Deron Williams’ 11 Threes Roast Washington; Damian Lillard Tortures San Antonio

Every night in the NBA is its own minimovie, played out in any number of acts. Wednesday there were 14, and we could have called it, The Closers, for the way Kobe and Kyrie won after ridiculous comebacks in the fourth quarter. Friday would be The Takeover. This was one of the most entertaining, star-driven nights of the entire season and if you missed it, we are so apologetic. It lasted literally the entire night, too, from Deron Williams early to Damian Lillard to Kobe Bryant in the late game. … We have to start with Williams, who hit an NBA-record nine three-pointers in the first half against Washington in a 95-78 win at Barclays that ended up with him going for 42, with 11 threes (one off the record by Kobe and our boy Donyell Marshall), and had 33 in the first half. He was cooking. His points equaled the Wizards’ total as a team in the first two quarters, the first player in a decade to pull off that feat. Even over our TV feed of Barclays we could hear the buzz of the arena when he didn’t have the ball, like it was a concert during the opening act when no one really cares and only pays attention when the headliner takes over. Wizards fans spent the first half holding their breath when Williams shot the ball, then started all over just three minutes into the third for something else. Reggie Evans (11 points and 24 boards) found Gerald Wallace backdoor for a cut, but when John Wall tried to jump and block it, he flipped over Wallace (who stayed down on a pumpfake). Wall (16 points) did a handstand into a flip/tumble, was OK, but basically scared the bejeezus out of his team. The Wiz never recovered from D-Will’s performance that actually looked, for once, like he’s worth $100 million. … We caught our breath and sat down for the next wave of games, which included Portland at San Antonio, a place the Trail Blazers are terrible at. Well, pretty soon we just stuck on this game instead of flipping around because the presumed ROY was staging the second clinic of the night, shooting 60 percent for 35 points, nine assists and zero turnovers. No rook has ever done that, according to Elias, since turnovers started counting in the late 70s. Portland dropped San Antonio on its head, 136-106, also with big thanks due to monster games from LaMarcus Aldridge‘ 26 points, 23 from J.J. Hickson and 20 from Eric Maynor. Rook center Meyers Leonard did go down with a foot injury, though, which gave everyone PTSD in Portlandia with its history of injured centers, though. … Hit the jump to read about Kobe Bryant’s capper. …
Deron Williams’ 11 Threes Roast Washington; Damian Lillard Tortures San Antonio
