to be his first All-Star season, Smith went bonkers for 28 points and 15 boards in the Hawks’ 93-84 win over the Raptors … Blake Griffin had 23 points and 14 rebounds (even though he was shooting free throws like a prime Olden Polynice) and gave Kris Humphries the biggest facial he’s gotten since Kim in the Clippers’ 10-point win … John Wall had the best game of his career (38 points, eight assists, four steals), and yet the Wizards still had their lunch taken at home by the Rockets and Kevin Martin (25 points). The Wizards actually scored nine points in a row at one point in the first quarter, and the run was capped when JaVale McGee came out of nowhere to smash Kyle Lowry‘s floater out to the three-point line. The block felt more like a pass than anything else because it immediately ignited Washington’s fast break. Jordan Crawford finished off the first quarter by pulling up and hitting a 40-foot three. Funny thing about it was the shot wouldn’t even have been surprising if it came within the flow of the offense … Chandler Parsons is Tom Chambers reincarnated. He’s catching people off guard all over the place this year. Blake Griffin already felt his wrath. Then in the first half yesterday, he tea-bagged JaVale McGee so viciously that this YouTube clip decided to call the jam a blow job … Keep reading to hear how OKC’s stars put Boston to sleep …
ahhh, breathing a sigh of good ol fresh victory air. go lakers.
o yea…let the kobe criticism ring in…i already see it coming..winning is not important…but the hate commenters will have their say…so, hate to your heart’s desire.
Perk gets a standing O cuz he’s fucking beloved here. He busted his ass, was a tough son of a bitch that, unlike KG, handled his own shit and was ready to scrap, and we won a title, thanks in large part to his interior D. In a city where we have 16 banners, the 2 clips that get the biggest ovations when they show them are Bird smashing his head on the ground, knocking him out, then coming back later in that same game, and one of Dave Cowens diving and sliding across the floor to get a loose ball in a playoff game. The montage before they introduce the team right now is Rondo getting creamed and finishing a drive, Pierce diving for a loose ball, and wrapping up w/ KG diving too, zoom in on KG looking like a crazy person, start intros. Fans here know their shit and won’t have anyone going half speed, but we fucking love the tough guy types. He’s an avg player, but he loved it here and embraced everything they did as a team, left every bit he had out there, and won a ring with us. He also did a ton in the community around here, esp. w/ a local school for the blind. You get to be avg. and get a montage when you start for a champ and spend 7+ yrs. there. Perk will always be a Celtic.
thanks in large part to kendrick yall won a title? i would say he was very important, i wouldn’t give the majority reason the title was won to kendrick though…the wording sounds a little off.
We were a defensive team that smothered other teams when they came in the lane. Even Dwight can’t do that on his own. To truly dominate the paint, you need 2 guys. Perk was the tough guy that had no problem taking care of the shit KG started. He was the reason we were truly tough. He protected the rim, consistently played better D on Dwight HOward than anyone in the league, hit the glass hard, and didn’t shoot a lot (thank god.) Never said he was a star, but if you don’t see how that’s vital to a team like ours then you just don’t know basketball.
“Even if Derrick Rose had played, it might not have helped”
Whoa……slow down
Anyways, nice to see L.O. back in L.A. Miss that versatility. I knew it was a wrap when the Mavs went to Vince, who, of course missed, then was hurt…
Kobe……to Fish…….G’night!
By the way:
KendrickPerkins role was overrated on that championship team…the 4th quarter closin bigs were PJ Brown n James Posey ..lets stop with how important he was PLZ
Rondo role on that team too while we at it ..Eddie House n Sam Cassell were the 4th quarter closers on that squad at the point
Perk is the best post defender in the league and he fills his role to perfection. OKC like the Celts don’t need him to score, just defend and throw a mean mug at the opposition now and again. But like someone said yesterday, the Celts need to give this love affair a rest already, he left over a year ago and is on the best team in the west now. Shake hands and compete, he’s not an ex-girlfriend for crying out loud!
@JBaller – first time back, dude deserved it. Guy put in a lot of time for my team and my city. If you can’t appreciate and miss the genuinely good guys who got here by shear hard work and u just say fuck em once they leave, I mean, what are we doing here?
@ctk – just cuz you ain’t closing the games doesn’t mean your contributions are meaningless. you know better than that. Eddie House was glued to the bench for a huuuge chunk of those playoffs for Cassell before his 1 on 5 act grew tired. no one’s ever said Rondo had a huge role there beyond, ya know, being a starting (not closing) PG for a champ. it was his first yr. starting.
