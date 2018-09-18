Getty Image

It’s difficult to conceive of it today, but there was a time when the debate about the best point guard on the planet was a neck-and-neck race between Chris Paul and Deron Williams. If you don’t recall this period, believe it or not, Williams deserved every bit of those accolades at the time. He’d taken the NBA by storm as the No. 3 pick in the 2005 draft, breathing new life into a Utah Jazz franchise that had struggled to find its footing after the halcyon days of Karl Malone and John Stockton.

But things went off the rails in 2011 amid rumors of infighting between legendary head coach Jerry Sloan and himself. Sloan abruptly announced his retirement in the middle of the season after a halftime fallout with Williams, and Williams was subsequently traded to the Nets soon after.

It has apparently weighed heavily on Williams over the years, and back in June, he had a chance to meet with Sloan at his offices in Utah to try and make amends. Sloan reportedly wasn’t very open to Williams’ act of contrition at first, though by the end of the meeting, the two had more or less buried the hatchet.