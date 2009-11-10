Deron Williams Has No Idea Why The Jazz Are Losing

Deron Williams has never been a man of many words. I’ve know this ever since I used to write for UtahJazz.com. But on the court, his game speaks volumes. Williams is having his best year statistically (21.4 ppg, 10.7 apg, 4.9 rpg, 1 spg) but the Jazz are off to their worst start since the 2002-03 season. Coming into yesterday’s game against New York, the Jazz were 2-4. Fortunately for them, they were playing the horrible Knicks and were able to squeeze out a much needed 95-93 victory. I caught up to D-Will for a quick minute before the game.

Dime: I see that you are all over Twitter now. Is this the first time you’ve caved into a social networking site?

Deron Williams: I had Facebook when I was in college.

Dime: Talk about your Olympic experience.

DW: The Olympic experience was great. It was one of the best experiences of my life. It was my greatest basketball accomplishment so far and probably ever will be.

Dime: Where do you keep your gold medal?

DW: I can’t tell you where I keep my medal, don’t want anyone knowing. Nah, I’m kidding, it’s in a safety deposit box.

Dime: What is the toughest thing about being an NBA player off the court?

DW: The traveling, the schedule. The amount of games you play, takes a toll on your body.

Dime: How about the media. Is it tough to have to answer the same questions?

DW: Yeah. I always tell our beat writers, ‘what could you possibly ask me now, that you couldn’t ask me six hours ago?’

Dime: Every now and then, you surprise everybody with your athleticism when you just dunk on somebody. How come you don’t do it more often?

DW: Eh, I don’t need to. When I need to, then I try.

Dime: How tough has the start of the season been?

DW: It’s been tough, you know, we’ve struggled. We’re losing, so anytime we’re losing, I’m not too happy.

Dime: We know you’re a tough competitor. Do the losses weigh on your mind when you are at home or at night when you are in bed?

DW: Yeah. I get in bad moods. I let some steam off, throw some things. (laughs)

Dime: You guys have basically the same core as the team a few years ago that went to the Western Conference Finals. What has been the difference?

DW: I wish I could tell you. If I could put my finger on one or two things, you know, we wouldn’t be losing.

Dime: You have never demanded a trade, but is there pressure in your eyes for management to build a championship contending team in the next two years in order to keep you?

DW: It’s too early to be even talking that. I’m in the first year of my new deal, so it’s not going to happen.

