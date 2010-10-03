Deron Williams hates the Lakers; Kobe says he’d beat LeBron “easy”

Nobody told us beforehand that yesterday was National Talkin’ Reckless Day in the NBA. With the preseason getting underway in a few hours (Knicks vs. Armani Milano, 12:30 p.m. EST), guys are understandably getting antsy and competitive, and the League’s superstars weren’t immune to lapses in diplomacy … “I hate the Lakers.” That was Deron Williams, telling the Salt Lake Tribune precisely how he feels about the team that ended his championship chase three years in a row. “They’re so good,” D-Will added. “I hate them because they win all the time. They’re a tough team. We definitely talk about it. It’s not a secret. We hate the Lakers.” Hopefully the feeling is mutual. We’re not advocating on-court brawls or anything — although we could see Paul Millsap and Ron Artest swinging at each other while Sasha Vujacic does like Jeff Van Gundy and hangs on somebody’s leg — but the NBA could use a few blood rivalries these days … Kobe Bryant had his reckless ratchet aimed somewhere else, though. In London prepping for L.A.’s preseason opener against the Wolves, Kobe was making an appearance at a school opening when a fan asked who would win 1-on-1 between him and LeBron. “I’d win. I’d win,” Kobe said without a hint of comedy. “That’s what I do. One-on-one, that’s easy for me, you know? Playing 1-on-1 is how I grew up playing. It’s like my thing. LeBron is more like a Magic Johnson; he’s a great passer and plays and all-around game. At the core of me, I’m a 1-on-1. I’d do that in my sleep.” Whoa. Theoretically, Kobe is right. He’s a natural scorer, while LeBron is a natural playmaker. But damn, usually guys will dance around a question like that. Where are the people at Taco Bell to make this happen via pay-per-view? It could be the sequel to that Shaq vs. Hakeem thing back in the day … Rajon Rondo was feeling bold, too, declaring himself the best point guard in the world. “I play the game to prove to everybody amongst my peers that I’m the best,” Rondo was quoted by the Boston Globe. “Hands down. No speculation. ‘Oh, he may be top three, top five, top 10.’ No, I’m the best.” Well, he does have the ring — and it’s not like he was just standing in a corner, as he slapped up 21 points, 8 dimes and 6 steals in that ’08 title clincher — and will vie for the League lead in steals and assists every year. What do you think? … Maybe guys are just getting all the reckless talk out of their systems now, given the announcement that the NBA will start charging double what they have in the past for fines that come via technical fouls. A player/coach will pay $2,000 for each of his first five techs of the season, then $3,000 for techs six through 10. The 11th through 15th techs will coast $4,000 a pop, then it goes up to $5,000 with suspensions involved if they keep going past 15 techs. And seeing as the refs are supposed to crack down harder on post-whistle antics this year, basically Kobe and Dwight Howard (NBA leader in T’s last season) may as well axe that playoff bonus check out of their 2011 budgets … The Amar’e Stoudemire era in New York tips off today in a game that was originally designed to give Danilo Gallinari some shine. The AJ Milano (Italy) squad features Oleksiy “Buckets” Pecherov, former UPenn star Ibrahim Jaaber, and Temple alum David Hawkins. The Knicks will roll out the Ray Felton/Amar’e pick-and-roll combo for the first time, we’ll see if Anthony Randolph can start living up to his potential, and Gallo might jack about 25 shots … The Nets play Maccabi Haifa (Israel) at 7 p.m. EST. Haifa has Virginia’s Sylven Landesberg, Washington State’s Derrick Low, Indiana’s Marco Killingsworth, and Louisville’s Larry O’Bannon. The Nets won’t have Carmelo, but Troy Murphy is a solid consolation prize, right? Right? … We’re out like Shaq vs. Hakeem …
Psych 101
Don’t have a problem wit what Deron or Kobe or Rondo Said…. It seems like the right thing to say.