Perkins started to throw some weight around for 12-18mins a game…truth..n every yr they bring n a big to offset him PJ Brown,MikkiMoore,both O’Neals,n RasheedWallace ..they got rid of him cuz he wanted more money than what he was worth for that team..Great fit for OKC long term than he was for Boston aka life after the Big3
Great posts Celts Fan!
Cant we add that Boston would have won Game 7 if Perk wasn’t out? (Cue Lakers fans objecting).
Sure Perk isn’t a star. Heck, he isn’t even close! And we can agree that you need superstars to win championships. But having role players, who play their role to perfecting is just as important (A lesson Miami has learned).
Perk knows his role and plays it to perfection. He is really the perfect fit in OKC.
LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Tyson Chandler, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay, Eric Gordon,, Dwight Howard, Andre Iguodala, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Chris Paul, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Deron Williams
Westbrook could be very much the worst fit ever to play international ball. Also cut griffin: aldrige and love’s Game are much better suited for the olympics.
Perkins is a mean position defender, and if you sent him up with another long big who can swarm from the weak side, you get some killer D. Detroit did that with Wallace and Wallace when they won, Boston with Perk and KG (Perk and Ibaka now, no ‘chips yet). He also plays the P&R well, sets great moving and non-moving screens, and is willing to fight a whole nightclub full of people all at once. A rare talent, indeed.
Also, BieberNewz sucks.
About the Olympics:
Just because Euro League ball is half court, physical basketball doesn’t mean that the USA needs to play that way.
The USA should be able to fast break teams to death. And on a break I’d rather have Griffin running the lane then LaMarcus or Love. Doesnt mean I’d take Griffin over those guys, but his spot on the team can easily be justified.
Starters:
Paul
Kobe
Durant
LBJ
Howard
Rose – Williams
Wade – Carmelo
Love – Griffin – Aldridge
Snubs:
Iggy, Westbrook, Gordon, Gay, Chandler
Go Wolves! Bring back Barea and we have the best midget shooting guard attack in the L.
o yea, ne one see how tight kobe’s arse is this year. dammmmn
Once again, I think we should mock the poor effort of the wannabe beiber (or from here on out: the wannabeiber) for using a flawed formula for how you win a basketball game.
It’s so dumb, how can you make such a big mistake like using a flawed formula to post on smack? The reason I am never wrong is I spend my entire day working out complex formulas and reading old smack comments. I give a GOOD effort, unlike the wannabeiber who gives poor efforts. If you are gonna copy me correctly, you have to give up your entire life to making smack comments and making formulas that are never wrong.
And Chicagorilla, because you thought the wannabeiber post was funny, then you must be him. In fact, if anybody ever reads a wannabeiber post and thinks its funny, they must be the wannabeiber. Wow guys, I think I just figured out who is copying me. Think about it, because there was no flaw in that formula at all.
Why have the Clippers played so few games?
Come on BNewz, lets just ignore it. yesterday as a good day, lets build on that.
OK back to basketball.
Well we all knew that the kobe 40+pt wasnt gonna last all season, theres too many games inna short time for him to be able to keep going at that pace. I bet Lemardashian was wishing he was back with his boys.
I’m glad that Wall had a big game, especially after having the rubio vs wall debate, but it didnt change my opinion, i’d still take rubio over wall.
I know the Celtics Fans absolutely love Perk, but really people a whole montage and Standing O for him? I wonder did Antoine Walker get such a reception, surely his numbers were better (I know i know itrs not about numbers).
On a Raptors note, yes we lost (without Bargs) but at least we are being competative.
Raps had no offense. Calderon needs to shoot. Ya,ll relying on derozens j and a detroit bigman cast off? Yuck . When barbosa hit the bench he took t dots offense with him.
bilal u right.
i just think chicagorilla was mad i commented on how bad the bulls are without rose. he seems like a sensitive homer who can’t take criticism. so he going out his way to sabotage my switch to goodness by making weird fake posts. i just hope you guys can tell when it’s a fake post. if it aint about strictly BASKETBALL then guys, know it aint me.
anyway….yall hear stephen curry is surprised he aint get an olympic invite? i think he’ll fill chauncey’s role the next go around, without question. he will be the best shooter in the nba by that time.
also…just like chicagorilla copied comments twice to post in different areas…he did it with another fake post. hmmm chicagorilla, you leaving clues everywhere. i am 100% sure it’s u. like no question at this point. (sorry, just had to make him know i knnow it’s him. back to ball)
i seen what austin burton is saying about dwight and mcgee. i agree with his premise. u can’t give less credit to d12 when one give more to mcgee especially after d12 performance, it should send a message about d12 that he is better than one is giving him credit for.
