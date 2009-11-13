Deron Williams Temporarily Leaves Jazz For Personal Reasons

Last night, Deron Williams left the Jazz and returned home to Salt Lake City because of an undisclosed personal reason according to the Deseret News. Details of the matter were not released. Williams will miss tonight’s game in Philadelphia and it’s uncertain if he will play Saturday night at Cleveland. In the past week, several NBA players like Allen Iverson and Al Jefferson have been forced to leave their teams due to personal matters.

Source: Deseret News

TAGSDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagUTAH JAZZ