Deron can like Kobe personally and hate the Lakers, cuz I don’t wanna see no nba players not giving a 100% just cuz they have friends on the other squad
Kobe, I think that he laid out why he would win perfectly. a 1 on 1 game would play to his strengths perfectly IMO
Rondo, personally I think Deron is the best but every top tier player should think they’re the best and strive to keep being the best. Plus if you’re gonna say that you’re the best have the hardware to back it up. Rondo thiks he’s the best and he has a ring, even if he’s wrong I’m sure every Boston fan is happy to hear that Rondo gots that fire in him.
yes kobe what a bossman he said it. its true kobe is the best scorer lebron is more of a playmaker. as for rondo .. its tough definetly one of the top pg in the league top 3 for sure. i go nash, deron, then rondo.. that is my opinion.
Agree with what Kobe and Deron said. Rondo must be on crack. How can you be best PG when u can’t even shoot.
Wow… talk about a sensationalist headline
@Clement
Why can’t he be the best PG? all this talk about his shooting is pure hating. people hate him cuz he’s a winner. basketball isnt only about shooting
he can’t even shoot and he’s still a top 5 point guard, how damn impressive is that? that’s amazing all by itself.
who we got in the Top 10 (order if you want, but I didn’t – kind of interested in what people think)?
deron, nash, rondo, paul, rose, westbrook, billups, parker, kidd, gil?
@MTX — uhh…how is it sensationalist? Those are exact quotes in their proper context.
i normally don’t get involved in this point guard debate but here is THE top 5 pgs…
1. D-will (More durable than CP)
2.Cp3
3.Derek Rose
4.Steve Nash
5. Rajon Rondo followed closely by russel westbrook and tyreke evans. John wall could crack the list this season.
There it is ladies and gents.
ROFL @ Sasha clinging to an ankle!!!
He is SUCH a bitch
I watched Real Traning Camp: Heat today and i gotta get this out in cyberspace:
Jamal Magloire air balled back to back free throws!
How he keeps himself in the NBA is one of the most underrated stories this decade.
The players must be doing everything to garner attention to avoid a lockout or something. CP3 and Melo askin for trades then reniging. The new 3 in MIA. Rose saying he wants to be MvP. Durant poppin ish about MIAs big 3. Now Deron, Kobe takin jabs. Rondo should be tested for drugs. Only coke can make u talk like that. Preseason coming baby! I been waiting on the 2011 season to start for 2yrs now. The new NBA is upon the horizon.
rondo would and should be tops if not for the obvious but its such a big ‘IF’. Lebron would simply run through Kobe and dunk on every play whilst kobe tries to hit his impossible fade aways. Lets face it. Kobe is an all time top 10 talent but he has had stacked squads with the best big men, the best coach and good role players for almost all of his career. Put lebron and wade in the same situation and theyd have more chips by way of handling the Shaq/Kobe feud more responsilby and being more of a playmaker to the ultimate finisher which was Shaw Diesel.
Kobe can talk all the smack he wants but he got lucky to be in the right place at the right time.. Look at Chris Paul.. thats called a bad situation.
who is this shaw diesel you are talking about?
lol @ the machine, jvg line… cold..
and rondo’s on crack.
10 Best PG in the NBA today –
1 – Deron
2 – CP3
3 – Nash
4 – Rondo
5 – Billups
6 – Parker
7 – Westbrook
8 – Rose
9 – Jason Kidd
10 – Baron Davis/Jameer Nelson
Kobe rules.
I would also be the best PG if I was riding the coattails of 3 future HOFs. Rondo is def sippin that syrup or sumthin
This really was National Reckless/Crack Addled Talk Day.
Deron’s talk, that’s cool. It’s great to hate the champion an want to talk em out. That’s how you get into a position to be a champion yourself.
Kobe…he might beat LeBron 1on1, but it would be close, not “easy”. I personally think LeBron would probably win, just because he’s faster and stronger than Kobe, and though he’s not as skilled, his brute force is just so impressive.
Rondo, well, he’s purely on crack. Every time the guy opens his mouth, he’s confirming he’s a delusional crackhead. People have to quit saying “oh, he has a ring” as a reason why he can be justified in talking like that. Derek Fisher has a handful of rings, Tony Parker has rings, Billups has a ring (and Finals MVP), and who was the PG on the Heat’s championship team? Jason Williams? A team accomplishment doesn’t define you as the best player at your position. Trade Rondo for a solid 5-6 other pgs in the league, and Boston probably would have won the championship this year. Put 10-12 other point guards in Rondo’s position during the 2008 run, and they’d have rings too. Fuck Rondo, guy is a fucking crackhead. You can argue him out of the top 5 pgs easy.