@bilal – actually, I was at the game when he came back too, and yes, ‘Toine did get a nice ovation, and he didn’t even win a chip. We have this thing called loyalty and appreciation here…
Let me repeat this, cuz obv you guys hating haven’t been a fan of teams that have won before or you’d get it (or are Lakers fans and prob booed Trevor Ariza when he came back since he never won an MVP or 6th man and decided to go get paid, lol trolling…) HE STARTED ON OUR TITLE TEAM. Yes, we love him. Yes, we gave him a standing O. Yes, he 100% deserved it after 7+ hard-fought years, helping to turn around what we were when he got here as an 18 yr old rookie to being the tough team he embodied. We watched him go from pudgy 18 yr old, to kinda pudgy starting C with an attitude, being the enforcer roll, to walking outta the Garden w/ his kid in one hand and the trophy in the other. He’s done way too much for this team and community for any hate and if you guys wouldn’t cheer for a guy like that that put in work like that for your squad, you’re missing out. That is all.
celts fan got a point
YES !!! YOU GUY ARE GONNA FLIP !!!
michael jordan has said recently in a book that is being worked on that kobe bryant, yes kobe bean bryant, is the only one that deserves comarison.
so for all you out there who 1, think it should be lebron, or 2, don’t think kobe deserves any comparison at all, 2012 marks the end of that talk, because we have heard it from the G.O.A.T’s mouth himself.
anyway…good win last night lkaers….what seems to be lost in evrything is that kobe PASSED the ball for the win. what do the haters have to say about that? actually, don’t answer that. i see a lot of smug answers in the horizon.
@Celts fan – I agree with your points and showing loyalty to guys who have shown it to you…I am a big Boston fan, mainly because I have known Rondo since the 7th grade and I like team basketball…I am more of a fan of players when it comes to NBA ball because they can and will switch teams on you…I can’t stand Kobe, but its because he is so good I will admit that…I am a 44 y/o ex-high school coach and I watch the game differently…a guy like Perk solidifies your team…no ego…just does his job (well) and anchors everything…true PJ did a lot for the Celts championship but he could not sustain that over 82+ games…any championship caliber team needs that type of player(s)…ESPN glorifies the alley-oop dunk wereas I see the back-screen…MOST fans watch the ball when they watch a game as a coach I don’t…I like what goes on off-the-ball and that is why I appreciate guys like Perk
while watching the lakers game yesterday, the announcer said, we should appreciate kobe for now. too many people are criticizing what he is, what he should be, what he should be doing…but we lose sight of the talent we are seeing at the moment.
so that reminded me how 3 days ago i shared those same exact sentiments.
me: “if michael jordan was doing what kobe’s doing now, it’d just be “the coolest thing that legends do” everybody would be smiling and jocking mj. kobe does it, and we are concerned about him burning himself out…or isolating teammates. umm..if i were the coach of an all world talent, i wouldn’t waste it. kobe doing him, and i appreciate watching that talent. 50 years from now, the people who truly appreciate the greats will look back and see the truth. once in a lifetime talent shouldn’t get wasted, they are winning games, kobe seems fine, and his teammates seem to still be getting their usual statistics. yes, they could be getting more, but no one is named bryant on the lakers besides kobe, and no one can do what he can do even in the entire league. i think we should all back off of kobe and just appreciate how dominant the guy looks. he is leaving the fans with amazing footage, amazing history and the sooner we lose a grip on criticism, the sooner everyone’s eyes will realize that someone with kobe’s abilities may never be born again. let’s admire what he can do, instead of what we think he should be doing. the man is unfathomably good.”
