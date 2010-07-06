Derek Fisher or Steve Blake: Who should start for the Lakers?

With the Lakers agreeing to terms with Steve Blake over the weekend, the natural question is what does this move mean for Derek Fisher? While some assumed Blake was only acquired as a replacement for backup point guard Jordan Farmar (a free agent), I believe Fisher (also a free agent) now has a formidable challenger for his starting job — if he in fact re-signs with the Lakers.

According to reports, the Lakers want to give Fisher $2.5 million annually — half of what he made last season — while the 35-year-old vet with five rings wants something closer to $5 million. While Fisher is definitely a tremendous part of a Lakers squad and their recent championship run, if he was to go elsewhere, what would the Lakers do?

Blake is a perfect answer to that question. Whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, Blake will bring some stability to the point guard spot. He’s a good defender and shooter, and averaged just over six assists in only 26 minutes per game after joining the other L.A. team late last season. Now that’s getting the job done.

I still believe the Lakers will do all they can to bring Fish back. I don’t think Blake’s signing has that much of an impact, though it does kill some of Fisher’s leverage in negotiations since L.A. has another starting-caliber PG already in the lineup.

All I’m saying is that there were a ton of critics (c’mon don’t lie, you were one too) all season long. And we all can agree that Fish — like Kobe — needs some rest in order to have enough in the tank for a three-peat. So the Blake signing will likely mean that Fisher and Blake split minutes every night at the point, but I think Fisher is still going to be the starter come Opening Night.

If Fisher re-signs in L.A., who should start at point guard?