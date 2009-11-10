Deron Williams Has No Idea Why The Jazz Are Losing

Deron Williams has never been a man of many words. I’ve know this ever since I used to write for UtahJazz.com. But on the court, his game speaks volumes. Williams is having his best year statistically (21.4 ppg, 10.7 apg, 4.9 rpg, 1 spg) but the Jazz are off to their worst start since the 2002-03 season. Coming into yesterday’s game against New York, the Jazz were 2-4. Fortunately for them, they were playing the horrible Knicks and were able to squeeze out a much needed 95-93 victory. I caught up to D-Will for a quick minute before the game.
Dime: I see that you are all over Twitter now. Is this the first time you’ve caved into a social networking site?
Deron Williams: I had Facebook when I was in college.
Dime: Talk about your Olympic experience.
DW: The Olympic experience was great. It was one of the best experiences of my life. It was my greatest basketball accomplishment so far and probably ever will be.
Dime: Where do you keep your gold medal?
DW: I can’t tell you where I keep my medal, don’t want anyone knowing. Nah, I’m kidding, it’s in a safety deposit box.
Dime: What is the toughest thing about being an NBA player off the court?
DW: The traveling, the schedule. The amount of games you play, takes a toll on your body.
Dime: How about the media. Is it tough to have to answer the same questions?
DW: Yeah. I always tell our beat writers, ‘what could you possibly ask me now, that you couldn’t ask me six hours ago?’
Dime: Every now and then, you surprise everybody with your athleticism when you just dunk on somebody. How come you don’t do it more often?
DW: Eh, I don’t need to. When I need to, then I try.
Dime: How tough has the start of the season been?
DW: It’s been tough, you know, we’ve struggled. We’re losing, so anytime we’re losing, I’m not too happy.
Dime: We know you’re a tough competitor. Do the losses weigh on your mind when you are at home or at night when you are in bed?
DW: Yeah. I get in bad moods. I let some steam off, throw some things. (laughs)
Dime: You guys have basically the same core as the team a few years ago that went to the Western Conference Finals. What has been the difference?
DW: I wish I could tell you. If I could put my finger on one or two things, you know, we wouldn’t be losing.
Dime: You have never demanded a trade, but is there pressure in your eyes for management to build a championship contending team in the next two years in order to keep you?
DW: It’s too early to be even talking that. I’m in the first year of my new deal, so it’s not going to happen.
I really want a guy with “no idea” running my team
Knicks lost because Duhon got way too many minutes. Please somebody on Dime do an article about this fool who doesn’t close out on players and is not hustling after turn-overs etc. He is probably the worst PG in the league at this point.
Please get the knicks to trade dufat for one of the following players:
Acie Law
Shaun Livingston
Javaris Crittenton
Jerryd Bayless
Glad to see him taking the anti-boozer route…..not wanting to discuss even the possibility of wanting out of Utah in the future. But we all know he’s gone if Utah can’t contend.
I be sayin why dem jazz be losing yo. Dem cats ain’t be playing no defense. Ain’t no doubt ya’ll dat a team that ain’t beplayin no defense ain’t be winning yo.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
wow his answers seemed robotic to me..like he didnt wanna be interviewed
The Jazz are losing because they can’t stop anybody in the paint. It’s that simple, really.
Deron knows why, he just didn’t want to hang out any of his teammates to dry in the New York press. The Jazz don’t care enough to defend, bottom line.
Because Carolos Boozer is the worst defensive “big man” in the league..
Maybe ever lol
They need a Marc Gasol, not a Mehmet Okur. Swap some Euros.
i know why, all Boozer and Okur can think about is how they can avoid taking a pay cut next year now that everyone knows how limited there value is
@cynic…..boozer would get paid, plenty of teams out there that would pay that man… gdubs and heat are the first 2 i can think of that would love to have him
okur can hit 3’s with consistency… i mean he was the rashard lewis matchup nightmare before rashard lewis was rashard lewis…