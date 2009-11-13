Deron Williams Temporarily Leaves Jazz For Personal Reasons

Last night, Deron Williams left the Jazz and returned home to Salt Lake City because of an undisclosed personal reason according to the Deseret News. Details of the matter were not released. Williams will miss tonight’s game in Philadelphia and it’s uncertain if he will play Saturday night at Cleveland. In the past week, several NBA players like Allen Iverson and Al Jefferson have been forced to leave their teams due to personal matters.
Source: Deseret News
God damn it, ANOTHER one of my fantasy guys missing a few games…Really sucks to have a team where some of your top picks were Deron, Al Jefferson, Tony Parker, Andris Biedrins, Vince Carter, Blake Griffin and Michael Redd.
nice control…i have TP big al and deron too….gunna lose so bad this week.
He must be hanging out with Allen Iverson and Latrell Sprewell.
Deduct every game from his salary and personal matters will become secondarily
^^womp womp^^
They are human…
uh, this is a real personal matter, and not an iverson “i’m not starting” matter. current statements suggest that he’ll be back in uniform for the cleveland game.
First Beasley
then Delonte
then A.I….
Now of all people.. DERON?
What is this. Is the NBA too stressful for NBA players?
Yeah, Dwill is going for a good reason. Now we have a lanky 6-7 AK47 playing backup point. yikes, should be an interesting time seeing him try to take lou williams off the dribble out in Philly
Shit i might have to use that @ work..
its the hottest excuse right now.. clearly overtaking the swine flu lol
Jo — AK47 is 6’9, and he played backup PG in the playoffs against Baron Davis and Monta Ellis in the game where Deron was in foul troule, Fisher was in NY with his daughter, and Dee Brown had to leave the game because of a spinal cord injury (when Memo fell on his head).
The jazz won that game, btw.
dear dime — what happened to the lou williams / player’s #’s post?
I love how you all are like “these are real personal reasons” like you know him and can vouch for it. Until theres a legit statement made, you can’t treat it any different than you do iverson. SO its not possible the jazz are so crappy that its pissing deron off and hes sulking? no thats not possible. No one else in the nba does anything wrong accept iverson lol
@Jospeh, they drafted eric maynor so he’ll be playing point with someone like jason hart or some bum backing him up.
@Ivan, ur a idiot. You WATCH games, they PLAy, so i really doubt their gonna rush back from whatever they have to do to make you happy. You call in sick, y can’t they.
oh, it’s back now . . .
personal reason?
He personally thinks his team sucks
Real personal matter or not if he wanted to take a “break”..fuck it as hard as he play for that club why can’t he??
@ control
Dwill, pau gasol, al jefferson, vince, AI, aldridge, eric gordon, courtney lee (even tho he’s playing like ass), and chris douglas roberts… safe to say i haven’t won too many games in my two leagues..
anyhow, hope he comes back soon
According to the Salt Lake Jazz Tribune beat writer, it’s a family medical emergency that Williams wanted to keep private at the moment.
Sorry, but if I was 2000 miles from home and some family medical issue came up, I’d be going home too — and I wouldn’t be talking about it to the media until after I saw my family and dealt with the situation, either.
How about we all start laying off players a bit. Even AI.
Is D. Will retiring too?
players just don’t take the game seriously anymore… cats back in the day wouldn’t leave cause they knew they were getting paid crazy more than the avg person…
D-Will’s daughter is undergoing medical tests. Tests not coming out till Monday, so that’s why he missed the philly and cleveland game.
wow you guys must feel like a bunch of fucking douche bags