Derek Fisher’s Top 5 Moments As A Laker

Contrary to popular belief,played for two other teams before being traded by the Lakers at the trade deadline March 15.

Even if he’s never been considered L.A.’s star, Fisher’s five title rings make you think “Lakers” instinctively upon hearing his name. It’s not that his three years in Golden State and Utah should be totally cast aside â€” he did pilot the Jazz to the conference finals in 2007, mind you, with his chilling mid-game entrance. It’s just his legacy, besides his headband-over-ears look, is that of a Laker.

Which makes tonight’s game against Oklahoma City, his new team, all the weirder for Kobe Bryant. “It’s going to be emotional, I’m sure, for everybody, him and I in particular,” Bryant said two days after Fisher was traded to the Rockets, then bought out. He then signed with OKC for the rest of this season and picked up a No. 37 uniform. It’s a reference to his age â€” kind of like how his No. 2 in purple and gold could be seen as a play on his being Kobe’s sidekick for more than 12 years since they came in as rookies together in 1996.

Here are Derek Fisher’s top five moments as a Laker.