Deron Williams and Derrick Rose: The future of the NBA point guard

Outside of the first two days of the NCAA Tournament and the night-to-night drama of the NBA playoffs, probably the best basketball TV-watching experience is a heavy schedule on NBA League Pass full of intriguing head-to-head matchups.
Sometimes it’s tough to pre-plan what you’re gonna watch on a given night, but this past Tuesday was easy: When I saw “Utah at Chicago” on the schedule, I knew that meant Deron Williams and Derrick Rose were going to put on a show.
On top of the fact that D-Will and D-Rose are two of the hottest point guards in the League at the moment — Williams is averaging 18.4 points and 12.3 assists since the All-Star break, while Rose has been good for 25.0 points and 6.0 dimes — their contrast of styles makes their individual battles always worth watching. On the surface you have Rose’s straight-up speed and athleticism versus Deron’s savvy and ability to QB his system perfectly. But at the same time, Deron is no slouch of an athlete, and you can see Rose picking up the nuances of the position more and more every day. Although the Jazz smashed the Bulls in the game itself, the point guards didn’t disappoint: Williams posted 28 points and 17 dimes, while Rose ended up with 25 and 13.
All due respect to Deron’s most popular rival, Chris Paul, but I think Williams vs. Rose is going to be the PG matchup to watch within the next 2-3 years. And as two of the young floor generals who will have a say in determining how we view the position historically, I’d go on a limb and predict that down the line — after Kidd and Nash and Chauncey have stepped aside — D-Will and D-Rose will be widely recognized as the #1 and #2 point guards in the League.
It’s not a knock on CP3. But as long as Paul stays in New Orleans, he could find himself playing the role Allen Iverson had to play for so long: Because his franchise is either unable or unwilling to spend the money to surround him with the best talent (or in Iverson’s case, identifying the best talent), the odds of CP playing on a championship-caliber Hornets squad are long odds. Meanwhile, Utah and Chicago are franchises that have proven they will spend the money to get top talent. Between the infrastructure of the organizations and the big-market appeal of Chicago (wait and see what happens this free agent season), D-Will and D-Rose are more likely to play on elite teams in the future. I see them facing off in an NBA Finals before I see Williams and Paul squaring off in a conference final.
Who will join them in that upper echelon? CP3, Russell Westbrook, Tyreke Evans and Rajon Rondo lead the younger class, while Brandon Jennings, Aaron Brooks, Darren Collison, Ty Lawson, Stephen Curry, Monta Ellis, John Wall and Jonny Flynn will make their bid. And remember, Tony Parker is still only 27 years old.
Two to four years from now, how do you think the list of the NBA’s top 10 point guards will look?
Rose is a BEAST, especially since he doesn’t have a big man like DW
Oooooooooo man I remember when u guys put the Monta Ellis highlights I couldn’t believe it n he’s only 24, but I’m gonna go with Steph Curry cause I use to think he was just a shooter but he’s so good at drivin man it didn’t seem like he was a rookie
I would take Derrick Rose OUT of the conversation as one of the best point guards in the league.
after his athleticism, he gives NOTHING to a team. I like Derrick Rose; so I’m not hating. But if he is not scoring in transition, I dont think he is anything special.
have any of you seen him make a jump shot over 18ft yet? even if he hasnt, its only his 2nd season, so he has time to develop a consistent jimmy.
tyreke evans is averaging 5rebs and 5assts as a rook. russell westbrook fills up the stat sheet (8rebs and 9assts last night). rondo can play the passing lanes and leads the league in steals while in the top 5 in assists.
I am disappointed in Derrick Rose NOT looking to develop a more ALL-AROUND game. if he isnt scoring, he isnt worth too much. lets be real.
he gets into the lane, but forgets that he just created an opportunity for a teammate. for all his speed and athleticism, he doesnt get enough assists. look how strong his body is, yet he doesnt defend well. he doesnt take other PGs downlow and run the point from the box—ala Rod Strickland style (and Gary Payton style).
we’ll give him a pass since its only his 2nd season. but i dont see an all around game coming from Derrick Rose the way you see the potential in some other point guards.
he does NOT deserve to be on the best PG list yet….
@ #1–
dude?..c’mon. have you NO SHAME with your screenname?!!?
this guy disrespected cp3 on all different types of levels. smh!!!
I haven’t caught a lot of bulls games..but it seems to me that his(Rose) jumper is much improved over last year. Not a three point shooter by any means; but his mid-range seems up to par to me. In interviews I have heard him reference his focus on improving that aspect of his game multiple times; if he continues to do so he will be just fine…his mechanics look solid. I think he realizes how unstoppable he will be if he gets consistent from the perimeter.
What about Darren Collison? He’s outplaying Evans and Jennings (whom I think is way better than Evans)!
Rose has taken more midrange jumpers than anyone in league not named Dirk. He’s also made more than anyone not named Dirk. The dude is an assassin from midrange because people back off as opposed to let him drive and he’s killing them because of that. He’s shooting 48% from the field and the Bulls don’t run so D.Rose hardly ever scores in transition. Watch some games or get some facts before you make asinine comments.
How is Utah spending money on their team when they gave Eric Maynor and Ronnie Brewer away?
That being said, I absolutely agree with your observations. I love me some CP3 but Deron is better because his all around game is slightly ahead of CP3. When you had that poll of picking your best attributes to get the best PG, I didnt have the athletic ability of a Derrick Rose. But Deron Williams has both that ability and the way he QB’s his team is terrific to watch. And his shooting will only get better.