@KY – exactly! He brought a whole helluva a lot more than a few illegal screens a game, a bunch of techs, and the 10 & 8 or whatever he was averaging. There’s a reason the Mavs were considered soft forever, finally invest in a center that can actually play in Chandler, and it allows the other guys to go off, do what they do and know that there’s a final line of defense at the rim if you get beat, and they won the chip finally. Obv, that credit goes to Dirk, but anyone that thinks Chandler wasn’t VITAL to that team just watches to much Sportscenter. If you can’t protect the rim, you can’t win in this league (see: Celtics currently 4-8 w/ the ghosts of JO and KG as the starting bigs)
Smack has been going HAM lately! I haven’t laughed at an article like this in a good minute(the ”even if Derrick Rose had played it might not have helped” line was pure comedy), but Kim K giving SOMEONE ELSE a facial is a little hard to believe. And what the hell time did the Bulls play anyway, 9:30 in the damn morning!? I get off work and get a text from my brother telling me the Grizzlies done put us off the sticks. SMH
The Celtics are under .500 AND Rondo was left off the Olympic squad? If this doesn’t make Control the happiest dude on Dime I don’t know what will.
Chandler Parsons is funny
The OKC Thunder just handed the Celtics their 5th straight loss. Yea that Kendrik Perkins trade really did them in… C’mon.
Perkins was important to the Celtics because he was part of the squad from the beginning. An emotional and sentimental part of that team, being brought up with them as a rookie all the way to 7 seasons in Boston. And it sounds like secretely Perkins still has a Celtics jersey stowed away in his closet or travel luggage just in case he gets the call from Doc saying that he’s headed back to an old and aging team.
Kendrik Perkins, suck it up my friend. You got a good thing going in being an enforcer on a squad that is sure to make a deep run in the playoffs.
The Thunder are killing it,
The Blazers are looking awesome,
The Clippers are collecting wins and getting better,
The Timberwolves are young and rising
The Heat are still…the Heat (alegedly the “Super Team”)
The Bulls are solid, although a bit shaky sometimes
The Sixers are suddenly for real
and then there are …
The Celtics are bowing to younger squads
The Lakers relying on Kobe 40pt outings, or Fisher “out of nowhere” last sec 3ees.
The Mavericks NO-championship-repeat campaign
Sooo … in all this wern’t the KNICKS supposed to be killing the competition with Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e, and Tyson Chandler leading the way. Crazy how things turn out.
I agree with Celts Fan, a guy like Perks is greatly appreciated and they really needed him in the playoffs. I’m not even a Boston fan and I was shocked that they traded him. Dude comes in, doesn’t ask questions and was their energy guy who would lead by example cuz he brought it every night. He did bully my boy who worked for the Boston Globe as a sportswriter once but they became cool later on. I can see the love affair.
Smack has been damn good lately and need to keep it up. Remember Dime, yall named it “SMACK” talk so bring the ruckus!
Yea Wall did go in and I think he felt the heat from the Wall-Rubio debate(ya think he reads dimemag.com. Lol) but I’ve seen way too many times that the Wiz have blown games and get mentally out of it. The only ones who seem to play hard is Wall and Mcgee(and trevor booker but that’s to be expected).
Other than Howard, the Olympic Squad doesn’t seem to have anyone that can really protect the rim but they should be able to just out athletic teams this year. Gay and Westbrook should be left off the team. I say let’s sit Kobe and bring him in as an assistant coach along with billups
CP3, D. Rose, D. Will, Wade, Iguodala, Melo, LBJ, Durant, Howard, Love, Griffin, LMA
Chandler, Bosh and Gordon to be considered.
LMA and Lowry for ASG 2012
Oh and I forgot about the Jazz all of the sudden getting wins. So now they have to somehow wake Devin Harris up and remind him that he can score more than 10PTS if he wants too, the Jazz wouldnt mind much.
“Wannabeiber” had me laughing for some reason.
The only people who think Perkins is garbage are the ones who don’t know basketball. Celts fan isn’t helping with all of his banner talk and crap. Go away. Go argue with a New Yorker about the Yankees and the Sox and shit like that. Heyz.. Howz aboutz thatz wickedz game lastz nightz. Heyz… We’z lostz Papelbonz… Ooooohz Noooooz… Atz leastz we’z gotz Bradyz..
Perkins is a big guy who bangs down low. That’s it. If you happen to have an athletic PF who can block shots etc…, then you want Perkins to put a body on the opposing team’s big. Look at KG now that he has to play center. Look at Ibaka now that he can just float around.
Celts Fan – I apologize for that. It was uncalled for.
yea i had to coin the name wannabeiber so at least the weirdo had a nickname.
jdizzle
I love seeing boston and ny sucking. Boston is way too old and full of douche, and ny’s main player is more selfish than Kobe, averaging 27pts on 40% shooting, which completely kills any offensive efficiency that the team could have. Add in NO defense, and a rookie that is being praised for shooting 74 shots a game, and you got an epic fail in the works. It’s great!
