Deron Williams and Derrick Rose: The future of the NBA point guard

Outside of the first two days of the NCAA Tournament and the night-to-night drama of the NBA playoffs, probably the best basketball TV-watching experience is a heavy schedule on NBA League Pass full of intriguing head-to-head matchups.

Sometimes it’s tough to pre-plan what you’re gonna watch on a given night, but this past Tuesday was easy: When I saw “Utah at Chicago” on the schedule, I knew that meant Deron Williams and Derrick Rose were going to put on a show.

On top of the fact that D-Will and D-Rose are two of the hottest point guards in the League at the moment — Williams is averaging 18.4 points and 12.3 assists since the All-Star break, while Rose has been good for 25.0 points and 6.0 dimes — their contrast of styles makes their individual battles always worth watching. On the surface you have Rose’s straight-up speed and athleticism versus Deron’s savvy and ability to QB his system perfectly. But at the same time, Deron is no slouch of an athlete, and you can see Rose picking up the nuances of the position more and more every day. Although the Jazz smashed the Bulls in the game itself, the point guards didn’t disappoint: Williams posted 28 points and 17 dimes, while Rose ended up with 25 and 13.

All due respect to Deron’s most popular rival, Chris Paul, but I think Williams vs. Rose is going to be the PG matchup to watch within the next 2-3 years. And as two of the young floor generals who will have a say in determining how we view the position historically, I’d go on a limb and predict that down the line — after Kidd and Nash and Chauncey have stepped aside — D-Will and D-Rose will be widely recognized as the #1 and #2 point guards in the League.

It’s not a knock on CP3. But as long as Paul stays in New Orleans, he could find himself playing the role Allen Iverson had to play for so long: Because his franchise is either unable or unwilling to spend the money to surround him with the best talent (or in Iverson’s case, identifying the best talent), the odds of CP playing on a championship-caliber Hornets squad are long odds. Meanwhile, Utah and Chicago are franchises that have proven they will spend the money to get top talent. Between the infrastructure of the organizations and the big-market appeal of Chicago (wait and see what happens this free agent season), D-Will and D-Rose are more likely to play on elite teams in the future. I see them facing off in an NBA Finals before I see Williams and Paul squaring off in a conference final.

Who will join them in that upper echelon? CP3, Russell Westbrook, Tyreke Evans and Rajon Rondo lead the younger class, while Brandon Jennings, Aaron Brooks, Darren Collison, Ty Lawson, Stephen Curry, Monta Ellis, John Wall and Jonny Flynn will make their bid. And remember, Tony Parker is still only 27 years old.

Two to four years from now, how do you think the list of the NBA’s top 10 point guards will look?