I played mj vs kobe 1on1 usin mj on nba 2k11..it was close but mike is more accurate with his j..i used early 90s jordan..prime jordan..nba 2k11 all d way!!
First, F da jazz, g state, portland, thuggets, the throw together heat, and especially the green garbage. LA baby! But thats just me. Kobe by 5 in a 21 vs. Bron. Kobe will make it rain on dude. Kobe in a varsity or 32 would hurt some feelings. I’m pretty even with Rondo, CP, and Deron running point. I would have Deron taking the last shot thou.
Almost forgot. GO BEARS, 4-0 BABY!!!! Damn its getting cold again in the Chi.
seems like common sense has the special ability to see alternative history! You can’t say LBJ wasn’t in a good situation when he HIS teams had the best record in the L. If we are gonna hold having a good coach against a player than Jordan better return his 6 rings, same goes for Pippen and even Bill Russell. Cmon now, let’s not assume that LBJ is an all around good guy who when the situation arises will always do the right thing. Judging by the decision and him now trying to defend himself by playing the race card, LBJ is defo not a better person than Kobe.
Yeah Shaq vs Hakeem tv special back in the 90’s what happened to that?
Rondo has a point on what he said. He was the best player on the best team in east last year and he is the only point guard in the top 5 who can say that.
I think Kobe said it right he will kill Lebron on one on one. But on the other hand it’s interesting to know Melo would kill Kobe one on one. He did it in the playoffs in 08
lebron could just run through kobe and dunk on him?? It hasn’t happened during LBJ’s ENTIRE career but you think it could happen now? That’s hilarious.
Rondo would be the best point guard if the best point guard means, can’t shot for S*it and fighting Kirk Hinrich and being an overall B”tch.
I like Rondo, but I don’t like Rondo’s ego. If it was confidence, sure…great. But Rondo loves him some Rondo, and a bit too much.
If he could shoot free throws and hit shots at a high percentage then I would probably not have a problem with what he’s saying. but he doesn’t
First off, Deron Williams is cool with Kobe because the were both helped the Redeem Team win the gold medal. Its a good thing that he has that fire in him to see the Lakers as the enemy because they sent him fishing the last 3 years.
Second, Kobe is the most skilled/fundamentally-sound player in the league by far. LeBron is bigger/faster than almost everybody who tries to guard him, but Kobe is on a different level than LeBron. Kobe makes the most difficult/impossible shots and makes them look easy. He would’ve scored 81 points 3 times, but the other 2 games were blowouts after 3 quarters (1 against the Mavericks).
Finally, Rondo is Crazzzzzzzzzzyyy!!!!! He was SELF-CHECKED in the finals! LMAO. If you swap out Rondo with about 5 point guards in the league they would’ve beaten LA in the finals even without Perkins being healthy.
Top PGs
1. Deron Williams
2. Christopher Paul
3. Steve Nash (he’s still nice)
4. Rajon Rondo
5. Derrick Rose
6. Chauncey Billups (he shoots too many pull-up 3’s)
7. Russell Westbrook
Side Notes:
Don’t let that championship that Rondo won 2 years ago fool anybody (he was the 4th best player on the team then).
And Common Sense really, Kobe got lucky to be in the right place at the right time?? What about Jordan??? Dennis Rodman the best Shot Blocker/Rebounder of All Time!!!!! + Scottie Pippen the best 2nd best player EVER!!!! Most players would became the #1 for another team.