Close to the perfect offensive PG right now.
this article has is a good complimentary to this one “[bleacherreport.com]
Don’t get me wrong, Evans is nasty n is def the front runner for the ROY title but plays too much like a 2 guard. As much as i love Rose, he’s def not a true pg n shudn’t be on this list yet. He’ll definitely develop into one but right now, a better match-up is Williams n Rondo if your talking about different types of games.
Williams is the savvy type who can score n is more athletic than he seems while Rondo is more of the defensive type who can dish out just as many assists as Williams n is def athletic.
Wow! CP3 goes down with a knee injury, now he’s takin a back seat to DWill AND? Rose?
This is prototypical jumpin the gun.
When the season started and Rose had the bad wheel, nobody was talkin about him as a top 5 point. Same with Tony Parker with his injuries and even DWill was hurt for a minute forcin the Jazz to call up Gaines.
Whne healthy, I’ll take Paul over any other guard in the league. Of course, dudes step up when they gotta face each other, but findin this new rivalry cuz a player is down and basin it on one game is loco…
Don’t be fooled by DC holdin it down while Paul is out (and I like Collison) but these are low pressure games cuz nobody expected anything from a Hornets team wthout Paul
@Rizwan — Utah did give away Brewer and Maynor to save money, but that’s small change compared to their overall payroll (about $74 million this year). They haven’t been afraid to break off Deron, Boozer, AK, Okur and Millsap so they can win.
@Heckler,
You have no idea what you are talking about. look at the top assist guys in the L, then look at their teammates and coaches. then look at Derricks teammates and coaching staff. Other than CP3/Collinson Rose is playing along side scrubs. The game against Utah was only different (13ast) because guys where finally hitting shots. Derrick is very unselfish and constantly hits Noah/Gibson/Kirk/Miller for open shots. Either they make the extra pass or miss (Deng). Noah and Gibson get plenty of opportunitys under the basket from Rose and Hinrich, but gets fouled and cant finish. also Rose plays with a Pg in Kirk Hinrich who handles the ball 40% of the time.
What about Chris Duhon???
LMAO!
Really Austin? I’m tired of arguing for CP3 when it comes to ranking point guard. If you’re under the belief that D-Rose is going to end up being better than Chris barring some catastrophic Shaun Livingston like injury to CP3; then its obvious to me and probably a lot of other fans that CP3 must have hooked up with your girl on one of his previous visits to NY. This is the only reasonable explanation for why you’ve been subtly hating CP3 during the past couple of weeks. If that’s the case, then you need to be a professional Austin, and not let personal feelings get in the way of assessing true NBA skill and talent. Of course if this isn’t the case, then stop smoking whatever it is that you’re smoking and come back to the light.
@Tega — I assume you’re linking this to the article where I asked if CP3 was a product of the system. Go back and re-read it: I said I was just playing Devil’s advocate and asking a question that started popping up in the office (and among readers) when Darren Collison began putting up great numbers.
Otherwise, I don’t see why you think I’d hate on CP3. I did argue a few months ago that I like Tony Parker more, but that’s definitely not “hating” since Parker is the one with 3 championships.
As for this article, apparently you think that CP3 is so good that to even suggest he will be the 3rd-best PG in the NBA in 3-4 years is insane. Never mind that there are a ton of great PG’s in the League now who are just getting started — you’re saying CP3 cannot possibly be lower than #2 come 2013. Is that it? It sounds like you might have hooked up with CP3 at some point.
@ Austin
I’m pretty much blamin Rose’s injury on you jinxin him with this article lol
yea theres no way chris paul is an elite point guard anymore especially after that injury this season…derrick rose is a much better pure point guard
^^sarcasm^^
Evans isn’t a point… he’s a 2 masquerading as a 1 until they can’t get someone to run the 1 for them… just like d-wade in his first year.
I know a lot of people like Rose because of his flash and high flying ability and I do too. But I’m not sure yet about him being #1 or even #2 (don’t get me wrong Rose is the real deal). Although there are a lot of amazing young pg’s in the league. I particularly like Russell Westbrooks game because he has an amazing all around game and brings toughness in the pg position. Tyreke Evans is also somebody to watch because of his size, composure and skill. Steph Curry, Brandon Jennings, the list goes on and on. But for now the top 5 for me is still Nash, Kidd, Billups, Rondo, CP3 those are cream of the crop.
In 2 years the top 5 point guards will be:
1. Derrick Rose
2. Deron Williams
3. CP3
4. Russell Westbrook
5. Rondo
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Finally, D-Will get’s some love.
to post 22
BAM! hit it right on the head, i would completely agree
@KDizzle-yeah, Dime has really had it in for CP3 lately. Especially Austin Burton. It’s almost as though CP declined him an interview or something. SMH.
As a matter of fact, when I saw the title of this I knew it was written by Austin.
In the next 2 years the top 4 PGs in no particular order will be:
Dwill-No reason why his scoring, assists, leadership or winning pct will go down. Even if they lose Boozer, Milsap has proven he can hold down the fort.
CP3- He is the best defensive PG in the league, can score, and will avg double digit assists.
Rose- Depending on free agency, there is a good change his assist numbers will increase because he will have a true #1 scoring option to play with. His quickness, athleticism and improving midrange game will keep him in the mix
Rondo- Even as Boston gets older they will still surround Rondo with enough talent for him to be a triple double threat. He won’t score as much as the other elite PGs, but his defense and rebounding give him an edge over the rest of the pack
#5 spot is a dog fight between Nash (He never seems to stop putting up numbers), Westbrook (The talent around him and his ability to score will keep him in the convo even if he isn’t a true PG), Evans (see Westbrook), John Wall (he looks like D-Rose 2.0 right now)