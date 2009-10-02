Deron & Boozer beat the Nuggets; NBA tells players to sit down

Thanks to some sloppy play by the Nuggets and that same ol’ sharp execution by the Jazz, there wasn’t much excitement left by the end of last night’s NBA preseason opener. Deron Williams (16 pts, 6 asts) and C.J. Miles (16 pts, 3 stls) led Utah as they teased a 20-piecing before halftime, allowed Denver to cut it to single-digits by the break, but pulled away in the second half to win 103-87. Carmelo (13 pts, 4-11 FG) and James White (13 pts) led the Nuggets, who had 27 turnovers as a team … Carlos Boozer started at PF and finished with seven points and seven boards in 20 minutes, while Paul Millsap came off the bench for seven points and three rebounds in 18 minutes. Boozer somehow didn’t get resoundingly booed by the home fans, but he didn’t exactly get a hero’s welcome, either. After Millsap was re-signed over the summer it seemed inevitable that Booz would be traded, but now that everyone is on the court, we can see this working out. Do you think Boozer will spend this whole season with the Jazz? … Arron Afflalo started at SG in place of J.R. Smith, and Birdman Andersen started in place of Kenyon Martin, who has a quad injury … The battle of the rookie backup PG’s didn’t really pan out. Eric Maynor posted four points and two steals in 12 minutes, while Ty Lawson had four points and one assist in 11 minutes … Two of the surprisingly effective guys? Johan Petro (11 pts, 9 rebs, 3 blks) and Renaldo Balkman (10 pts, 11 rebs). That would be huge for Denver if those two can do something this season besides take up space. Behind Nene, K-Mart and Birdman they’re hurting in terms of frontcourt depth … Dontaye Draper is back in Nuggets camp again, fighting for a roster spot he likely won’t get. Draper has been one of the shining examples of summer-league nepotism over the last couple years, always getting a look with the Nuggets when he just happens to be one of Carmelo’s boys from back home … The replacement refs weren’t much of an issue. Jerry Sloan started to go off on them at one point, but it was nothing he wouldn’t do to a full-time union ref. But what’s up with the NBA warning teams not to publicly criticize the replacement refs, when the whole reason they even have replacements is because the League can’t come to an agreement with the union guys? … You want more habitual line-stepping from the NBA? The League also informed teams that they’ll start issuing fines this season for players who stand up in front of the bench — because they’re blocking the view of fans sitting in those pricey front-row seats. No lie, the official memo actually said players were allowed to stand up to “spontaneously react to a notable play,” but then “immediately” had to sit back down. Really? So now we’re regulating when grown men can stand up and sit down? Are dudes like Kenny Thomas and Marcus Banks just supposed to sit there for two hours and get their legs all stiff? And how will Jerome James get any exercise? … One of the teams known for their spontaneous (perhaps excessive) standing is the Cavs, who could now be subject to quite a few fines. But they did get Delonte West back at camp yesterday, so that’s good … According to Rudy Fernandez, the Blazers plan to get him more involved and active in the offense this year. “(Nate McMillan) hasn’t said anything to me, but the plays, I can see it. I receive the ball more than I did last year,” Rudy said after practice. Rudy still primarily plays SG and/or SF on the second unit, but he’s been initiating the offense and has more opportunities to create plays. For such a good athlete and finisher at the rim, Rudy was standing around and spotting up a lot in his rookie year. Sixty-three percent of his FG attempts were treys, the third-highest number in the League behind Steve Novak and Shane Battier … While Phil Jackson and Larry Brown are holding it down with their blatantly insulting comments about players as training camp gets underway, Mike D’Antoni lobbed an unintentional stinger at Darko yesterday. “We think we’ve got him at a good spot,” Coach D said. “We think that he’s intriguing at least.” Six years after he got damn near as much pre-draft hype as LeBron and ‘Melo, now Darko is just “intriguing at least”? That’s a blunt reminder that he’s accomplished approximately jack-shit in the League … More weight loss/gain updates: Dirk Nowitzki dropped 12 pounds in the offseason, and Marc Gasol lost around 25-30 pounds. For Gasol, less weight could mean baggier shorts, which means maybe he won’t have to spend so much time at the free throw line adjusting his junk. It got so bad last year that we wondered if the Grizzlies broadcast production meetings actually included “Gasol fondling himself” as an issue to be addressed on the agenda … And that brings us to Thursday’s “PAUSE” of the day, courtesy Kevin Garnett. Complimenting Rajon Rondo on his summer workouts — Rondo gained 10-11 pounds of muscle — KG said, “Rondo looks razor sharp. If you were to slide down Rondo right now you’d probably be cut.” No comment … Andray Blatche has switched from #32 to #7 this season, because he says he’s now spending seven days a week in the gym working on his game. So THAT explains why Benoit Benjamin always wore #0 … We’re out like Darko …
razor sharp Smack today. really nice…made my day at the office much better. the “Sit down”rule is probably the most absurd from the League . Next to come: ” The Walking-slow-to-the-locker-room-at-halftime” Rule, so the fans can watch the players as long as possible.
TGIF — My Wife and I, we are need to make The Beast!
Dude, that’s cold. And that hurts.
the sit-down rule is in place because last year too many teams’ benches were standing until their team made a FG. sometimes teams would go 4 mins until they hit a FG! people arent paying all that money to stare @ Lorenzen Wright’s back
KG is a blatant homo. Who ever seen KG with a chick even though he’s a superstar and got cake? Whether he’s grinding a 280lb center or hugging Ray-Ray, I only ever seen KG touch dudes.
classic benoit line hahaha.
side note i think that is the first dime smack i’ve read with a cuss word in it.
but i guess its the only way to truely describe Darko contributions.
