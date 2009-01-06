Deron Williams Loves To Haze Rookies

When you’re going against the Warriors, I guess you don’t need to take the pre-game shootaround as seriously as you would otherwise. Case in point: before playing Golden State last night, Deron Williams decided that he wanted to spend his time punting basketballs into the upper deck of EnergySolutions Arena, and then make Kosta Koufos go retrieve them.
But the best part might be after the game when D-Will got wind of the Fiesta Bowl score, and was talking a ton of trash to Koufos, a former Buckeye.
In fact, it didn’t take long for the Jazz to pick up right where they left off at shootaround. Williams was riding Koufos about Texas’ victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Whenever Koufos tried to ask Williams what bowl Illinois played in, Williams cut him with one “Hook ’em Horns” declaration after another. Williams also promised Koufos he’d be retrieving a whole rack of balls from the upper deck the next time.
Not a bad way to haze rookies.
What would you do to haze a rookie if you could?
Source: Salt Lake Tribune via True Hoop
