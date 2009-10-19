Derrick Coleman Is The David Stern Of The Detroit Public School League

As of late, a lot of former NBA players have pursued some interesting post-hooping careers. Kevin Johnson is the Mayor of Sacramento, Rony Seikaly is a DJ, Todd MacCulloch is a professional pinball player and now Derrick Coleman is the athletics commissioner for Detroit’s public schools.

Coleman, 42, was hired by Detroit Mayor Dave Bing, who was a former NBA all-star and named to the league’s 50th Anniversary Team in 1997. DC is a Detroit native and was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of Detroit Northern High School in 1986. He was the top pick of the 1990 NBA Draft and went on to play 15 seasons. While he was the ’91 Rookie of the Year and made an all-star team, Coleman was seen as an underachiever. He developed a bad reputation for his questionable attitude and his legal issues.

Since he retired in ’05, Coleman has been involved in a lot of business and real estate ventures in the Detroit area. For his new job overseeing Detroit’s high school sports, DC will be paid $135,000 – $40K more than his predecessor.

Source: Detroit Free Press