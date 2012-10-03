Deron Williams Isn’t Joking Around; Adam Morrison Takes His Last Shot

Deron Williams is everybody’s top-two pick for best NBA point guard. Who you see as being better between Chris Paul and D-Will is splitting subjective hairs; you would take either if you had the chance. He doesn’t care so much that he separates himself from Paul this season as much that he wants to separate himself from EVERYONE who’s not a Brooklyn Net. He made that pretty clear Tuesday when he said he couldn’t take the laughing, the happiness, that happened in the Nets’ locker room last season after losses — and there were 44 in a 66-game schedule, mind you. He didn’t get why some people on the team didn’t care that a majority of the nation only knew the team because of Kris Humphries TV show. And if he silently held it in then, he’s not mincing words about it now. Now, here’s the grain of salt: We always hear secure NBA players talk about how “this year will be different” or in Williams’ case, “it’s night and day, last year to this year.” We’ve seen Kevin Love talk about how some cough bad influences cough grated on him last season, too, by not caring enough about losses. Especially after a bad season, it’s a way to get the fan base energized by telling them that was last year, this is now. With D-Will though we give it more credence than most proclamations because he hasn’t been to the playoffs in three seasons and he needs to get there just as bad as the Nets (they haven’t been since 2007). Laying down the law early lets his teammates know it’s a business. … Rudy Gay has made his name in the NBA, but it’s on the lower rungs of being ‘made’ in the league. He’s not a household name, but he’s the guy you want on your team and is a big-time player. He’s not been a part of big playoff success (he missed that 2011 8-over-1 upset) but he’s consistent enough to where you believe he could be. He signed a max contract in 2011 but his name was circling in the trade winds last season. It’s that “getting over the hump” part that has him playing with a chip on his shoulder this season. He said at Grizzlies training camp that being cut from Team USA this summer has been fueling his workouts the whole time. He wisely didn’t say this during the summer, when we were all full of red, white and blue pride. But now that the whole has dissolved into its many NBA parts, he’s more than able to say that he isn’t happy he was passed over. If he gets on Team USA his profile would have blown up nationally. Looks like he’ll have to achieve that with his game this year now. … We knew it was coming but Dwyane Wade and Jordan Brand announced today they’ll no longer be working together. That means no more Wade commercials, which were pretty damn entertaining in retrospect. … Hit the jump to read about a roster-or-bust plan in Portland …
Deron Williams Isn’t Joking Around; Adam Morrison Takes His Last Shot
uproxx 10.03.12 6 years ago
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago