Deron Williams Joins Red Bull in Style; Debut of New Jim Jones Track

Deron Williams has officially earned his wings.

Immediately following a Nets game in New Jersey last week, D-Will was scheduled to hop on a Red Bull helicopter in NJ to fly over the west side of Manhattan for a party being thrown in his honor by Red Bull to officially welcome him to the family. But havoc created by torrential rain and winds forced D-Will to find other means of making it to his own party. This is what went down:

Lucky for Deron that the Red Bull MXT (Military Extreme Vehicle) was on call, and got him to the party in time. When Deron got to the party, a crowd that included Jim Jones, Prodigy of Mobb Deep, DJ Envy, Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and various other Red Bull athletes were waiting to greet him.

The song on the video above is a previously unreleased track from Jim Jones called “My Wings.” He created the song in 2011 with the drink in mind without any push or prodding from Red Bull. He has been involved in other Red Bull projects like the Red Bull Music Academy. An official video “My Wings” will be released in January.

You can find more on Deron and Red Bull HERE.

