Derek Fisher Is Mrs. Gump

Playing in Los Angeles, the similarities to Hollywood films are sometimes too easy to make. And right now, the Lakers are built like Academy Award winning film Forrest Gump. Besides winning the award for Best Movie, the film also received awards for Best Director and Best Actor, so substitute Robert Zemeckis with Phil Jackson and Tom Hanks with Kobe Bryant, and you’re almost there.
You can replace the great supporting cast of characters like Jenny, Lieutenant Dan and Bubba with players like Pau Gasol, Ron Artest and Lamar Odom, and you have a similar makeup. But you’re still missing something – the glue that holds the story together. In the movie the glue was Sally Field who played Forrest’s mom, but for the Lakers it is Derek Fisher.
Derek Fisher isn’t really the team’s mother figure, but he is the elder statesman. At age 35, Fisher continues to compete at a high level and to help the Lakers continue to win. But it’s not necessarily just by assists like your typical point guard; he does it by leadership, defense and timely big shots.
One of the best lines in the film is when Forrest tells the lady at the bus stop, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” And the same could be said about the Lakers. Sometimes L.A. looks like an unstoppable force poised to win a championship, while at other times, they struggle and take their talent for granted. With all that being said, you can guarantee one thing whenever you watch this year’s Lakers team: Derek Fisher is going to compete. He may not have the speed to stay in front of Russell Westbrook, the footwork to keep Deron Williams out of the lane, or even the swiftness to stop Steve Nash, but all three of those guys are watching him from home.
Whether the Lakers win the Championship or not, they know that they couldn’t have made it back to the Finals without Fisher; just like Forrest couldn’t have made it without his mother, Mrs. Gump.
I am sooo going to disagree with you…
Fish to me is a liability…just because his team advances doesn’t mean it was because of him…
CLEARLY “JENNY” AKA Pau Gasol was the reason…
Sally Fields played a role and Derek Fisher is also a role player, not glue or foundation
Just lucky he got on board again
Forrest Gump’s friend Bubba does look a bit like Andrew Bynum…
i think this article is crap
The acronym won’t cut it.
Laugh. My. Ass. Off.
Dime please do not post articles like this because you haven nothing else to talk about. If this is what you’re going to post during the Finals I cannot wait to see what crap you write during the ever long and boring off season.
I realize we are all anxious and killing time until Game #1 but these kinda articles are as pointless as it gets
To the writer…I understand that you are a Lakers fan and apparently a Forest Gump fan too, but there has to be a better way to have compared a movie and basketball… I just dont find the comparison agreeable or very clear and factual. It was very opinionated… GoodLuck with future articles…
Hey Guys,
Like Spam to your Inbox, feel free not to open. Dime works hard for content. Just becuase you don’t like it does not deem it’s value.
For every Avatar there is a Marmaduke. Let’s use Shrek (Big Baby) for the Celtics. ha!
Just bide the time till Thursday….Go Lakers!
You really think that Nash, DW, and Westbrook are watching Fisher from home because of ANYTHING he did?? You’re really trying to stretch that. Replace Fish with any other starting PG in the league, literally, and you have the same result, Lakers in the finals. I would also venture to say with less losses.
@5
well, we are going to read A LOT about lecrab after finals are done. don’t worry :(
Damn everyones hatin on the article, I’m just glad they find stuff to write about during the slow days… nothin more depressing then when I’m at work and can’t find a new dime article to read to kill time. And say what you want about D Fish’s defense but he always seems to hit a big shot at the right time, and he’ll definitaley have one of those in some game this series.
Well, honestly ha had 20 points in the last game, he can make big shots. lakers still need him. it’s time tho they have another good pg starting with next season
I’m not going to lie, I hate being critical of what you guys put out but this article is a loose connection of ideas that weren’t really fleshed out that well. It’s an interesting idea and I do think it could be well-developed but there is little to no, intellectual or basketball worth found in the words written here…
Dime, not that you’ll care or notice, but you just received your first failing grade from SayItAintSo. I mean, why not just write the article about D-Fish and his intangible contributions as opposed to nonsensically trying to make a cultural reference that makes little sense? Was someone trying to rush and meet a deadline here? I mean…honestly even the idea that the article is predicated on could have been entertaining had it been fleshed out a bit more and been a longer, better thought out article but I got absolutely nothing from reading what I just read.
Sorry to be a dick, just trying to give you some constructive criticism.
Wow. I hate being reminded how boring it is when there is nothing going on with in the NBA’s schedule.
C’mon Dime you guys are better than this. Why don’t you just make up some more fake all-star teams like rookies from each conference, or talk about Lebrons mom, or something semi-entertaining. Just because you have 5 characters in a movie doesn’t mean you can just relate them to players on a team. And even if you wanted to, why wouldn’t you choose a movie that has more relevance to the subject. I think the only parallel you could draw from this movie is that Kobe’s game is stupid retarded like Forrest Gump.
Before everyone hates on Fish too much – Game 6 4th quarter – count the number of clutch shots Fish hit – dude hit almost 50% on the road this playoffs. He’s earned his spot.
come on Dime, these new writers suck!!! Can anyone write for Dime these days?
@ Rey
I’ll give you a pass cuz your first article was pretty good.
@ The Journeyman & SpursMD
Thank you for makin it so obviously clear you haven’t watched a single Lakers game this postseason.
Even after 2 20 point games, multiple clutch shots nd sticky d, haters still refuse to see the facts: Fish is a winner. Period.
better pg equals no need for clutch shots…and this article is really bad.
Sticky D??? Hahahahahahahaha! Guarantee I couldn’t count on my two hands how many times Fish got caught with straight legs trying to stay in front of those boys. I’m sure even I could go out there and stick those wide open shots he had, let’s be real here. Don’t blow this guy up, there are MANY other PGs out there that could do so much more for LA.