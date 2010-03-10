Deron Williams Drops The Hammer On Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose has been doing more than his fair share of dunking on people this season, so don’t think that Deron Williams was going to let the second-year player get all the shine. When two of the top point guards in the League did battle last night, both guys got the stats (28 points and 17 assists for D-Will; 25 points and 13 assists for D-Rose), but it was Williams that delivered the bone-crushing dunk in the third.
Who do you think will have the better career when it’s all said and done?
Other Dunks You Cannot Miss:
– Andre Miller’s Impossible Dunk
– Derrick Rose Dunks On Zach Randolph’s Face
– LeBron James’ Crazy Alley Oop On The Knicks
– High School Basketball Dunk Of The Year Candidate
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
deron will have the better career
Deron
and that’s a sick dunk
lol, that’s just Bad Karma. Lets hope DRose takes it out on Dwight Howard the next game
dwill’s nickname has got to be the ninja or something along those lines, dude just is full of surprise attacks
D will really is full of surprises, every game.. So I guess they aren’t too surprising. He is an insane passer and ball handler. Best PG in the NBA for sure.
I love Rose, but Deron is still improving and he will definitely have the better career.. Especially if he stays with the Jazz.
You are ALL underestimating Rose. Derrick is 21. Not to say Deron is old, hes certainly young, too. But guys, Im tellin ya, Rose has IT. The kid is already a top tier PG. Before its all over, Rose will have the better career. Watch.
rose doesn’t have the vision deron has
so quickly chris paul has disappeared from the “top point guard” conversation. is that because he’s injured or because darren collison is putting up ridiculous numbers in Paul’s spot?
Deron has had the better career all through. Led his team to the NCAA Finals (after amazing victories over teams like Az, etc). Been to the West Conf. Finals. Been a Gold Medalist. All-NBA 2nd Team (look it up). All-Star (just like Rose). Skills challenge winner (with all-time record)
Rose has a lot of catching up to do.
Deron is also a better passer, SHOOTER, has way more range, and handles are arguable.
Rose plays in a bigger market, and has no really good scoring bigmen. I don’t doubt that Deron would be doing okay outside of Utah, though. Sloan’s offense means that he doesn’t even have the ball in his hands all the time.
This is silly. It’s like asking: which country will have a better future — Canada or Uganda? That’s the difference right now between what D-Will has already accomplished vs. all the potential that Rose has.
I don’t see where Williams is a better shooter than Rose.
Williams is terrific, but Rose is a once-in-a-generation talent. People just don’t realize it yet.
@Sav
If you don’t see where Williams is the better shooter than you must be watching Marvin Williams and not Deron. He is lethal from the outside and with range.
beg to differ that Rose is a one in a generation talent. Not sure in 5 years will be a top 3 pg. Could reasonably be Paul, Williams, and John Wall.
too dramatic of a title. This was a weak dunk. What Bogut did on the biggest baby was a real hammer Dime.
jm, nobody is claiming Williams isn’t a good shooter. The problem is you’re not familiar with Rose. If you’re going to go by 3’s, Rose doesn’t take them, so not sure what that proves.
“beg to differ that Rose is a one in a generation talent.”
Again, you aren’t familiar with Rose then.
@Sav,
I didn’t say Rose was a bad shooter overall, but he is much better going to the basket. He is shooting 22% from 3 point range. You are saying that you don’t see where Williams is a better shooter. Guess what, he is. 3 point shooting is a part of being considered a good shooter. I like Rose’s game a lot and he will only get better.
I have seen Rose a good deal. Where he needs to get better to really extend his game is consistency from behind the arc. That will open him up to even more strong drives to the basket which is where he excels. He is a good mid range shooter.
How can he be a one in a generation guard when he is not considered the best pg in the NBA and may never be considered the top pg during his playing days?? He may not even be considered top 2 at any point if Paul and Williams (both relatively young) can stay healthy.
Again, I like Rose a lot. He has a great NBA body for a pg,is great attacking the rim and is a good mid range shooter. However, both your claims (saying Williams not better shooter, and he is a one in gen pg) have no merit.
hey what’s up ya’ll??? new dime reader member here. i’ll be writing often and commenting on new posts…anyways, in my opinion, u can’t compare rose and deron yet! rose is more athletic, but deron understands the game better therefore seems a lot more fluid. And the j is fire….while rose, still has to develop his court vision. It seems at times, he goes too fast for his own self and misses a lot of playmaking opportunities.Deron on the other hand, what i like about him is he knows when to slow it down, and when to speed it up. He’s def the second best point guard in the league (after paul..in fact, i believe deron is a better player than paul point guard wise, but paul’s defense is unmatched and therefore he gets the nod).
