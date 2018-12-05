Derek Fisher Will Return To Coaching As The Head Coach Of The Los Angeles Sparks

12.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Derek Fisher’s coaching career did not go particularly well, as the former New York Knicks coach registered a 40-96 record in a year-plus at the helm in Manhattan before getting fired. It was a brutal tenure, one in which nothing seemed to work in New York while the guy the Knicks wanted as their first choice before hiring Fisher, Steve Kerr, was in the midst of building a dynasty out west.

But that was back in 2016, and it’s been nearly three years since Fisher has gotten the chance to coach. That opportunity will pop back up soon, although it’s not going to be in the NBA. Instead, Fisher will join the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, several days after the team’s head coach, Brian Agler, resigned.

The word of Fisher’s return to coaching was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDEREK FISHERLos Angeles SparksNEW YORK KNICKSWNBA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP