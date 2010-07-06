Derek Fisher or Steve Blake: Who should start for the Lakers?

With the Lakers agreeing to terms with Steve Blake over the weekend, the natural question is what does this move mean for Derek Fisher? While some assumed Blake was only acquired as a replacement for backup point guard Jordan Farmar (a free agent), I believe Fisher (also a free agent) now has a formidable challenger for his starting job — if he in fact re-signs with the Lakers.
According to reports, the Lakers want to give Fisher $2.5 million annually — half of what he made last season — while the 35-year-old vet with five rings wants something closer to $5 million. While Fisher is definitely a tremendous part of a Lakers squad and their recent championship run, if he was to go elsewhere, what would the Lakers do?
Blake is a perfect answer to that question. Whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, Blake will bring some stability to the point guard spot. He’s a good defender and shooter, and averaged just over six assists in only 26 minutes per game after joining the other L.A. team late last season. Now that’s getting the job done.
I still believe the Lakers will do all they can to bring Fish back. I don’t think Blake’s signing has that much of an impact, though it does kill some of Fisher’s leverage in negotiations since L.A. has another starting-caliber PG already in the lineup.
All I’m saying is that there were a ton of critics (c’mon don’t lie, you were one too) all season long. And we all can agree that Fish — like Kobe — needs some rest in order to have enough in the tank for a three-peat. So the Blake signing will likely mean that Fisher and Blake split minutes every night at the point, but I think Fisher is still going to be the starter come Opening Night.
If Fisher re-signs in L.A., who should start at point guard?
Blake starts, Fish finishes
We shud start fisher but give Blake more time cus at this point in their careers Blake is better and younger
Fisher starts, Blake comes off bench and plays big minutes, Fish runs the starting team and has been for many years. No way they give Blake the spot, must earn it in Hollywood
blake
Blake starts, finishes against elite quick point guards, Fisher comes off the bench wit Odom, finishes against weak point guards
I think Fisher will become the starter who plays less minutes than his back-up, who in this case is Blake. However, either one finishes the game depending on the situation during the regular season; come playoffs, Fisher gets the minutes again. I see both of them on the floor too sometimes.
first off, derek fisher hasnt resigned yet. steve blake has already signed. so there you have it. steve blake is going to be with the lakers for sure. fish is not certain yet.
steve blake starts. even though he aint gonna be much better at staying in front of russell westbrook, deron williams, steve nash or rondo.
and after derek fisher took corey brewers nuttsack to his grill, he is in no position to deman to start ever again…(maybe just road games). cause that shit was nasty!
Are the Lakers really doing Fisher like that? He should get more than $2.5M a year if they want to keep him. Not saying they should or need to keep him, but he is worth more than HALF of what he got last year. That’s kind of a slap, but I guess he has a good chance to get another ring if he takes the hit to the wallet and sticks around.
@HWM3 – I was gonna say the same exact thing!
Blake is a more complete player, better PG and a better defender. And he’s more active.
Is this really even a discussion?
Kobe has openly said to both teammates and the media the Fisher is the only teammate that can tell him that he’s messing up.
The two have won five rings together as a starting backcourt, and now you want to break up the chemistry between them because Steve Blake is on the team?
Please.
According to beat writer Kevin Ding, it's Blake's job to lose, despite the fact that I disagree. Check it out here:
Blake, no question.
Assuming Fisher will probably resign for like 3-4 million he is the starter. Kobe respects/trusts Fish and for some odd reason Phil Jackson is in love with him. So it’s pretty simple …
Fish will start and will probably play 25-30 minutes while Blake gets the rest. I really like the Blake signing because he’s almost a perfect fit for the triangle and pretty much anyone is an upgrade over Farmar. He won’t get as many assists in our offense though because he’ll basically bring the ball up (at least once in a while as Odom handles the rock a lot) and then be a spot-up shooter. He shoots better than Fisher and you don’t have to cringe when starts penetration. Fisher always dribbles in the paint, throws the rock near the backboard and starts bitchin to the refs. Laker Fans know what I’m talking about
Fisher should be happy to get 2.5 to 3 million. From what I’m hearing he wants a two year contract worth 10-11 million bucks and that’s ridiculous. He’s not that good to begin with, he’s declining and there are cheaper options. We are way over the tax so why should Buss pay like 20 million to keep Fisher. That’s not a smart business move
Fish Starts and Finishes but Blake gets more PT so Fisher can get some rest for the playoffs.
Fish will start, and in the Playoffs he will finish.
Blake should get the bulk of the mins though.
If Blake comes in and takes the starting spot over Fisher, it will be because Phil Jackson in no longer the coach of the team.
This was the same situation when Payton came to the Lakers, he was at the end of his career, and Fish was in his prime. But Fish went to the bench.