I hate the Celtics
@Control, yeh many of these guys must not play or have played against supreme athletes like Lebron. Even with Kobe having an advantage in skill, in a one on one LBJ would get at him. The speed and strength would kill Kobe and even he knws that. But as an athlete and a competitor Kobe will say he can beat anybody in a one on one. And im not even touching that top pg list. I will say that Rondo WAS NOT the best player in Bos and anyone who thinks he was doesnt knw WTF they talking bout. Pierce, Kg, Ray THEN Rondo.
the fact that a bitch like vujacic is with a woman like maria sharapova makes me detest him that much more
Top point guards in order
1.Deron Williams
2.Chris Paul
3.Steve Nash
4.Jason Kidd
5.Chauncey Billups
6.Stephen Curry
7.Rajon Rondo
8.Derrick Rose
To Rondo: Learn how to shoot than we can talk.
If any of those other point guards were on the Celtics they would have won a ring too.
D-Will better beat the Lakers, how many times have they sent him home for the summer?
Kobe would beat LeBron in his sleep. So would Melo, and maybe even KD.
I love Rondo, nigga is sick. But best PG? Nah…. He’s got too much around him to just ignore that. Imagine if D-Will was in bean town? What about CP3? Steve Nash aint NEVER play a lick of D so I’m not even gonna mention him, but Rondo is top 5, he’s in that 2nd tier of superstar 1’s along with D-Rose and Russ Westbrook.
I’m out like Timmy Hardaway…
D-Will better HATE* the Lakers**
D-Will better say that, I wish every player hates every other team. Makes for some good basketball. I’m pretty sure Bird and Magic hated the Lakers/Celtics even though they were tight.
Kobe saying he the best? I agree with him that a 1-1 game would cater to his strengths but LeBron is a physical BEAST and I could see him driving past him every time. I really think they should do a 1-1 tournament in the All-Star weekend.
Rondo? I think we all know he aint the best PG in the league and maybe a top 5 (I’m not even going to bring up the lists)but if this is what motivates him (proving to everyone hes the best) then who am i to complain. More power to him I guess.
I love what Kobe said. I might not agree, given Lebron’s enormous advantage in size, speed, and athleticism (and the fact that Kobe has huge problems with much bigger players) – but I like that Kobe said it. I even like what Rondo said, except for his insinuation that rings are indicative of skill level, which is just stupid.
LMAO @ silverselectjd.
Agreed.
James may have all the strength, speed, and athleticism in the world, but he is a very linear basketball player. Once Bryant would grab hold of his patterns, it would only be a matter of time.
Kobe WOULD struggle against Anthony due to the size/creativity/skill aspect, but he would come out on top simply due to superior ability once again.
And for any trolls potentially disagreeing with the “linear” assertion, all I ask is that you watch Marv Albert nearly having an orgasm over LeBron jab-stepping at one point this year…
And it’s not like he went anywhere. He just jab stepped. Over and over again.
Lack of creativity.
What’s to stop Lebron from just backing Kobe down every single time and just dunking it? Kobe would not be strong or big enough to stop it. Isn’t that one advantage alone all he needs to win?
@Nillo – Lebron backing down Kobe? It would be possible IF Lebron knew how. The dude has got little to no post game.
Kobe’s creativity and skill set from the arc, midrange and post is far superior to Lebron’s.
Now if we talkin’ Melo backing down Kobe in the post, different story.
@nillio
lebron is bigger and stronger than a lot of PFs in the league, let alone the SFs and i’ve never seen him post up anybody. he doesnt have the footwork to do that
You think Kobe could stop Bron from driving down and just getting those crazy running back layups on him?
I’m just saying it would be crazy to watch and extremely close. I would much rather see Kobe/Wade though.
People are getting out of control, no point in this league or for the last ten years has been better than CP3. I know he was injured last year but if he stays healthy he going to get that title back easily. the only thing with Chris is his size, other than that he has the total package unlike other point guards.
rick james
actually yeah jordan was in the same situation and rodman best shotblocker??
comonsense
i kinda agree with you
conoro
nah bron doesnt have to back up kobe he would just run thru him and there is zero chance on kobe beating melo one on one.
pgs
williams
parker (yeah i said it he was injured last year but hes the one pg that has beaten all the others in the playoffs)
paul
How is it that the ‘best point guard in the world’ can’t even make his own national team?
Is Rondo holding out for Space Jam or something?
The “I’ve got a ring” schtick only works in video game commercials.
