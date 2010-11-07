Deron Williams wins a wild one in Utah; Houston has big problems

Utah broadcaster Ron Boone called it at the beginning of the second half: “The Jazz will win this game.” Never mind that his team was down 16 at halftime and were close to setting a record for “Least amount of effort exhibited by any Jerry Sloan team ever.” What happened? First of all, we’re betting Sloan lit some C4 beneath some of his guy’s butts during the break. And secondly, some bad Clipper luck — coupled with Deron Williams going into beast mode once again — led to Utah’s 109-107 come from behind 2OT win … L.A. played much of the second overtime without both Blake Griffin, who fouled out, and Eric Gordon (27 pts), who hurt his shoulder. Baron Davis (knee) was out too, meaning the Clippers were relying on guys like Eric Bledsoe, Craig Smith and Rasual Butler on the road in one of the NBA’s toughest gyms. It almost worked. Two Butler threes tied it up with six seconds left in the second OT. But D-Will (30 pts, 8 rebs, 7 asts) went coast-to-coast and hit a driving bank shot to put the Jazz up for good in one of the wildest games of the year … A couple of half-court shots are all that’s needed to summarize how different the Rockets and Hornets’ seasons have gone. For the Hornets, Marco Belinelli hit a ridiculously awkward-looking 64-foot heave to end the first half in Milwaukee. Halfway across the country, Aaron Brooks tried the same thing in Houston’s game against the Spurs. Except he didn’t make it. And Brooks also stepped on Manu Ginobili‘s foot and had to be carried off the court, unable to return in the second half … One night after an emotional win against Miami, the Hornets went up to Milwaukee and won again behind a balanced attack. Again, this team looks like they’re for real. Consider the squads they’ve beaten: Milwaukee (twice), Miami, Houston, Denver and San Antonio … The Rockets, meanwhile, fell in overtime as Manu dropped 28 points and Tony Parker took over down the stretch. That puts the Rockets at 0-5, while New Orleans sits at 6-0 … Is any team in the League more unwatchable than the Bobcats? Someone must have abducted the real Larry Brown, because the old LB wouldn’t have put up with some of the ugly basketball his team is playing. Still, give Charlotte credit for muddying it up enough last night to keep it close with Orlando, who got a big game from Rashard Lewis. He had 22 points and five threes as the Magic escaped with a three-point win … You know why the Heat lost to the Hornets the other night? Zero Chris Paul turnovers meant not enough transition opportunities for Miami. That wasn’t the case last night, as the Nets tried hanging onto the ball until a late second quarter onslaught broke things open. LeBron and D-Wade started running their own circus act on the break and produced enough content for their very own edition of Top 10 Plays. Pretty much any time New Jersey missed a jumper, it turned into another Miami dunk. And for the first time this year, the Big Three all scored at least 20 points … Cleveland got 28 points from Mo Williams as they beat Washington in a matchup of former playoff rivals who are now just trying to stay out of “horrible” range … In Sacramento, Tyreke Evans went off for an easy 30 points, but Rudy Gay bested him with 32 and led Memphis to the win. Give the Grizzlies credit. Just 24 hours beforehand they were stuck in the Arizona desert in disbelief that Jason Richardson had somehow seemingly invented the league’s first five-point play. To come back and win on the road the next night is pretty impressive … In a back-and-forth Texas affair, Denver took out Dallas despite Jason Terry‘s huge first half on his way to 26 points … And Portland continued to roll, beating Toronto behind 68 combined points from Brandon Roy, Nicolas Batum and LaMarcus Aldridge. … We’re out like the playoffs in Houston …
Wade and Lebron are silly
the spurs are killing…no one wants to believe but the spurs will fuck you up!
That alley oop from D Wade to Lebron was the play off the year so far
no love for the gordon drive and crowning to tie in regulation?
uhm houston in the playoffs is still very real. They lost some games but not by a lot of points. They’ll get it together.
ginobili also had 14 assists and that step back to tie the game was nasty.
