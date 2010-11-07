Deron Williams wins a wild one in Utah; Houston has big problems

Utah broadcaster Ron Boone called it at the beginning of the second half: “The Jazz will win this game.” Never mind that his team was down 16 at halftime and were close to setting a record for “Least amount of effort exhibited by any Jerry Sloan team ever.” What happened? First of all, we’re betting Sloan lit some C4 beneath some of his guy’s butts during the break. And secondly, some bad Clipper luck — coupled with Deron Williams going into beast mode once again — led to Utah’s 109-107 come from behind 2OT win … L.A. played much of the second overtime without both Blake Griffin, who fouled out, and Eric Gordon (27 pts), who hurt his shoulder. Baron Davis (knee) was out too, meaning the Clippers were relying on guys like Eric Bledsoe, Craig Smith and Rasual Butler on the road in one of the NBA’s toughest gyms. It almost worked. Two Butler threes tied it up with six seconds left in the second OT. But D-Will (30 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts) went coast-to-coast and hit a driving bank shot to put the Jazz up for good in one of the wildest games of the year … A couple of half-court shots are all that’s needed to summarize how different the Rockets and Hornets’ seasons have gone. For the Hornets, Marco Belinelli hit a ridiculously awkward-looking 64-foot heave to end the first half in Milwaukee. Halfway across the country, Aaron Brooks tried the same thing in Houston’s game against the Spurs. Except he didn’t make it. And Brooks also stepped on Manu Ginobili‘s foot and had to be carried off the court, unable to return in the second half … One night after an emotional win against Miami, the Hornets went up to Milwaukee and won again behind a balanced attack. Again, this team looks like they’re for real. Consider the squads they’ve beaten: Milwaukee (twice), Miami, Houston, Denver and San Antonio … The Rockets, meanwhile, fell in overtime as Manu dropped 28 points and Tony Parker took over down the stretch. That puts the Rockets at 0-5, while New Orleans sits at 6-0 … Is any team in the League more unwatchable than the Bobcats? Someone must have abducted the real Larry Brown, because the old LB wouldn’t have put up with some of the ugly basketball his team is playing. Still, give Charlotte credit for muddying it up enough last night to keep it close with Orlando, who got a big game from Rashard Lewis. He had 22 points and five threes as the Magic escaped with a three-point win … You know why the Heat lost to the Hornets the other night? Zero Chris Paul turnovers meant not enough transition opportunities for Miami. That wasn’t the case last night, as the Nets tried hanging onto the ball until a late second quarter onslaught broke things open. LeBron and D-Wade started running their own circus act on the break and produced enough content for their very own edition of Top 10 Plays. Pretty much any time New Jersey missed a jumper, it turned into another Miami dunk. And for the first time this year, the Big Three all scored at least 20 points … Cleveland got 28 points from Mo Williams as they beat Washington in a matchup of former playoff rivals who are now just trying to stay out of “horrible” range … In Sacramento, Tyreke Evans went off for an easy 30 points, but Rudy Gay bested him with 32 and led Memphis to the win. Give the Grizzlies credit. Just 24 hours beforehand they were stuck in the Arizona desert in disbelief that Jason Richardson had somehow seemingly invented the league’s first five-point play. To come back and win on the road the next night is pretty impressive … In a back-and-forth Texas affair, Denver took out Dallas despite Jason Terry‘s huge first half on his way to 26 points … And Portland continued to roll, beating Toronto behind 68 combined points from Brandon Roy, Nicolas Batum and LaMarcus Aldridge. … We’re out like the playoffs in Houston …