THE GHOST signing off!!!
“He is shooting 22% from 3 point range.”
You’re going to base his shooting ability on the fact that he’s taken 27 threes all year, several of which were heaves at the end of quarters or halfs? Strange.
As for Rose’s ability, I’ll stand by my opinion. Comparing Rose, who has played less than 2 seasons and is 21, to Paul and Williams who are both 4 years older is asinine. Go check out there first two seasons in the league and then pretend Rose can’t compare.
I don’t care how many 3’s he has taken all year. he needs to expand his range to be considered one of the best point guards in the league. When he adds that dimension he will be added to the mix. You are saying he is a once in a generation point guard.
Paul and Williams first two years in the league basically had similar numbers outside of assists. They are dropping 3-4 dime more a game than Rose did/does. He doesn’t have the same court vision they do. Derrick is a scoring pg.
Anyway, you are making it out to be that I don’t like Rose when that in fact is not the case. Your initial statement was Williams is not a better shooter. Stevie Wonder can see that that Deron is a better shooter. You ask any unbiased fan/coach/GM that watches basketball and they will say the same thing.
You have done nothing to prove why he is this once in a generation point guard. Is he very good yes…maybe one day in the very near future a top 2-3 point guard in the league…yes.
His game is very similar to John Wall – except Wall is a better passer and has better vision. Rose is stronger. Actually Wall in his one year in college (to compare to Rose) has proven to be a better clutch performer thus far. Curious of how those two stack up in the next 5 years or so.
“he needs to expand his range to be considered one of the best point guards in the league.”
Is that in the rulebook somewhere?
If Rose averages, say, 27 and 8 a game without shooting threes, it won’t count? Will we have to go to you for a definitive answer?
*
“Paul and Williams first two years in the league basically had similar numbers outside of assists.”
No they didn’t. Rose is a much better scorer than those two were their first two years in the league.
Rose’s court vision is fine. He lacks finishers or any semblance of an offense.
“You have done nothing to prove…”
What have you done to prove Williams is a better shooter? Claim he shoots the 3 better when Rose doesn’t attempt any. Rose is statistically one of the best in the NBA from the 10-18 foot range.
Rose and CP both averaged little over 16 as rookies. Dwill played half season. His first full year he averaged 16 and just under 10 assists. Paul was over 17 a game and 9 assists. So Rose, who has to score more (by your admission of not having finishers or any semblance of an offense) actually only averages 1-2 more buckets a game than the others.
So by your definition of what he does – maybe we should be talking about Tyreke Evans who is putting up much better numbers as a rookie than Rose did. Is he a once in a generation point guard?
My issues with your statement is claiming that Rose is a once in a generation point guard. He is putting up the numbers in his second year that Tyreke Evans is putting up in his rookie campaign. What has Rose done to make that claim? How has he separated himself from someone like Tyreke Evans?
If you have a good shooter from 10-18 feet but has limited range, would you call him a better shooter than the player who can shoot the ball just as well from 10-18 but can expand his range to the 3 point line and hit that shot at a much better clip?
“So Rose, who has to score more (by your admission of not having finishers or any semblance of an offense) actually only averages 1-2 more buckets a game than the others.”
I suppose you can frame it any way you like. The fact is Rose scored more than both of them in his first two seasons and shot 48% and 49% in doing so. Paul shot 43% each of his first two years. Williams shot 42% and then 46%. He didn’t play half a season either. He played 80 games as a rookie, averaging 29 minutes. He started 47.
My opinion of Rose is based on observation, not statistics.
*
“If you have a good shooter from 10-18 feet but has limited range, would you call him a better shooter than the player who can shoot the ball just as well from 10-18 but can expand his range to the 3 point line and hit that shot at a much better clip?”
On shots between 10-15 feet, Rose has a 49%-37% advantage over Williams.
Between 16-23 feet, Williams has a 1-point edge 44%-43%.
Williams has a big edge at the rim while Rose has a big advantage at 10 feet or less.
There’s the data:
[www.hoopdata.com]
As for 3s, again, Rose doesn’t take them. He’s 6-27 on the year. Minus heaves, he’s probably around 6-22/6-23, or 26.5%.
That sample size doesn’t prove anything other than he doesn’t shoot them at this point.
“Between 16-23 feet, Williams has a 1-point edge 44%-43%.”
I should mention that Rose takes nearly twice as many shots from this range per game as Williams does, making his 1% deficit even more impressive. In fact, Rose easily takes the most from this range of any point guard.