And why doesn’t anyone give denver the same love they give new orleans? they lost one game by one point to a team they beat yesterday with eric bledsoe and shelden williams at the 4 and the 5. They’re gonna be tough to stop and score against when their real post players get out of their hybernation in injury land.
And I realy hope Baron Davis will play at a faster pace when he comes back and is able to you know jump and hit some shots. The clips could realy use that leadership and that go to guy come crunch time.
Oh and portland please trade rudy fernandez to a team that wants him? I know you’ll include him in a package deal come february but come on he’s cool to watch and knows how to play ball. Wesley Mathews had a +/- of -22 last night guve the dude some tick.
Funny how Houston looked so promising in their first game. Still wouldn’t give up on them, though. They’re a team of hard workers. A 0-5 Houston team will have b better chance than , for example, a 5-0 Denver team, led by a coasting ‘leader’, Carmelo Anthony.
what leadership from baron?
watching HEAT is like watching ASG!
heat’s fastbreak is filthy…they won’t win chip this year but they’re going to posterize a lot of transition D.
and how about millsap? no loss in boozer leaving.
Spurs need to tighten up their defense. scola was makin them pay during crunch time. ginobili was clutch in forcing that turnover. RJ looking good.
Paul and Williams reminding everyone who the top 2 PGs in the NBA are. Those two are playing the position almost flawlessly, you cant pick and holes in their game at all.
The Heat looked impressive in transition, but thats alot easier against the Nets than against legit competition. The Celtics and Lakers just wont give them those opportunities. Their star power and individual skills just wont beat the execution of the other title contenders.
And Houston shouldn’t be too worried, they wernt ever gonna make the playoffs this year anyway, at least they are lookin like getting a decent draft pick.
The Clips were playing horrible with Baron to start the season, he was just shooting too much and pretty much freezing out Blake. They’ve looked like a much better team since he’s been out.
The Eric Gordon dunk to send the game to OT was ridiculous and then he blocks D-Wills shot on the next play. Seriously his 2 best possessions ever.
Spurs look good. RJ made a trip to the Wizard for some heart, courage and balls.
RJ just, I don’t even know what the fuck happened to him but I’m liking it.
Eric Gordon dunking and locking down D-Will was immense. This kid has potential, now if the can just develop Eric Bledsoe to play the point at a more up tempo pace but also execute in the half court they are gonna be a problem soon.
The Bron to Wade to Bron dunk is and probably will end up being the play of the year. Just filthy.
Deron Williams is a BEAST. Eric Gordon was playing hella defense on him all night but he was throwing all kinds jumpers in that kids mug. Great defensive play by gordon at the end on D. Will. I am a Eric Gordon fan. Why no Love for D. Will as MVP? What hasn’t he done that CP3 has done this season?
Melo is quietly completing his game as far as being rebounding passing and defending. Where ever he ends up they’re going to have one of the 5 best players in the L.
The heat are fun to watch, but in the playoffs LeBron and D. Wade will cancel each other out because I don’t know if either is trust worthy enough as a spot up shooter to allow the other to be the playmaker/dribble drive guy. We’ll see though.
Boston and LA and NO are playing like Tyrants right now. I can’t wait for this years first NO UTAH match up. I love basketball season fellas!
Damn i knew eric gordon was good, but i didnt know he was that good. kid is athletic as fuck, can shoot the lights out, has nice handles and great footwork on offense and defense. His defense on d-will late in the game was simply ridiculous!
“What hasn’t he done that CP3 has done this season? ”
6-0 undefeated start perhaps?
The problem with my Heat is so simple to fix, but if we wait on Erica Spoelstra. Dude will take forever to figure out that teams are playing us 3 vs 5 at the begining of games and its causing our big 3 to work harder at the begining of games than what they have to. Put Big-Z in the starting lineup so teams wont double off Joel with there center to help out on Bosh. I know Z is old but his muintes would not really go up that much and Joel was way more effective when he use to come off the bench as an enery guy. Wade and Lebron obviously need a legit 3 point shooter on the court with them when there on the court at the same time. When Mike Miller comes back he might as well start since James Jones has found his stroke because teams know Carlos Arroyo is not comfortable shooting the 3 ball so they double off of him also. Dude needs to at least put Chalmers in the starting line-up for now but i know its all about POLITICS in Miami. Hope Riley is getting ready to cut off the Head of I DONT KNOW HOW TO MAKE ADJUSTMENTS Erica. I promise dude is a Stan Van Gundy CLONE…
ginobili’s step back fadeaway to go into overtime should have been mentioned, so sick
thats ridiculous unless you expect the hornets to go undefeated all season lol. But I feel you though but the Jazz always finish ranked higher than the Hornets and everyone is still on the CP3 is best PG bandwagon. I am D. Will fan admittedly.
Adam Zagoria Go away if you don’t like the site make your own site worthy of reading. Mind your own business not everyone else’s
im not used to this suns type games by the spurs.
Obviously Houston’s Yao Ming experiment is not working. They need to try something else with him.
How can the Clippers have so much individual talent, and such a bad record? It just goes to show you how youth, coaching and a winning tradition can affect a team (or maybe all these guys are just not that good, or can only produce good statistics)?
@Hoopster5013
You’re LeBron/Wade question is interesting. Cause I think Wade is both the better penetrator, big shot maker and off the ball shooter. But I guess it may have to be Lebron with Wade playing off, since WAde is the better shooter (and can draw fouls from out there easier).
D Will is the TOP PG in the game – plain and simple. He doesn’t mess around – taking the Jazz to the playoffs.
I actually think LeBron is the better play-maker and Wade the better shooter. But I don’t think Wade is good enough to contribute solely from that position which means when Lebron kicks out the ball to Wade. It will essentially be like resetting the offense and giving Wade a try to be the point guard. You know what I mean? I am not sure though. I have to wait and see. I definitely think Mike Miller makes this team better when he returns. I don’t see them beating Boston. But I feel like they can disrupt the Magic because they lack a true point guard. I predict they struggle with the Celtics, Hornets, Jazz, Mavericks, Bucks, Warriors and Suns teams with actual floor generals that can withstand they’re fly around defense. They’re defense makes them lethal. But if you can force them to play half court they are going to struggle the way Atlanta does in half court. With tons of athleticism and very little spread shooting
The reason why I think Wade is both the better shooter and play maker, is because Wade is much more nimble up top when going for his shot (the extra dribble, drawing the foul and avoiding the defender or the charge). Lebron is more of a freight train running to the hoop.
Also WAde has hit more clutch or game ending shots in his career. The reason why I say Wade is a better play maker taking the last shot, is cause Wade has a uncanny ability to make a good pass during or after he’s made his offensive move. Watch him play. He always seems to find the right guy, even from his shooting guard position.
Remember, Wade and Lebron avg about the same assist for their careers. And you are right, Wade is the better shooter.
But good stuff.
How quickly we all forget. A few years back, Dallas started the season 0-4 and then 1-5 (which is where the Rockets sit after spanking Minny tonight) and they still went on to have the leagues best record that year. My point being that losing 5 games at the beginning of the season doesn’t count for much unless your team has a history and culture of losing… and the Rockets don’t. Their first four games were lost by an average of six points and in three of the games, the Rockets actually held leads with 3 minutes or less left in the game; they just couldn’t seal the deal. Maybe the Rockets won’t pull off what Dallas did but I gaurantee they’ll be right there come playoff time. The biggest problem for Houston right now is rotation because Adelman is doing a piss poor job of setting one. I like Yao but if they’re really going o stick with this 24 minute limit, then he needs to be coming off the bench. Dampier needs to start at center as soon as he joins and Budinger needs to take Battier’s starting 3 spot. With Brooks, Martin, Budinger, and Scola all being offensive threats, Dampier should feel right at home with his primary duty being to coral any rebounds Scola misses and block shots. Bring Yao off the bench if you want or have him run with the second unit but him and Scola should not be in the game together because doing so doesn’t allow Scola to be the beast he is capable of being. I understand the allegiance to Yao but right is right and winning… well…that’s everything.