Some of you posters need to grab a basketball and head to the nearest HALFCOURT catquick and play some one-on-one.
I’m readin way too much junk like Lebron would “just run thru Kobe over and over”.
Basketball, not football. Kobe’s a 1st team defender in a team setting. If he’s only focussed on Lebron with no picks comin and knowin Lebron gotta shoot? Pfft. You think he wouldn’t just just guard Lebron by makin him go left(he won’t) and sittin in the paint and let him shoot jumpers(he can’t). Rajon Rondo got some stupid quicks too. How’d he do in the Finals? No jumpshot and Kobe guardin him 10 feet away, chillin in the paint, but Lebron just gonna dribble twice and NBA JAM him…ok. I know lebron’s a sick athlete, but so’s Gerald Green and I couldn’t see him beating even Steve Nash in one-on-one. There’s more to basketball than running and jumping. Give some credit to playing the game, not just being a great athlete. Gettin a running start works real good in a full court game. Beatin your man one on one and getting layups ain’t that easy in the halfcourt . As it is, you gotta shoot for ball, so Lebron ain’t even gonna see the offensive end of the game…but at least he can run really fast and can jump really high…SMFH. Please.
Props to DWill for being the man Laker fans know he is and just tellin it like it should be. Dude kills the lakers whenever they play and they always fall short cyuz his team really don’t step up. Hell yeah he should be like “F**k the Lakers. Kill em if I could.”
Rather than being like certain other players and leaving your team to go play with his buddies, DWill would rather take HIS team to the top. As a Laker fan, nuthin but props for that dude.
Lebron would beat Kobe quite easily IMO, as would Wade, Melo, and Durant.
Kobe acting like he is the only NBA player that grew up playing 1 on 1 is ignorant beyond belief. Anyone who has ever touched a basketball has probably played one on one at some point against their friends. I guarantee Lebron has spent just as much time playing 1-on-1 in his lifetime.
Wasn’t there a quote by CDR before he came into the league, saying he had never lost a game of one on one in his life. For all the Derrick Rose fanboys, that means CDR was torching their boy everyday in practice. Does this mean CDR is a better player than rose, hell no, it just shows how irrelevant 1 on 1 is when measuring a players skills, or how they contribute to a team.
As for the PG argument, I think the top 5 are Paul, Williams, Rondo, Parker, and Nash, and that they can be ranked interchangeably, with Billups being a close number 6.
Within these 5 I think you can make arguments for any ordering, as they all play different roles on their teams.
I would be happy with either of them, and if I had to specifically choose one, my decision would be heavily based on which players I already had on my team.
PS. Its funny how everyone is sleeping on CP3 because he was injured last year. In case you all forgot, he was the rightful MVP of the league the year Kobe won, and has been one of the best PG’s and a stat monster for the past couple of seasons. Stat wise CP3 is the best PG, hands down, but, he is injury prone and comparing stats is a stupid way of compare players would are close to equal.
@Dizzle
You just described 2004 LeBron, 2010 LeBron is a different beast. His IQ is incredibly high now and his mid range J is solid. Besides play off him and all you have is Bron running at you at full speed. Scary.
Also you think Kobe would simply score on Bron all day? He’s also All-D first team, don’t forget that.
dunno if any1 mentioned it…carlos boozer broke his hand is out for up to 8 weeks..
knicks beat milano..stoudemire dropped 32 and gallinari had 24 and 7 boards…lets go ny!!
K Dizzle
Since you are a Laker’s fan, you are of course going to say Kobe would beat LeBron without any difficulty. You can’t be talking like LeBron doesn’t have any basketball skills at all. Basically, Kobe is like 10/10 skills, 7/10 physical. LeBron is like 10/10 physical (if not more) and 8.5/10 skills. It’s not like LeBron would just run all over Kobe, but he has so much athletic gifts over Kobe that it would probably give him the advantage. Kobe is a great player, but I don’t think he’s the best 1on1 player in the NBA.
If you’ve ever played someone who you’ve been both stronger and faster than, then you know how much that counts for. I know I’ve played some 1on1s where I have completely raped guys who had more technical skill than me, just because I was both quicker and stronger than they were.