As much as Fisher is way over the hill and I curse his name for the better part of the season for his poor defense and questionable shots he pulls out of his ass, the Lakers MUST resign him. He’s the glue that holds the Lakers together and is the only guy Kobe respect. Whatever keeps Kobe happy, is a must, unfortunately.
With Fisher back, Fisher starts, plays about 15 minutes a game, and no back to back games. Blake will take the rest of the minutes.
Fish was terribad but he is Kobe’s shadow so he will prolly stay with the Lakers but for less than 5mil
Fish is the glue that holds KOBE together as well as the team on the court. He trusts him and respects him…so does Phil Jackson. Though Fish is older than Blake,what better point guard to school him on how the Laker system works…huh. The black mamba has spoken…Fish starts and finishes but Blake gets the majority of the minutes.
Well Fish will stay because he is not really good at anything. He is a horrible defender, a horrible playmaker, horrible shot selection, not even a good shooter to begin with, not much of a leader, not good at creating his own shot…he just goes to spots and gets left open when they go to cover Kobe. The ONLY reason Kobe says he respects him is because they joined the team the same year and were rookie hazed together. LOL! But Blake should/will be able to do what Fisher does and better
I like fish, but give the rock to stevie and use fish as one who rest stevie through out the game.Also lakers consider fish time with you and what he has meant to the team please try very hard to accomodate him by being fair with him.
@ Nyeme
Fisher is the best leader the Lakers have on the team!
Kobe was never hazed as a rookie, the higher ups made sure of that.
I’m not sure what you are refering too when you say those things.
Fish is a good shooter, and he know the triangle.
If it came down to just talent, Blake would win the starting job. That’s not always how it works, though.
I could see Fish starting, playing the first and last 9 minutes of each game, and Blake playing everything in between (minus a couple breathers here and there).
Re-sign Fisher for 3 mil a year. It’s not 5 mil, but he’s simply not worth that at this point in his career.
I think Fisher is severely overrated and overvalued. He is the best leader by default, and you don’t really think that there is any other reason Kobe respects him other than them coming in together. If not he be “just another bum” And Fisher is a horrible shooter. He’s hovered around <40% for his career and I think the best he has ever shot was after returning to the Lakers. His best asset is that he's not scared to take the big shot though.
You really don't think Kobe was hazed as a rookie? He carried bags and got donuts just like every rook before him. Shaq, Elden Campbell, Ced Ceballos, Nick the Quick and other vets on that team were not having that. It was a different NBA culture then. With that said, Blake is still the better player
There’s no way Fisher is signing elsewhere. Even if he’s looking for 5 million, there aren’t any teams that are gonna sign him for that much anyway. The only way he comes close to hitting that number is if the Lakers offer that much. His actual worth as a player is not 5 million; the only place his worth comes close to that value is ONLY w/ the Lakers, where his 5 rings, knowledge of the triangle, and his relationships w/ Kobe, Phil and everyone on the Lakers is invaluable.
That said, Blake SHOULD start as soon as he has adequate knowledge of the system. But there’s no way Phil is handing the keys over to someone who just signed, nor do I expect Blake to make too much of a fuss over it. Phil will do what’s best for the team. I suspect that will be starting Fish but giving Blake more minutes. The end-of-game scenarios, though, will be interesting to watch.
Listen, I think the Lakers does not intend to let Derek, it is unimaginable to me. It is a key element in the workforce, oh no not here in the same.
we still need him for another victory
To say that D Fish is a leader by default is foolish. He’s the head of the NBAPA! He’s a natural leader who is optimistic with the other players while Kobe tends to be more negative in his criticism. He’s a perfect fit. And if you think he can’t shoot, all I have to say is 0.4 baby!
How can anyone question Phil’s love for Fish? Did anyone watch Game 3 vs the Celts or last years game 4 vs Orlando? The guy is clutch in pressure situations!! Pressure happens in the playoffs!! Fish has 5 rings… What does Steve Blake have? Fish starts and he finishes in the playoffs. Fish starts in the regular season and Blake can have whatever time he earns in the regular season. Until Blake proves he can make the right decisions not only in the regular season, but when the heat is on the PG position is owned by Fish. As for D… If Fish is so bad.. Let’s replay Game 7 vs. The Celts and realize it’s all about Team D. Making rotations and help and recover. The ultimate defense isn’t played 1 on 1, but by the entire team!! Steve Blake can’t cover Rondo, Westbrook, etc. By himself!! No one can!!
Fisher definitely should start. The guy has 5 rings and tons of championship experience. Heart of a lion and guts of steel, enuff said.
Kobe should just pay Fish from his own pocket if he loves Fisher that much