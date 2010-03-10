Deron Williams Drops The Hammer On Derrick Rose

#Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
03.10.10 8 years ago 21 Comments

Derrick Rose has been doing more than his fair share of dunking on people this season, so don’t think that Deron Williams was going to let the second-year player get all the shine. When two of the top point guards in the League did battle last night, both guys got the stats (28 points and 17 assists for D-Will; 25 points and 13 assists for D-Rose), but it was Williams that delivered the bone-crushing dunk in the third.



Who do you think will have the better career when it’s all said and done?

TOPICS#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDERON WILLIAMSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagUTAH JAZZvideo

