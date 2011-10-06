Deron Williams: Searching For His Game Overseas

Some folks might say we told you so. Others could be nodding their head in agreement. Still others are going to be shaking their head, flabbergasted and shocked. The rest of his fellow NBA players might be in New York City pointing fingers at the commissioner or hooping at some defense-is-a-disease celebrity game, but Deron Williams is across the ocean playing officially. And he’s not doing too hot.

Yesterday, we brought you a few highlight clips from his first regular season game with Besiktas: 15 and nine, yes, but only 3-15 from the floor. It seemed to get worse Tuesday night. Williams and Besiktas lost 74-63 to the host squad Dexia Mons-Hainaut to knock them out of the Eurocup, a second-tier intercontinental competition. What was Williams’ line? 3-13 from the field, seven points, seven assists and six turnovers.

NYTimes.com writes:

There was Williams in the tiny Mons Arena â€” seating capacity, about 3,500 â€” donning a sleek black uniform, white headband and bright red Nikes, staring down screaming fans. The crowd, and the opponents on the floor, were unimpressed with his All-Star status. He was roughed up by Mons-Hainaut. In the first half, after some physical play, Williams had words with Sean Singletary, a former standout at the University of Virginia, and picked up a technical foul. Midway through the second quarter, Justin Cage, who played at Xavier, barreled over Williams. Later, Williams missed three straight free throws â€” one negated by a lane violation â€” with the home crowd at full throat. He was knocked down attempting a 3-pointer near the end of the half.

For the first half of last season, I was arguing Deron Williams was the best point guard in basketball. Better than Chris Paul – who still hasn’t been the same player for the past two seasons – and better than Derrick Rose – who until the second half of last season wasn’t even in the conversation. Then Utah hit a major ditch, Williams was traded, Jerry Sloan retired, and now hardly anyone is suggesting Deron Williams: the God PG.

[Related: Who’s Better – Deron Williams Or Chris Paul?]

The overseas move was begging for early adjustments. Yes, Williams probably won’t be facing anyone more talented than him. But the culture – languages, food, the simple things – the game – way more physical – and even the fans – postgame interviews were conducted on the court with dozens of fans about, touching him – are all foreign to Williams. It shouldn’t be a negative that he’s struggling. We really should’ve expected this… at least for his first few weeks.

I expect him to pick it up. If anyone can deal with the officials and the extra physicality, it’s Williams. He’s probably the strongest point guard in the whole league. We just need to give him more time.

Did you expect this from Williams? Were your predictions far off?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.