What isn’t great, is Lamar fucking Odom. Fuck that guy, he should just quit basketball. I picked that cocksucker up on my fantasy team and he’s killing me (team built for shooting %s), just straight killing me. Keep thinking he’s going to turn it around, but that emotionally broken little boy is just fucked in the head.
Fuck Dallas too, I’m not even a big fan of their team, and they let me down big time. When a team plays as bad as the Lakers did last night, like pure straight out, ugly and selfish looking basketball, you HAVE to make them pay. Instead the entire team comes out and misses all their clean, open and solid choice shots. How does a team that is setting up the open shots, moving ball around and making plays end up shooting WORSE than the team that has every player but one playing 1on5? Lakers had horrible shot selection, didn’t play like a team at all, yet still won. It’s rough.
Props to Kobe for passing off to Derek at the end of the game. Didn’t think he had it in him. Will he realize that making the better PLAY is better than making the tough shot? I hope not, if he does, rest of the nba better watch the fuck out.
Did anyone else see chris tucker behind the lakers bench? Dude looked super chubby,guess thats a no go for him starring in the new Friday movie.
actually ny isn’tsucking. heir defense is improved, they just havent closed games out…there was like one blowout and that came in melo’s absence. the fact of the matter is, ny will make it to the playoffs, in the meantime, they are using this reg season to gel and find one another. as soon as they are at full strength, the team’s chemistry would have changed. they won’t be the same team they are now when the post season starts. people seem to ignore the fact ny’s D is better than most people thought but they just have to close. and, were they even supposed to win a championship this season anyway? they have a better shot at it than most teams, they have a shot, but it won’t be a shock if they don’t get it this season. go knicks….
I thought it was funny how the commentator mentioned how Dirk has learned how to score against certain defenses. But when the lakers sent the double team in the 4th quarter he turned the ball over 3 times.
@ beibs
Yah that was me a long time ago hating on Odom and hoping we trade him for something nice. I believe you thought the Lakers needed more offense and i strongly disagreed saying we need to focus on defense and we’ll be fine.
a team we can say is sucking would be the wizards….people throw the word sucking around so loosely.
panchitoooo
yea…and they havent added any defensive players in their off season, but are tops in the league. they added some offensive scrappy go getters. they also lose odom and kobe knows he has to do at least 10% more offense, hence 40 point binge, bynum steppin up, all in effort to keep their offense afloat.
skip bayless said just now:
he like lakers’ defense
like their bench, the same guys i liked: mcroberts, troy murphy, kapono
he likes what mike is doing.
he still belives kobe can produce like he isn’t old and how people predicted his demise.
i got killed in the offseason for saying these things.
lol @ Big Island, no worries. I got a kick outta it.
I thought kobe passed the ball alot throughout the game and gave Bynum alot of touches down low. Kobe did make that one mistake at halfcourt when Marion snuck up behind him for the steal but beside that Lakers didnt play totally selfsih ball. Barnes dived to the basket for a pass and got a basket. Lakers got two easy baskets off alley oops from Mcbob and Bynum. Kobe ended the night with 7 assists and the lakers as a team had 19 assists total, 6 of those coming in the 4th quarter. So say what you want but the lakers passed it when it counted and got the ugly W in the end.
Hold up, NY’s defense has improved? Where? You pickup Chandler and think that’ll fix it? Takes an entire team to play D and Melo and Amare can’t even even say “D”, when they sing the alphabet A, B, C, E, F, G… they don’t know D!
Wow… never thought I’d see the day anyone would use a Skip Bayless quote to support their argument. What a crazy, crazy world this is…
Beib – Comparing yourself to Skip Bayless is a good way to make friends…
NY is bad. They’ll make the playoffs probably, but they are bad. When you have a coach who has to play a certain style (D’Antoni/run n gun) but he doesn’t have players who can do that, you are in a bad spot. They suck. New Yorkers will talk about them being great and Melo being an MVP (sorry, I won’t let it die), but they suck. Nobody is scared to play the Knicks. The Wizards suck worse, but the Knicks still suck. They are the 8th best team in the East right now. Behind Cleveland. They suck.
Control – I hope you didn’t use a high pick on Odom. It really could have gone either way for him. In Dallas, new place, new team, different system, he could go bananas. Or he could do what he is doing now which is driving his fantasy owners to the brink of suicide. I’m sorry.