How does KG ‘slide down’ Rondo when his usual habit is to get down on all fours in front of smallish point guards?
woo Go Jazz! Preseason games are hard to deal with, some aspects of them translate over to the regular season, other aspects are blown out of proportion.
I’m happy that C.J. Miles (MIP candidate as this season will continue) was able to get 3 steals and 1 block in his limited time, but no blocks from the rest of the team is weak. How evocative is this of how the jazz will actually play? Time will tell.
Impressive lines from Petro and Balkman for sure. Nuggets are deeper than people think, even w/o Linus K.
Speaking of Benoit it looks like Andrew Bynum is headed towards being the next Benoit Benjamin.
is the League also going to ban Phil Jackson’s Grandpa highchair?
I absolutely have to say, thank god the league finally told the players to sit down. Last year it was absolutely ridiculous that the players would stand for some of the stretches that they did. This is definitely a good thing so the fans can get their moneys worth.
LOL @ 5
I never seen him neither with a chick!
Razor Shawrp Smack today…luvin’ it.
No Standing rule…….WTF?
Come on NBA, that’s just taking shit too far.
Blatche wears #7 because that’s how many minutes he’ll be playing per game since Javel “Young Barack” McGee stepped his game up.
All this new rule means is that the bench will fight among themselves for the most comfortable spot on the floor with the best view while pretending to be stretching out their backs and legs with the team trainer.
And all this gay innuendo on this site is getting ridiculous. KEEP THAT SHIT AT HOME. The site is Dimemag.com, a basketball-lifestyle site. it aint Brokebackmag.com.
this smack was so sharp, if i slid down it I might get cut. or I would break my laptop.
Oh, bench decorum is fundamental key to basketball. Nate Robinson would have 4 less techs if he kept himself seated last year.
th benoit line was hysterically hilarious…thanks smack,u make my day..
KG said, “Rondo looks razor sharp. If you were to slide down Rondo right now you’d probably be cut.”
“That’s a blunt reminder that he’s accomplished approximately jack-shit in the League.”
i fucking love it when you guys curse in smack. that statement is very true too. thank god for day-twa and dumars taking that POS with #2 pick. otherwise, the nuggs probably would have grabbed him with the #3 pick. talk about dodging a bullet…
Everytime someone mentions Darko, I remember this.
[www.youtube.com]
hahahahahahah! reporters are interviewing him after the euro game in 07. HE GOES OFF HAHAHAHAHAHA
if you like Fonzie, and music, enjoy this
[www.youtube.com]
have you seen Marc Gasol’s beard??? If it looks like that what do you think he’s got growing below the equator?
He’s probably just scratching at his pubic hair, adjusting all the belongings he’s got stored in there so they don’t fall out like Captain Caveman
David Stern gets paid to much just to be an asshole. Couldn’t get get a job for a place like Enron or something? We’ve been instructed by high school refs that sometimes our bench stands up too long after a big play. Benoit, hahahaha, nice one. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen KG with a really hot, really little, lady – so there’s one. I don’t think he’s one to flop down his love life for all smack readers and media alike. Can we even call shit a swear word? It means poop. How can anyone justify making that a no-no. No way Boozer stays. DIME… Do you guys think Lawson will be a good player in the L? I know it’s easy to take all 30 guys drafted in Round 1 and talk all about their upside and potential, and everything they do good, but I’m just wondering what you actually think? I think he was an absolute beast in college, probably the reason Carolina won the title, and I think he’ll be a good pro, but I feel like not many people think that, just wondering what you guys believe.
Delonte needs to change his number to 2 or 3, or just get 2 or 3 more jersey numbers to represent the different personalities he’ll be playing with this season.
@ thats whats up
that video simultaneously had me cringing and cracking up.
FIBA refs actually hand out bench techs after warnings if more than the head coach stays standing up at any point during the game when the ball is live.
“That’s a blunt reminder that he’s accomplished approximately jack-shit in the League … ”
LMAO, true, true
I’ve been working out too, KG.
Damn straight re. the sitdown rule!
Look, I’m fortunate enough to sit a few rows behind the visitors’ bench, and it is no fun looking at a scrub like Lorenzan Wright’s back for a good portion of the game! (And I generally let him–and any other d-bag, bench warmer–know it, in polite, non-cussing, sarcastic tone, so as not to get booted (even though my friends and I are cozy with the security guards)!)
And if me and my row stand, that means the row behind me bitches and stands, and the row behind them, etc., etc. And finally a multitude of rows back, even a low-paid Dime writer (apparently) stuck in the cheap seats has to stand!!
Dime, if you are in the ATL and want to really see the action, buzz me, and I’ll see if I can hook you up.
Anyone see that purple – yellow haze bout envelope the league come November??
Almost there baby!!
I think this no-standing rule isn’t really addressing the core problem. They need to just get rid of seats that are obstructed by the players bench. Make it a “dug out” type walled-off area that gives players enough space to walk around, stretch, ride an exercise bike, etc.
They also need to make a minimum 10-foot empty zone around the court so we don’t have players tripping over camera men and running into fans.
“And how will Jerome James get any exercise?”
I dont see the gayness in that KG comment.All I see is him saying Rondo game is razor sharp right now.And then threw a funny comment at the end that I bet all the reporters laughed at.Its gonna be a lot more hate this year as long as KG healthy because the dpoy is back.People forget they was 27-2 last year and on they way to a collision course with the Lake Show before the Big Ticket fucked his knee up.And about seeing his wifey.Some dudes aint with publicizing they broads because that makes them targets for cats on the broke side of things.I dont know if he gay or not,but if I was in the league I want that motherfucker in my corner.Real Shit.Paul pierce said it hiself yesterday.We lost our swag when KG went down thats the face of the franchise.Words from a smart man.